July 9, 2025
Greg Steube backs Ron DeSantis’ push to end property taxes

A.G. GancarskiJuly 9, 2025

Steube Fox Biz
The Congressman says DeSantis' proposal would be 'great for the economy.'

Though U.S. Rep. Greg Steube didn’t endorse Ron DeSantis for President, he is endorsing a key policy proposal of the Governor to cut taxes for homestead property owners.

During an appearance on Fox Business, Steube sided with DeSantis over the Legislature while discussing the Governor’s veto of a $1 million proposal (HB 7031) to “study” the impacts of eliminating property taxes.

“I vote against consistently up in Washington doing studies to know about things and get results about things that we already know the answers to. The Governor has said very clearly that he supports a property tax decrease in eliminating property taxes in the state. I actually support that. I think that would be a huge boon for Florida,” Steube said.

“Not only do we not have an income tax, but then doing away with the property tax would be great for the economy in the state of Florida. We don’t need some type of study done to know that eliminating property taxes are going to help Floridians that live in our great state that own property.”

The funding was earmarked for the Office of Economic and Demographic Research to conduct a study of the state’s property tax structure and the subsequent spending of property tax revenue by local governments, with a focus on the taxation of homestead property.

The Governor has said “big growth” in city budgets raises the question of how much money cities actually need, urging a return to budget levels of 2019 or 2020, a time before the consequences emerged from COVID-era monetary supply expansion under Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

House Speaker Daniel Perez instituted a 37-person, bipartisan panel to study the issue, which DeSantis decried as “a lifeline to the far left.” State lawmakers have indicated they may be open to putting the question of eliminating taxes to voters via a proposed constitutional amendment in 2026.

___

Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

