Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.10.25

For most Floridians, Summer kicks off with Memorial Day weekend, featuring delicious barbecues and spectacular fireworks displays. It’s a symbol that’s as American as apple pie.

But for those in The Process, there’s a different symbol synonymous with the season: a white hankie.

For those who work in Florida politics, Summer doesn’t really start until at least Sine Die, and more likely after the budget is signed.

Most of the time, those two things largely align. But not this year.

As you all know, the Legislative Session that was supposed to end at the beginning of May dragged on until mid-June. The budget wasn’t signed until the end of June. For reporters, lobbyists, lawmakers and legislative staff, Summer really didn’t get going until Fourth of July Weekend.

As much as we thank everyone in The Process for their diligence, our postponed vacations do not. And our usually extended reprieve has now been cut to a matter of mere weeks, with Committee weeks just around the corner in September to prepare for the January Session.

Nevertheless, the extended Session left us with much to celebrate in what is my personal favorite season. The latest edition of INFLUENCE features a recognition of one of the state’s preeminent consulting firms, Consensus Communications, alongside our annual Golden Rotundas, an extensively discussed, debated and researched accounting of the best of the best in Florida’s lobby corps.

YOU CAN READ ALL OF THE GOLDEN ROTUNDA AWARD WINNERS here.

I’m especially proud of this year’s class of honorees, as more individuals are being recognized for the first time now than ever before. That’s due in part to seeking out untold stories of legislative victories. However, it’s also primarily due to a wide array of lobbying powerhouses whose influence has finally taken hold.

Many of this year’s first-time honorees are being recognized for work that took years to bear fruit. And their recognition, along with that of some whose names we often see on lists like these, is especially important for its role in shaping the Influence 150.

We also know that many of our honorees proudly display these awards on their websites and résumés and we take that responsibility, as the ones bestowing the honor, very seriously. We consult with legislative leadership and top lobbyists in Florida to identify potential honorees and refine them after extensive consideration and scrutiny, making the Golden Rotundas a truly peer-driven award.

And to keep it light, we’ve added some insights from political savant Rick Wilson, with tidbits from an interview that, not surprisingly, was peppered with colorful language and blunt remarks.

And what would Summer be without debating the pros and cons of pickleball, even from a tennis purist? We also have a fun story about a consultant who owns a Philly cheesesteak chain. And we feature one of our favorite consultants, Josh Cooper, who, when he’s not whipping votes in the Legislature, is busy gathering awards and various accolades as a barbecue legend.

As always, INFLUENCE offers something for everyone. As you read it, we hope you are well into enjoying your Summer, or at least whatever is left of it.

Check out the latest edition of INFLUENCE, available here.

The James Madison Institute has hired Emma Rose Graddy as its new Media Relations Manager.

In her new role, Graddy leads strategic communication efforts, manages media relations, develops engaging content to elevate the Institute’s mission and initiatives, and identifies opportunities to expand JMI’s reach across various media platforms.

Before joining JMI, Graddy worked at the Florida Department of Health, first as Social Media Manager and later as the Communications Coordinator.

“We are pleased to welcome Emma Rose Graddy as our new Media Relations Manager. As JMI grows and expands our presence both in Florida and beyond, we look forward to having Emma Rose’s expertise in communications to continue to build upon our brand growth and media engagement,” said Logan Padgett, senior vice president of The James Madison Institute.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

—@RealDonaldTrump: The FBI, under the direction of Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino, is back to the basics: Locking up criminals and cleaning up America’s streets. We have the Greatest Law Enforcement professionals in the World, but “Politics” and Corrupt Leadership often prevented them from doing their job. That is no longer the case, and now, they have been unleashed to do their jobs, and they are doing just that. Keep it up — MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!

—@RepJamesComer: Joe Biden’s top enablers can no longer hide behind the power of the presidency. Americans are fed up with the lies about Biden’s obvious decline. @GOPoversight is bringing the truth to light. We won’t tolerate obstruction. Joe Biden’s doctor must appear tomorrow.

—@RepFine: The Hamas Caucus is upset. Boo hoo. I guess they weren’t listening when I said the Hebrew Hammer was coming.

Tweet, tweet:

—@MayorKenWelch: Too often uninformed, knee-jerk responses stifle innovation and progress in city and our nation. It’s critical that we think about the redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District based on facts, not hysterics.

Tweet, tweet:

—@Deggans: Can’t believe I have to break it down this much, but Superman is a fictional character who is often used as a metaphor for many different ideas. One of them is the challenge someone who was born in one culture but raised in another faces in reconciling those two things. Which is often the immigrant experience.

— DAYS UNTIL —

Special Election for Senate District 15 — 54; Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 69; Florida TaxWatch Government Productivity Awards — 70; Florida TaxWatch Annual Board Meeting — 88; Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber annual meeting — 109; Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 146; Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 146; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 160; Tampa Mayoral Election — 600; Jacksonville First Election — 621; Jacksonville General Election — 677; 2028 U.S. Presidential Election — 1216.

— TOP STORY —

“Federal judge blocks part of Florida law that restricts ballot initiatives” via Dara Kam of the News Service of Florida — A federal judge has blocked a key part of a new law that imposed additional restrictions on the state’s ballot-initiative process, saying a ban on non-Florida residents and non-U.S. citizens collecting and delivering petitions “imposes a severe burden on political expression that the state has failed to justify.”

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker’s ruling, however, allowed several other parts of the law to remain in effect, including a requirement that people who gather more than 25 signed petitions register with the state and a moratorium on Elections Supervisors processing petitions from July 1 through Sept. 30.

Florida Decides Healthcare, a political committee sponsoring a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at expanding Medicaid coverage, filed the court challenge in May after the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. DeSantis approved the law. Smart & Safe Florida, a committee behind a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational marijuana, is also a plaintiff in the case. A committee proposing a measure aimed at ensuring access to clean water has also joined the challengers.

Walker’s ruling came after the committees requested a preliminary injunction to block parts of the law, which took effect July 1.

The restriction on who can collect and deliver petition signatures went too far in limiting the committees’ activities, the Judge said.

The state “has great leeway in regulating the ballot-initiative process,” Walker acknowledged.

“But here, the state has categorically barred entire classes of people from participating in the core political speech that is central to this process. Moreover, the state has failed to demonstrate that this severe burden on speech is narrowly tailored to furthering its compelling interest in investigating and combating fraud in the petition initiative process,” he added.

—STATEWIDE—

“Susie Wiles praises ‘good Governor’ Ron DeSantis, says feud in ‘rearview mirror’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Wiles, Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff, says her past friction with DeSantis is now in the “rearview mirror,” telling the New York Post that any personal differences are long forgotten. Wiles, who was pushed out of DeSantis’ circle after his 2018 win, diplomatically attributed his failed presidential bid to Trump’s overwhelming strength and established political apparatus. Her comments signal a broader thaw in the relationship between the two leaders. Trump himself recently described his bond with DeSantis as a “10,” despite some “wounds.” While online supporters may still clash, the official narrative from Trump’s camp is that the conflict has been resolved and the two are now aligned.

“Florida lawmakers invited to tour ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ amid reports of dire conditions” via Kimberly Leonard, Bruce Ritchie and Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Florida’s Division of Emergency Management has invited state and federal lawmakers to tour the controversial “Alligator Alcatraz” migrant detention facility this Saturday, just a week after denying entry to a group of Democratic legislators. The invitation comes amid mounting public scrutiny and a Miami Herald report detailing poor conditions. While some lawmakers, including Democrats Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Jared Moskowitz, plan to attend, others like Rep. Anna Eskamani are skeptical, calling the scheduled 90-minute tour a poor substitute for the unannounced oversight visits they are legally entitled to. The facility, built rapidly in the Everglades to support Trump’s deportation efforts, also faces legal challenges from environmental groups concerned about its impact on the fragile ecosystem.

“Darkness is crucial to Everglades habitat. Could Alligator Alcatraz threaten it?” via Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — The new “Alligator Alcatraz” immigrant detention facility is creating significant light pollution, threatening the internationally recognized “dark sky” status of the nearby Big Cypress National Preserve. DarkSky International, the group that grants the designation, says the facility’s constant glow “directly threatens” the preserve and its nocturnal wildlife, including the endangered Florida bonneted bat. Conservation photographers and NASA satellite imagery have captured the glow from over 15 miles away, which critics say resembles “Yankee Stadium” in the otherwise dark wilderness. This issue has prompted a lawsuit from environmental groups, who argue the light pollution, also reported by detainees, could jeopardize the preserve’s prestigious status and harms the fragile ecosystem.

“In a first, DeSantis lets non-compete bill become law sans signature” via Gray Rohrer of USA Today Network — For the first time since he took office in 2019, DeSantis allowed legislation to become law without his signature. Three bills became law without DeSantis’ explicit approval at midnight July 3. One of them, HB 1219, is a measure pushed by big businesses, including GOP megadonor Ken Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund. The new law, named the Florida Contracts Honoring Opportunity, Investment, Confidentiality, and Economic Growth (CHOICE) Act, strengthens the enforcement of non-compete and “garden leave” clauses in employment contracts. Groups of free-market think tanks, labor law activists and professors spoke out against the bill and urged DeSantis to veto it.

— MORE STATEWIDE —

“Supreme Court won’t let Florida enforce controversial immigration law” via Maureen Groppe of USA Today — Florida can’t enforce a controversial new law targeting undocumented immigrants entering Florida, the Supreme Court said on July 9 in rejecting an emergency appeal from the state. The decision leaves in place a lower court’s pause to the law while it’s being challenged. The law, which made it a felony for certain immigrants to enter Florida, was passed to help carry out Trump’s immigration policies. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier told the Supreme Court the law is needed to protect residents from “the deluge of illegal immigration.” “If a state’s police powers are powers at all, they allow a state to criminalize harms destructive to the community,” he wrote in the appeal. Seventeen states told the Supreme Court they’re backing Florida’s position, as did the Trump administration.

Happening today — Rep. Adam Anderson, Florida International University President Jeanette Nuñez and other leaders will hold a news conference celebrating DeSantis signing HB 907, the Sunshine Genetics Act, with a ceremonial bill presentation with Sunshine Genetics Consortium partners Florida International University, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, and University of Miami, highlighting their work to advance pediatric rare disease research. No mention of whether DeSantis will attend: 11 a.m., Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, 3100 S.W. 62nd Ave., Miami.

“Planned Parenthood’s Florida merger will allow it to serve all 67 counties” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the Miami Herald — Planned Parenthood’s two Florida affiliates will merge to form a single, unified statewide organization. The new organization, Planned Parenthood of Florida, will offer expanded services, more telehealth options and extended hours and days of operation at some of its combined 17 health centers in the state. After a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, states are allowed to cut Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood. However, Michelle Quesada, vice president of communications for Planned Parenthood of Florida, said the two Florida affiliates — Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida and Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida — have been operating in a hostile political climate for several years and do not receive any state money.

“Fewer Canadians are searching for homes in Florida, data shows” via Abigail Hasebroock of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Living in Florida has long been enticing for Canadians, but a new analysis shows fewer of them are considering it as a destination. The number of Canadians seeking a home in Miami and Orlando decreased by about 30% in each region year over year in May, with Fort Lauderdale experiencing a 21% decline. And “fewer Canadians are searching for homes in the United States than they were at the start of 2025, before the U.S. instituted steep tariffs on Canada and relations between the two countries started suffering,” Redfin said. The number of Canadians searching for homes in the U.S. started to drop significantly in February, shortly after the Trump administration implemented 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico. Some real estate experts believe the overall suffering relationship between Canada and the U.S. may also be contributing to the decrease.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Donald Trump, Elon Musk had ‘very troublesome ending,’ Wiles tells ‘Pod Force One’” via Ryan King of the New York Post — White House chief of staff Wiles has called Trump’s falling-out with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk “very troublesome” but ultimately a “little hiccup” for the administration on the latest episode of “Pod Force One,” out Wednesday. Wiles agreed with Post columnist Miranda Devine’s contention that the South Africa-born billionaire “almost … had a sort of fatherly fixation with Donald Trump that I guess inevitably was going to blow up at some point.” “The President was very, very kind to him, and Elon had so much to offer us,” Wiles responded. “He knew things we didn’t know. He knew people and technologies that we didn’t know. It was a great thing when it was a great thing, and had a very, I think, a very troublesome ending.”

“Immigration, Jeffrey Epstein, Ukraine: Trump’s moves roil MAGA base” via Natalie Allison of The Washington Post — Even as Trump celebrates the passage of his sweeping legislative package, frustration and anger have roiled some of his most loyal supporters, who fear he is going back on promises crucial to his MAGA movement. Trump is advocating a new policy that would spare swaths of migrant workers from deportations. Top administration officials, who long promised to expose hidden truths about Epstein, the wealthy child sex offender who died in 2019, suddenly conceded this week that they had nothing more to share about the case. And Trump said he would send more weapons to Ukraine, just days after leading MAGA figures cheered the Pentagon’s decision to halt the shipments.

“Pam Bondi hanging on by her fingertips amid MAGA firestorm” via Sarah Ewall-Wice of the Daily Beast — Attorney General Bondi is facing a furious backlash from MAGA loyalists and prominent conservative voices demanding her resignation or firing over her handling of the Epstein case. The outrage ignited after the Justice Department announced it had no further information to release and denied the existence of an Epstein “client list,” contradicting what supporters had previously felt Bondi had promised. Critics like Laura Loomer, Jack Posobiec, and Megyn Kelly have accused her of incompetence and of misleading the public, particularly after a “Phase 1” release of largely public information. While Trump has not yet turned on his key ally, his frustration was visible during a recent Cabinet meeting, and his silence on Bondi in a subsequent social media post has fueled speculation about her future.

“Confronted over Epstein files, Trump and Bondi tell supporters to move on” via Glenn Thrush and Stuart Thompson of The New York Times — Trump and Bondi are facing a fierce backlash from their own base after the Justice Department definitively closed the Epstein case, declaring “no further disclosure would be appropriate.” At a Tuesday Cabinet meeting, a visibly frustrated Trump dismissed the topic, asking, “You still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?” while Bondi reiterated he “committed suicide.” The finality has enraged influential MAGA figures like Loomer and Tucker Carlson, who are now accusing Bondi of a cover-up and demanding her resignation. The outrage, fueled by Bondi’s earlier unfulfilled promises of a “client list,” marks a significant fissure between the administration and its most ardent supporters, who feel lied to.

“The ‘Trump pump’: How crypto lobbying won over a President” via David Yaffe-Bellany and Kenneth Vogel of The New York Times — Initially a harsh crypto critic, Trump was swayed by a massive, well-funded influence campaign from the digital currency industry. Led by executives like David Bailey, the industry pitched Trump on mobilizing voters and offered immense financial support. This courtship culminated in Trump’s post-election reversal of anti-crypto policies. Companies like Ripple spent millions on donations and high-powered lobbyists, including the firm run by Brian Ballard, to gain direct access and shape policy. The intense jockeying for influence led to the creation of a national crypto reserve and the loosening of regulations, a remarkably successful operation that enriched both the industry and the Trump family, transforming him from a skeptic into crypto’s most prominent supporter.

“Trump appointees have ties to companies that stand to benefit from privatizing weather forecasts” via Brian Slodysko and Michael Biesecker of The Associated Press — As commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick oversees the U.S. government’s vast efforts to monitor and predict the weather. The billionaire also ran a financial firm, which he recently left in the control of his adult sons, who stands to benefit if Trump’s administration follows through on a decadelong Republican effort to privatize government weather forecasting. The deadly weekend flooding in central Texas has drawn a spotlight to budget cuts and staff reductions at the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, two agencies housed within the Department of Commerce that provide the public with free climate and weather data, which can be crucial during natural disasters.

“The fight between Musk acolytes and the White House for control of DOGE” via Shalini Ramachandran, Scott Patterson and Katherine Long of The Wall Street Journal — Musk has left the government, but his clout at DOGE lives on. Weeks after the billionaire left his role at the Department of Government Efficiency amid his feud with Trump, a small band of Musk loyalists is fighting to preserve the legacy — and power — of the office that slashed government spending. Current and former officials close to DOGE say that in closed meetings, staffers have been quizzed on questions of their loyalty: Trump or Musk? Some current and former DOGE officials say allies of Musk want to complete the work they started and usher in a DOGE 2.0 focused more on revamping government websites and information technology systems than cutting government workers.

“Ashley Moody, Rick Scott urge Secretary of State to press for release of Americans held in Venezuela” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Sens. Moody and Scott are urging Secretary of State Marco Rubio to intensify pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for the release of at least eight American hostages. In a joint letter, they called on Rubio to launch a robust campaign against Maduro’s “oppressive regime” and criminal organizations like Tren de Aragua, which the Trump administration designated a terrorist group. The Senators also advocate for designating Venezuelan government-linked groups, such as Cartel de los Soles and DGCIM, as terrorist organizations. Praising Trump’s firm stance against “tyrannical dictators,” they implored the State Department to use all available measures to secure the safe return of all unjustly detained Americans in Venezuela.

