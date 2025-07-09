July 9, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Stephanie Murphy is running for Orange County Mayor
Stephanie Murphy.

Gabrielle RussonJuly 9, 20254min0

Related Articles

2026Headlines

David Jolly rolls out endorsements from ‘Democratic powerhouses’ Gwen Graham, Donna Shalala, Karen Thurman

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Kathy Castor demands Pam Bondi reinstate prosecutor handling Leo Govoni case

HeadlinesTallahassee

Leon County turns the tide with big wins in 2025 Session

Murphy
Murphy is the biggest name to join the crowded race to replace the term-limited Jerry Demings.

Former U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy says she is running for Orange County Mayor, the Orlando Sentinel is reporting.

“One of the important reasons to have strong leadership at the local level is because of what is happening at the federal and state level,” the Democrat told the newspaper in an interview. “I think you need leaders who have demonstrated the ability to work with anybody who’s willing to work with them.”

Murphy is joining what’s becoming a crowded race to replace term-limited Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell, Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe and tech entrepreneur Chris Messina have all filed to run for the top executive office in Orange County.

“I want people who are growing up and living and working in Orange County to have access to that American dream that the affordability crisis is putting out of their reach,” Murphy told the Sentinel. “I’m going to run this campaign the way that I’ve run every campaign which is with some humility and to start by getting people together and listening to the issues that the community faces, and then offer solutions.”

Murphy, who defeated Republican U.S Rep. John Mica in 2016 in an upset, served three terms in Washington. She was the first Vietnamese-American woman elected to Congress and earned a reputation as a moderate Democrat in her district that covered Seminole County, Maitland, Winter Park and parts of Orlando.

“I strongly believe in a citizen Congress, where ordinary citizens run for office in search of duty and service, not in search of a career,” Murphy said while announcing her retirement in 2021. “And I never intended my time in Congress to become a career.”

She said politics was becoming “divisive and dangerous.”

Murphy was part of the Jan. 6 Commission investigating the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot by Donald Trump supporters.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump comes to Pam Bondi’s defense amid uproar over Jeffrey Epstein files

nextGreg Steube backs Ron DeSantis' push to end property taxes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories