Stephanie Murphy is running for Orange County Mayor

Former U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy says she is running for Orange County Mayor, the Orlando Sentinel is reporting.

“One of the important reasons to have strong leadership at the local level is because of what is happening at the federal and state level,” the Democrat told the newspaper in an interview. “I think you need leaders who have demonstrated the ability to work with anybody who’s willing to work with them.”

Murphy is joining what’s becoming a crowded race to replace term-limited Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell, Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe and tech entrepreneur Chris Messina have all filed to run for the top executive office in Orange County.

“I want people who are growing up and living and working in Orange County to have access to that American dream that the affordability crisis is putting out of their reach,” Murphy told the Sentinel. “I’m going to run this campaign the way that I’ve run every campaign which is with some humility and to start by getting people together and listening to the issues that the community faces, and then offer solutions.”

Murphy, who defeated Republican U.S Rep. John Mica in 2016 in an upset, served three terms in Washington. She was the first Vietnamese-American woman elected to Congress and earned a reputation as a moderate Democrat in her district that covered Seminole County, Maitland, Winter Park and parts of Orlando.

“I strongly believe in a citizen Congress, where ordinary citizens run for office in search of duty and service, not in search of a career,” Murphy said while announcing her retirement in 2021. “And I never intended my time in Congress to become a career.”

She said politics was becoming “divisive and dangerous.”

Murphy was part of the Jan. 6 Commission investigating the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot by Donald Trump supporters.