“Top Democrats demand apology from Florida Republican over attack on Ilhan Omar” via Nicholas Wu of POLITICO — House Democratic leaders slammed Rep. Randy Fine and called on the Florida Republican to apologize after he insinuated that Rep. Omar was a terrorist. In an unusual joint statement, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Whip Katherine Clark and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar called Fine’s comments “unhinged, racist and Islamophobic” as well as “bigoted and disgusting.” “We are just weeks removed from heinous acts of political violence targeting elected officials in Minnesota for assassination,” they said. “This is an incredibly difficult time for our nation and Members of Congress should be solving problems for the American people, not inciting violence. Randy Fine must apologize immediately.”

“‘Boo hoo’: Randy Fine refuses to apologize for calling Omar a ‘Muslim terrorist’” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — An X post from U.S. Rep. Fine calling U.S. Rep. Omar a “Muslim terrorist” drew condemnation from House Democratic leadership. U.S. House Minority Leader Jeffries, Minority Whip Clark and Democratic Caucus Chair Aguilar issued a statement slamming the Republican, who represents a stretch of Florida’s eastern coast. “The unhinged, racist and Islamophobic comments made by Randy Fine about Rep. Ilhan Omar are bigoted and disgusting,” the Democratic statement reads. Democrats referenced the recent alleged political assassination of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman. “Randy Fine must apologize immediately.” Fine did not. “The Hamas Caucus is upset. Boo hoo,” Fine posted on his official account. “I guess they weren’t listening when I said the Hebrew Hammer was coming.”

“James Comey tracked by Secret Service after post critical of Trump” via Michael S. Schmidt and Eileen Sullivan of The New York Times — The Secret Service had the former FBI Director Comey followed by law enforcement authorities in unmarked cars and street clothes and tracked the location of his cellphone the day after he posted an image on social media in May that Trump’s allies said amounted to a threat to assassinate the President. Comey and his wife, Patrice, were tailed by the authorities as they drove from the North Carolina coast, where they had been vacationing, through Virginia to their home in the Washington area, the officials said, describing the details of the surveillance on condition of anonymity because they did not want to be identified discussing a federal investigation. At the same time, the Secret Service was receiving information showing the location of Comey’s phone while federal authorities were stationed at his home waiting for him to return, the officials said.

“Will Congress backpedal on change to gambling deductions?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Some House members are slamming a Senate-driven change in how gamblers are taxed as a bad beat. Within days of Trump signing the “Big Beautiful Bill” that exempts tips and overtime from taxes, U.S. Rep. Dina Titus filed legislation to restore a tax deduction that’s been reduced in the new law. The Fair Accounting for Income Realized from Betting Earnings Taxation (FAIR BET) Act would restore a 100% deduction for gambling losses.

“Over 2,000 senior staff set to leave NASA under agency push” via Sam Skove of POLITICO — At least 2,145 senior-ranking NASA employees are set to leave under a push to shed staff, potentially spelling trouble for White House space policy and depriving the agency of decades of experience. The 2,145 employees are those in GS-13 to GS-15 positions — senior-level government ranks that are typically reserved for those with specialized skills or management responsibilities. The losses are particularly concentrated at higher levels, with 875 GS-15 employees set to leave. Those 2,145 employees, in turn, comprise the bulk of the 2,694 civil staff who have agreed to leave NASA under a slate of offers that falls within broader administration efforts to trim the federal workforce.

“Most Canadians now see U.S. as a ‘threat,’ study reveals” via Ferdinand Knapp of POLITICO — Never mind Russia, North Korea and Iran, a majority of Canadian citizens now see the neighboring United States as the “greatest threat” to their country. Fifty-nine percent of Canadians view the U.S. as a major risk, as Trump continues to suggest that Canada should become the 51st state of the United States. Trump’s maverick foreign policy has included antagonizing Canada and threatening tariffs on allied nations worldwide. While more than half of Canadian respondents to the survey still consider the U.S. to be their most important ally, the poll offers a striking glimpse into changing perceptions of America in the Trump era.

— ELECTIONS —

“Recreational pot petition for 2026 ballot passes 600K signatures” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Supporters of legalizing recreational cannabis in Florida have taken a major step toward placing the issue back on the ballot, submitting more than 600,000 verified petition signatures for a proposed 2026 constitutional amendment. State records show that as of this week, the political committee Smart & Safe Florida has submitted 613,206 valid petition signatures. While the committee still needs to reach the 880,062-signature threshold to appear on the statewide ballot, it has already surpassed the minimum required to trigger mandatory review by the Florida Supreme Court and the Financial Impact Estimating Conference.

“Dan McDow sets eyes on HD 33 as he resigns as Brevard Dem Chair” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — McDow is stepping down as Chair of the Brevard County Democratic Executive Committee (DEC) to mount a campaign in House District 33. McDow is seeking to challenge Republican Rep. Monique Miller. “It’s time to double down on solutions to bring down skyrocketing insurance rates and address the deeper issues driving Brevard’s high cost-of-living,” McDow said as he seeks to unseat Miller, who was elected in 2024. “We also need a real plan to counter the current and future budget cuts that threaten our schools, seniors, veterans, and children — those who rely most on a government that works for everyone.” McDow’s resignation from the county’s Executive Committee will take effect after the group’s July 23 meeting.

“Kristen Truong raises $40K in first two months of HD 71 campaign” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Bradenton Republican Truong has raised more than $40,000 for her bid to succeed Republican Rep. Will Robinson. Truong has amassed a significant haul since launching her campaign in April. The fundraising is largely split between her campaign account and her political committee, Sun Coast Conservative Alliance. “Our campaign message of lowering insurance premiums, reducing the cost-of-living and fighting for conservative values is resonating with the residents of Manatee County,” Truong said. “The level of enthusiasm from voters across the district is nothing short of inspiring and I will continue to work every day to earn their trust and support.”

