The Free Speech Coalition dropped a lawsuit challenging Florida’s law requiring pornography publishers to verify the age of visitors.

The move follows a U.S. Supreme Court decision affirming a similar law in Texas. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker approved the plaintiff’s motion to dismiss on Tuesday.

The voluntary dismissal means the state cannot recover legal costs, and the absence of a ruling allows for further litigation to be filed in the future.

The Free Speech Coalition, dedicated to protecting the rights of the adult entertainment industry, has also filed a lawsuit challenging the Texas law. That resulted in the 6-3 Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton ruling.

The Coalition acknowledged that hindered the Florida case.

“However, we are continuing to monitor the governmental efforts to restrict adults’ access to the internet in Florida,” Mike Stabile, a spokesperson for plaintiffs, said in the statement to the Northwest Daily News. “The Paxton decision does not give the government carte blanche to censor content it doesn’t like.”

But legal experts last week said the ruling on the Texas law spelled a difficult path for the Florida lawsuit.

“Are people still talking about this guy?”

— President Donald Trump, responding to a question about Jeffrey Epstein.

Florida TaxWatch predicts that prices will continue to rise under President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs. That likely means “boozeflation” will continue unabated as well.

Without Congressional action, Affordable Care Act premium tax credits will sunset at the end of the year … As they say, Absinthe Makes The Heart Grow Fonder.

The Sunshine State is lagging behind the pack in artificial intelligence jobs, and without a course correction, it could be Losers all around for Floridians.

Marlins keep climbing as All-Star break approaches

The Miami Marlins continue a three-game series in Cincinnati against the Reds tonight as they try to climb back toward the .500 mark before the All-Star break (7:10 p.m. ET, FanDuel Sports Net Florida).

Since an eight-game winning streak was snapped on July 2, the Marlins have won three of six games and sit 11 games behind the National League East-leading Philadelphia Phillies. More importantly, the Marlins enter play today 7.5 games out of the final wild-card spot in the National League. It would take a significant effort to close the gap before the All-Star break, but the Marlins have three more games against the Reds, another team fighting for wild-card contention. Then, three games in Baltimore against the Orioles before the break. Baltimore is also fighting to keep its season significant, trailing the American League wild-card race by 7.5 games.

The Marlins learned this week that outfielder Kyle Stowers would represent the team at the All-Star game. Stowers has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs in the first half of the year. Stowers was traded by the Orioles last July in a deal for left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers. He didn’t do much last season, hitting just .186 in 50 games for the Marlins. But this season, he has emerged with one of the more surprising starts to the season in the Major Leagues.

