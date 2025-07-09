July 9, 2025
Sam Garrison continues to deliver for Clay County
Sam Garrison .

FLAPOL010523CH055
That's good news for Northeast Florida, as Garrison prepares to take over as Speaker in 2026.

Fleming Island Republican Rep. Sam Garrison worked closely with fellow members of the Clay County legislative delegation, Fleming Island Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley and Green Cove Springs Republican Rep. Judson Sapp, in providing much-needed funding for roads, schools, parks and emergency services in the state’s Northeast region, especially in his home county.

Garrison will become the Republican Speaker-designate in ceremonies scheduled for early October.

In what will serve as a warehouse for emergency response equipment and a public safety administration and training facility, Garrison secured $2 million that will be used for the first stage of construction for the Clay County Public Safety Complex. The facility will serve as a regional resource center for the state, Camp Blanding, NAS JAX and other partners, improving operations and response capabilities during man-made and natural disasters.

Road and transportation projects were also priorities for the House Rules and Ethics Committee Chair, particularly when it comes to public safety.

Garrison secured $2.5 million for CR 217 Bridge Safety Improvements and Replacement in Clay County which the Federal Highway Administration National Bridge Inspection Safety Report rated this bridge as “poor.” The proposed construction will include this bridge and improved roads for the safety and well-being of county residents and visitors, as it is located along an evacuation route as identified by the Clay County Emergency Management Division.

Significant education programs were top of mind through Garrison’s funding of school readiness services and voluntary prekindergarten programs to the tune of $7.7 million and $4.7 million, respectively. Dollars also made its way to local Clay County parks for the Moccasin Slough Scenic Trail and the Green Cove Springs St. Johns River Trail for economic development and tourism efforts as well as supporting the overall quality of life for locals.

Garrison continues to represent his Clay County constituents in what matters most, all while he ascends into the top spot in the House in 2026. If his current accessibility and stellar constituent services to the people of House District 11 is any indication of how he will lead the House, Floridians are in good hands.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