“‘Difficult decision’: Joe Peduzzi ends bid for Palm Beach County Commission” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Less than six months after launching his campaign for the Palm Beach County Commission, Peduzzi is dropping out of the race, citing the demands of his current job as a West Palm Beach City Commissioner. Peduzzi, who coasted back into office last year after no one filed to run against him, announced the move in a short press note. Notably, he did not endorse either of two other candidates — Rep. Joe Casello and Palm Beach County School Board member Erica Whitfield, both fellow Democrats — still competing for the open District 2 seat. “The time commitment it would take for me to run a successful campaign would interfere with my current responsibilities as City Commissioner and the important community and city initiatives I want to focus on during my last term on the City Commission,” Peduzzi said in a statement.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Trump hails ‘important’ road named after him near Mar-a-Lago” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Trump celebrated a “wonderful honor” after Florida officially renamed a four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard near his Mar-a-Lago resort as “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.” In a social media post, he thanked DeSantis and state lawmakers for the gesture. The change, part of a larger transportation bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Meg Weinberger, marks the second road in the state recently named for the former President, following a similar designation in Hialeah. Additionally, state lawmakers recently passed a law to preempt local control over the construction of Trump’s future presidential library in Florida, ensuring the project is managed by Tallahassee to prevent potential local interference.

“Brian Mast may seek help from other federal officials to back Fort Pierce amid FEC lawsuit” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Little more than a month after Florida East Coast Railway filed a federal lawsuit against Fort Pierce, city leaders may be getting help from federal allies of their own. U.S. Rep. Mast, a Fort Pierce Republican, has continued to put pressure on the railroad, City Commissioner Michael Broderick told fellow Commissioners, and Mast soon may bring in Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson for conversations with the company. “He was very encouraging to our initiatives here locally to try to deal with these issues. He’s going to pull another card. He’s going to try to get ahold of the ambassador to Mexico,” Broderick said.

“Miami-Dade agrees to transport ICE detainees from local jails to deportation centers” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade County’s jail system has agreed to drive local immigration detainees to federal detention centers — an arrangement that could include trips to the state-run facility in the Everglades branded as “Alligator Alcatraz.” The administration of Mayor Daniella Levine Cava quietly signed the updated agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last month. It requires correctional officers trained in ICE procedures through the 287(g) program to transport detainees for the federal agency. The one-page update does not include details, but a source familiar with the arrangement said the update requires Miami-Dade jail staff covered by the existing ICE agreement to transport detainees when ICE requests a relocation trip.

“11th Circuit upholds Miami-Dade’s firing of former media aide over anti-LGBTQ column” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Former Miami-Dade media aide John Labriola is no fan of the LGBTQ community, but he just took a big L himself. A federal appeals court this month sided with the county in its 2021 firing of Labriola, ruling that the government’s interest in maintaining an efficient, inclusive workplace outweighed his claim that his free speech and religious rights were violated when he was terminated for writing a transphobic and anti-gay opinion column. In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Labriola’s First Amendment lawsuit, finding that his inflammatory piece — which described transgender individuals as part of a “tranny tyranny” and “homosexual pedophile(s) in a dress” — disrupted office operations and undermined his working relationships with colleagues.

“‘Powered by everyday Miamians’: Emilio González raises $69K in first three months of Miami Mayor bid” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — González has collected more than $69,000 toward his bid to be the city’s next Mayor, benefiting from the support of nearly 150 people and businesses, an overwhelming share of which are local. “Miami’s political establishment is rattled by my common-sense approach to tackling the city’s pressing issues — skyrocketing property taxes, inadequate transportation, and rising crime — challenges they’ve failed to address despite being elected to do so,” González said. “This campaign is powered by everyday Miamians who are ready to take their city back, and that terrifies the political elite.”

“School Board divided: Should Martin County District sue Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube?” via Colleen Wixon of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Joining a successful “mass-action” national lawsuit against social media companies could help pay for mental-health programs and get students away from social media such as TikTok and Snapchat, some School Board members argued at a workshop. Other Board members, however, were unconvinced, saying suing large corporations to pursue “free money” is unlikely to create real change. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in California, names the parent companies of Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube as defendants. It claims that social media companies used algorithms and addictive mechanisms targeting children.

Smart move — “Reversing course, Key West Commissioners agree to cooperate with ICE agreement” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — Key West City Commissioners reversed course from a vote last week to declare an agreement with U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) void — instead opting to cooperate with the agency in the Trump administration’s mass deportation effort. The decision angered the dozens of people who packed City Hall, urging Commissioners to either stick with their initial vote to end the agreement with ICE or wait until a judge decides if municipalities must comply with such agreements. The city of South Miami filed a lawsuit in Leon County court in March against the DeSantis administration seeking a judge’s opinion on whether the city is required to take part in so-called 287(g) agreements.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Stephanie Murphy declares candidacy for Orange County Mayor” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Former U.S. Rep. Murphy, a Democrat who forged a reputation for bipartisanship during her tenure in Congress, declared her candidacy today to succeed Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, likely becoming the front-runner to lead Florida’s fifth-largest county. Murphy said she has the experience and leadership skills to navigate a bitterly divided political landscape. Murphy is “quite well known and she’s obviously won a congressional race multiple times, so she has the ability to raise money and run a winning campaign,” said Aubrey Jewett, a professor of political science at the University of Central Florida.

“DACA recipient from Orange County among those at Alligator Alcatraz, attorney says” via Ryan Gillespie and Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — One of the first transfers from the Orange County Jail to Alligator Alcatraz is a 36-year-old who is legally in the United States and was picked up for driving with a suspended license, his attorney told the Orlando Sentinel. The man is a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, a 2012 program that shields undocumented people who arrived here as children from deportation. Josephine Arroyo, his Orlando-based attorney, declined to name her client, fearing retaliation against him at the Everglades facility. “It’s not a detention facility that is going to be up to par with the requirements necessarily, so yeah, it’s horrible,” she said. “Never in a million years did I think our client would be there, especially given his legal status and his charge of driving with a suspended license.”

