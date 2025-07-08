Byron Donalds draws line in sand against ‘mass amnesty’ for undocumented immigrants

The man who could be Florida’s next Governor is a hard no on any amnesty for people in this country illegally.

“I don’t think the votes are there. I know that’s not something I could support,” U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds told talk show host Charlie Kirk. “We’ve got to obviously secure the border, send a lot of people home. But when it comes to mass amnesty, I’m not there, and I think there are a lot of members that aren’t there either.”

While President Donald Trump opposes amnesty, he suggested during a rally Friday that there may be a path for undocumented immigrant farm workers to stay in the United States.

“If a farmer has been with one of these people that worked so hard — they bend over all day, we don’t have too many people that can do that — but they work very hard, and they know him very well, and some of the farmers are literally, you know, they cry when they see this happen,” Trump said of ongoing deportations.

“If a farmer is willing to vouch for these people, in some way … I think we’re going to have to just say that’s going to be good, right?’”

Donalds, a potential future Florida Governor, isn’t the only person adamantly opposed to amnesty. So too is Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“No amnesty. No debate. No compromise,” he said in a quote tweet of Josh Hammer, the Newsweek editor who endorsed him for President and who was recently rescued from Israel via a Florida operation.