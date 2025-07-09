David Jolly rolls out endorsements from ‘Democratic powerhouses’ Gwen Graham, Donna Shalala, Karen Thurman

A former Republican Congressman is trumpeting endorsements from a trio of women who served in Congress in his nascent run for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination next year.

David Jolly is announcing support from former Democratic U.S. Reps. Gwen Graham, Donna Shalala and Karen Thurman as he looks to consolidate support before drawing any serious opposition.

“We’re building a team to tackle the affordability crisis in Florida. It’s an honor to have three of Florida’s most experienced and distinguished leaders collaborating to solve this crisis together,” Jolly said. “My deepest thanks to my friend Gwen, Secretary Shalala, and Congresswoman Thurman for their continued service and their support.”

Graham, who ran competitively in 2018’s Democratic Primary, sees Jolly as the “best Democrat to win” who can “end 28 years of one-party rule in Tallahassee.”

“In Congress, David and I worked together to ban oil drilling in the Gulf and restore Apalachicola Bay. Bringing together the entire Florida delegation to protect our state’s land and water, we formed a close friendship we still share today,” she said.

“David is laser-focused on tackling the affordability crisis that’s hurting families across our state — from skyrocketing housing costs to out-of-control insurance rates. And, as Governor, David will fight to support students, families, and teachers by building a strong public education system in Florida.”

Shalala, who is a former Congresswoman, Cabinet Secretary and President of the University of Miami, said Jolly is “building a winning coalition.”

She believes the candidate is “focused on the most urgent crisis facing Floridians — affordability” and “understands that working families are being crushed by the high cost of living, housing, and health care.”

Additionally, she said he would advance abortion rights rolled back in the state under Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“At a time when these rights are under unprecedented attack, I have every confidence that David is the leader who will stand firm to protect personal freedoms and ensure every Floridian has the power to make decisions about their own body and future.”

Thurman, who previously chaired the Florida Democratic Party, said Jolly “has a clear and thoughtful plan to address the challenges many Floridians face — like the rising cost of housing, expensive insurance, low wages, and unaffordable health care.”

“I believe David Jolly can unite voters across Florida and lead with the strength and vision our state needs. That’s why I’m proud to stand with him,” Thurman added.

While other Democrats are running, they are minor candidates without any notable political pedigree.

Meanwhile, Jolly is building a fundraising lead. He has already raised seven figures between his campaign account and his “Florida 2026” political committee, with donations coming in from all 50 states.

Yet while the Primary appears to be smooth sailing, the General Election promises choppier waters.

Democrats account for less than 32% of Florida voters, while Republicans account for more than 38%. In the middle: the nonpartisan voters who comprise more than 27% of the state electorate, according to the most recent L2 voter data.

Consistent with registration trends, polling shows Jolly would trail Republican front-runner Byron Donalds, a Congressman from Naples, in a hypothetical General Election matchup.

Recent history also presents headwinds.

Democrats experimented with a GOP convert as a standard-bearer in the 2014 and 2022 elections, with a fellow Bay Area moderate, Charlie Crist. While the 2014 election was competitive, DeSantis defeated Crist handily eight years later.

___

Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics contributed to this report.