“Carolina Amesty’s legal defense fund claims she’s the victim” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — When former State Rep. Amesty decided to hire the brother of U.S. Attorney General Bondi to help her with her most recent criminal problems, it probably seemed politically savvy. Amesty, after all, had just settled state-level charges related to notary-fraud accusations, which ended with her completing community service and taking a financial crimes course. She certainly didn’t want to take any chances with this next round of prosecutors eyeing her, this time for pandemic-relief fraud at the federal level. So, the 30-year-old Republican from Windermere brought out the big guns by hiring the AG’s brother … to see if he could get the AG’s office to back off. The move certainly earned attention. But it was also probably expensive. And apparently, Amesty could use help paying her bills. As the Sentinel reported last week, a legal defense fund has been established, urging those who believe in “freedom” and “biblical principles” to contribute.

“Winter Park narrows proposed protest ban at library after some Commissioners panned it” via Brian Bell of the Orlando Sentinel — Winter Park is narrowing significantly its proposed restrictions on protests near public buildings after some City Commissioners balked at a broader ban. An updated ordinance reduces the no-protest zone from the entire Winter Park Library and Events Center campus to only the buildings and a limited area around them. City staffers say some restrictions are needed to prevent disruption to private events in those facilities. Protests would be permitted on the remaining property at the corner of West Morse Boulevard and Harper Street. However, it’s unclear whether the revisions will be sufficient to satisfy a City Commission with at least two members — one a criminal defense attorney — who expressed concerns about infringing on free speech rights during an initial discussion two weeks ago.

“Lawmakers talk cities’ home rule, Volusia line-item vetoes at Republican forum” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Three Representatives from Volusia County at a public forum defended their votes in favor of a new law that aims to protect homeowners rebuilding after hurricanes, but which critics say is an attack on home rule. They didn’t get into some of the most bruising episodes of the 2025 Legislative Session — there was no talk of House Republicans’ investigation into the Hope Florida-Medicaid settlement or the prolonged budget fight over tax cuts — but Republican Reps. Webster Barnaby of Deltona, Richard Gentry of Astor and Chase Tramont of Port Orange took questions at a meeting hosted by the Republican Club of West Volusia at The Center in Deltona.

“Brevard settles legal dispute over access to beach land owned by Commissioner Thad Altman, family” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Brevard County will pay County Commissioner Altman and his family $121,721 to settle a long-running legal battle over access to beach land the Altmans own off State Road A1A, north of Indialantic. County Commissioners approved the settlement by a 3-1 vote, with Altman abstaining and County Commission Chair Rob Feltner voting “no.” The county needed an easement on the beach land behind the Altman property at 1225 N. State Road A1A so it could be reimbursed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for work on a beach renourishment project in the Mid Reach section of the beach.

“Orlando is giving out free sandbags for precautionary hurricane prep” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Orlando is taking precautionary measures and giving out free sandbags to residents this week to prepare for future hurricanes. “With Summer underway and hurricane season in full swing, now is the time to prepare — before a storm appears on the radar,” the city said in a press release. The free sandbags will be available at the City of Orlando’s Streets and Stormwater facility, located at 1010 Woods Ave. Residents will be allowed to get up to 10 sandbags per vehicle. City staff will be available to assist people with loading the bags. The city is utilizing its sandbag-filling machine.

“Flagler Beach lifeguards rescue deer from ocean as sharks lurk nearby” via Frank Fernandez of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Chase Hunter, a senior lifeguard with Flagler Beach Ocean Rescue, said he initially didn’t think a deer was floating out in the waves. Ocean Rescue and the Flagler Beach Fire Department were responding to a call of a deer spotted in the water on the south end of the beach. “At first, I didn’t really believe there was a deer out there,” Hunter said. He soon witnessed the four-legged animal struggling in the surf. And the deer wasn’t the only thing in the water: A large shark was taking an interest in the situation. But Hunter got on his board that afternoon and paddled out to the deer anyway.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Kathy Castor demands Bondi reinstate prosecutor handling Leo Govoni case” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Castor is urging Attorney General Bondi to reinstate the prosecutor overseeing the case against Govoni. Bondi last week dismissed Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gordon. The decision was made amid a purge of prosecutors who handled charges against individuals involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Castor, a Tampa Democrat, sent a letter to Bondi asking that Gordon be reinstated. “The victims of Govoni’s alleged fraud number in the thousands — each with painful and personal stories,” Castor wrote. “Mr. Gordon’s removal places this case, and their hope for accountability, in jeopardy. Equally alarming is the dismissal of a highly regarded Department of Justice prosecutor for purely politically vindictive reasons.”

“Govoni victims slam Bondi for political firing of lead prosecutor” via Christopher O’Donnell of the Tampa Bay Times — The memo terminating Assistant U.S. Attorney Gordon was sent the day after Theresa Schlosser watched Gordon successfully argue that Govoni remain in jail until his trial, an unusual step for a non-violent crime. She fears it will set the case back. “I’m so frustrated with it, I can’t hardly think,” Schlosser said in a telephone interview from her Fort Myers home, where she cares for her daughter Sarah Schlosser. “We are not proud of Bondi, not for what she’s done.” Schlosser and other victims are calling on Bondi to reinstate Gordon.

“Big Storm Brewery addresses victims of owner’s alleged fraud” via the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Big Storm Brewing will likely be sold to a new owner unless it can secure new investment. That’s the conclusion bankruptcy experts have drawn after the Clearwater craft beer brewery posted an unsigned statement to its website, stating that the business would be placed in a special trust to ensure all profits go to victims of the alleged fraud committed by its former owner, Govoni. Govoni has been charged with embezzling nearly $90 million from a local nonprofit that managed funds for disabled people. Reputational damage and strained relationships with suppliers resulting from the scandal have severely impaired the brand’s value. The value for a potential investor lies in Big Storm’s remaining assets. However, before any talks of a sale can proceed, the brewery must pay its creditors and resolve approximately $23 million in debt on its books.

“Rays’ St. Petersburg stadium deal will be officially over with vote” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — St. Petersburg officials want to make the city’s divorce from the Tampa Bay Rays official and move on. A key document governing a deal to build a $1.3 billion stadium expired on March 31, as the Tampa Bay Rays decided not to move forward with those plans. While that meant that other project terms automatically ended on that date too, city attorneys have drafted a termination agreement between St. Petersburg, the Rays and the project’s development partner, Hines. The City Council is scheduled to vote on the formal split on July 24. If approved, it would, by law, dissolve plans relating to the redevelopment portion of the stadium project, which would be recorded in the Pinellas County Clerk’s office.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Sam Garrison continues to deliver for Clay County” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Fleming Island Republican Rep. Garrison worked closely with fellow members of the Clay County legislative delegation to provide much-needed funding for roads, schools, parks and emergency services in the state’s Northeast region. In what will serve as a warehouse for emergency response equipment and a public safety administration and training facility, Garrison has secured $2 million to be used for the first stage of construction of the Clay County Public Safety Complex. The facility will serve as a regional resource center for the state, Camp Blanding, NAS JAX and other partners, improving operations and response capabilities during man-made and natural disasters. Road and transportation projects were also priorities for the Chair of the House Rules and Ethics Committee.

“Leon County turns the tide with big wins in 2025 Session” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — After years of watching other Florida counties bring home the bacon, Leon County finally had a breakout moment during the 2025 Legislative Session. Leon County brought on The Southern Group, Florida’s largest lobbying firm, in late January on a trial basis. TSG, led by veteran lobbyists Brian Bautista, Chris Dudley and Nicole Kelly, wasted no time delivering measurable results, securing $2.8 million in state appropriations for two long-stalled infrastructure and environmental projects. One of the county’s wins this Session was locking in $2 million to widen two sections of State Road 369, also known as U.S. 319, a project that’s been on the wish list of the Capital Regional Transportation Planning Agency since 1990.

“Circle of Chains: Florida’s remarkable tribute to enslaved workers rises at Capitol” via James Call of USA Today Network — It is a visibly striking piece of art. Steven Whyte’s Circle of Chains, the State of Florida’s Memorial to the Enslaved, depicts men, women, and children held in chains. The bronze sculptures of six individuals encourage interaction and engagement. People can walk around it. Stare into vacant eyes. Feel the weight of the chains. A woman barely clothed stands in front of the restored antebellum Union Bank building, shackled at the ankles, wrists, and neck, waiting to be auctioned. A man bound in iron writhes on the ground; his eyes fixed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

“North Florida Land Trust eradicates submerged fencing in waters of Smith Lake Preserve” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The North Florida Land Trust (NFLT) has overseen the removal of a massive string of fencing that posed serious obstacles to wildlife, boaters and swimmers in the Smith Lake Preserve. The fencing ran through 1.5 miles of wetlands that the organization oversees in Clay County within the Ocala to Osceola (O2O) Wildlife Corridor. The Smith Lake Preserve covers 463 acres of conservation property. The fencing on Smith Lake was originally installed in the early 2000s before the NFLT acquired the land. The fencing helped to control livestock grazing when the lakebed was actually above water following severe drought conditions. Since then, water levels have returned to their natural levels, and the fencing has become submerged. It has been an impediment to not only boaters and swimmers, but to aquatic species such as fish, turtles and alligators, disrupting population growth and damaging the ecological balance.

Happening tonight — Who We Play For (WWPF), a Florida-based nonprofit dedicated to eliminating preventable sudden cardiac death in the young, will host a celebration of the Second Chance Act news conference followed by a community screening event: 4 p.m., Port St. Joe High School, 100 Shark Drive, Port St. Joe.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Sarasota County still looking for locations to build new $18M records facility” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota County is still exploring where to build a new records center for the County Clerk’s Office, a project currently projected to cost $18 million. A memo from Carolyn Eastwood, director of Capital Projects, stated that the current records facility at the Northgate Center is in constant need of maintenance and is not prepared to withstand major storms. “A new records center will ensure the safekeeping of the county’s vital records and will facilitate the retention, retrieval, and disposal of those records in the future,” Eastwood wrote. The Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller is responsible for maintaining a variety of records.

“Sarasota County reallocates $10M in stormwater funding as new department created” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota County has reallocated $10 million of stormwater funds to focus on Phillippi Creek drainage improvements, amid a delay of a major flood mitigation project and a hurricane season well underway. County Commission Chair Joe Neunder referred to the funding shift the Board approved as “triaging” stormwater funds — reallocating priorities as hurricane season nears its peak in August and September. A memo from Spencer Anderson, director of the county’s Public Works Department, noted that the 2024 hurricane season exacerbated “existing vulnerabilities in Sarasota County’s stormwater infrastructure.” Commissioner Mark Smith asked if the funding change could impede the dredging of Phillippi Creek; Anderson responded that it would not.

“Anna Maria gets $1.25M to help rebuild City Pier. When will it reopen?” via Carter Weinhofer of the Bradenton Herald — The City of Anna Maria has set an “aggressive” timeline to reopen its City Pier thanks to $1.25 million in funding from state officials. Hurricanes Helene and Milton decimated the pier’s walkway and damaged the building at the end of the pier. While the building can be repaired, the walkway needs to be rebuilt entirely, according to the City of Anna Maria Mayor Mark Short. DeSantis signed the state’s budget and, with it, granted $100 million in appropriations for Manatee County projects, including the funds for the City of Anna Maria. The main structure of the pier housed the Mote Marine Science Education and Outreach Center and the City Pier Grill and Bait Shop.

“Marco Island Finance Director resigns day after heated audit discussion with City Council” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Marco Island’s Finance Director, Guillermo “Gil” Polanco, resigned a day after disagreeing with the City Council Chair about the results of the annual financial audit. The audit, submitted to the city by independent auditors CliftonLarsonAllen, showed material weaknesses and deficiencies in some internal controls. City Council Chair Erik Brechnitz said the audit, therefore, wasn’t clean, something that hasn’t happened in his five years on the Council. Polanco disagreed and said the audit was clean. “I take offense to that,” Polanco said during the City Council meeting.

— TOP OPINION —

“H. Elon Perot” via Tom Nichols of The Atlantic — If you’re old enough, you’ve seen this movie: an eccentric billionaire, full of bile and nursing grudges against the incumbent Republican President, decides to shake up the system by creating a third party. In 1992, it was H. Ross Perot attacking George H.W. Bush. Today, it’s Musk announcing his new “America Party,” an organization with a vague goal of stopping wasteful government spending but a much clearer purpose of aggravating Trump. Trump’s initial reaction was panic, calling third parties a source of “DISRUPTION & CHAOS,” before trying to spin the move as helpful.

But Trump is wrong: if Musk’s party has any impact at all, it will likely hurt Republicans more than Democrats. Musk is deeply unpopular, but what support he enjoys comes heavily from the GOP. The real concern for Republicans is that Musk will attract small but crucial numbers of voters from two key groups. First are the swing voters who dislike Trump but have stuck with him; another celebrity movement might sway them. More worrisome, however, is that Musk will corner the crackpot vote — the MAGA fringe obsessed with conspiracies like the Epstein files, who now feel betrayed by administration officials like Attorney General Bondi.

Ultimately, this project is likely to go nowhere. Third parties rarely gain traction in America’s winner-take-all system, and even Perot at his peak won zero electoral votes. Musk, who cannot run for President himself, is even less of a threat. While it may be tempting to see a party that siphons off some of Trump’s most conspiratorial supporters as a net positive, another party headed by another billionaire who understands neither the Constitution nor democracy itself is not the path to a healthier nation.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Becoming a U.S. citizen no longer enough to escape Trump immigration crackdown” via the Miami Herald editorial board — The de-naturalization of foreign-born U.S. citizens isn’t new and has been done under both Democratic and Republican Presidents. However, the Trump administration’s latest guidance, instructing federal prosecutors to “prioritize” such cases, raises a significant question: How will this new priority be defined? Will it be stretched to go beyond obvious cases of immigration fraud to become a political weapon deployed in service of the President’s goal to deport an ever-expanding group of foreigners? Think of how the administration has gone after students with visas or green cards who have protested in support of Palestinians, or how Republicans are calling for the de-naturalization of Democrats born abroad. Florida Attorney General Uthmeier, for example, has called for the deportation of U.S. Rep. Omar, who was born in Somalia and became a U.S. citizen, after she criticized Trump’s military parade.

“Majority of Republicans, MAGA supporters want Congress to extend enhanced premium tax credits for health care” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — With the “Big Beautiful Bill” now law, Congress now shifts focus to other priorities it must address before year’s end. Key among them is the enhanced Affordable Care Act premium tax credits. The tax credits are scheduled to expire at the end of the year. If Congress does not extend them, premiums will skyrocket for millions of Americans on private health care coverage, forcing many to lose coverage. A KFF Health Tracking Poll conducted last month reveals robust support across party lines for extending enhanced premium tax credits. In fact, 77% of all adults, including 63% of Republicans, back the move.

“Voters should be skeptical about Florida Governor candidate’s abortion stance” via Anna Hochkammer for the Miami Herald — David Jolly, the former Republican Congressman now running for Governor as a Democrat, is facing intense scrutiny over his commitment to abortion rights. While Jolly claims to support the “Roe standard” following the passage of Amendment 4 — which was backed by a majority of Floridians — critics argue his past actions contradict this new stance. Jolly insists his “values haven’t changed,” alarming pro-choice advocates who point to his 2016 efforts to defund Planned Parenthood and support for fetal personhood legislation that would criminalize all abortions. Opponents argue that Jolly was absent during the recent fight for Amendment 4 and that his history of championing extreme anti-abortion policies, combined with his claim that his core values remain the same, should give Democratic Primary voters serious pause.

“Industry pros: ‘Governor, $32 is not too much for a local grouper sandwich’” via Amy Drew Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel — Is $32 too much for a Florida-caught grouper sandwich? DeSantis thinks it is. Local seafood pros beg to differ. The Governor’s recent remarks at the Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar in Santa Rosa Beach, which he visited last month to sign a measure into law regarding beach access in Walton County, seemed to push back on the pricing for the eatery’s offerings. “I know this is a great place to visit. I know there’s a lot of folks that come down, and I’m looking at this sign, $32 for a grouper sandwich. Those are definitely getting those tourists to pony up,” DeSantis said. “I don’t know that I would pull the trigger on $32. I love grouper sandwiches. I don’t know if I can pull the trigger on $32.” Local seafood costs have been steadily rising due to several factors, including inflation and climate change, not to mention the cost of doing business for local fishermen, adds Mike Lombardi, whose grandfather founded Winter Park’s Lombardi’s Seafood in 1961.

The only story that matters — “TSA to allow shoes to stay on for airport security screening” via Allison Pohle and Alison Sider of The Wall Street Journal — Millions of fliers traveling through U.S. airports every year have had to take off their shoes as they go through screening. The nearly 20-year-long shoe-removal era is about to end. The Transportation Security Administration is rolling out new procedures to allow passengers to keep their shoes on while passing through standard airport screening checkpoints. The change, which was earlier reported by Gate Access, a travel newsletter, hasn’t been formally announced. “TSA and DHS are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture. Any potential updates to our security process will be issued through official channels,” TSA said. TSA is part of the Department of Homeland Security.

