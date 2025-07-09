Leon County turns the tide with big wins in 2025 Session

After years of watching other Florida counties bring home the bacon, Leon County finally had a breakout moment during the 2025 Legislative Session.

Leon County brought on The Southern Group, Florida’s top lobbying firm, in late January on a trial basis. TSG, led by veteran lobbyists Brian Bautista, Chris Dudley and Nicole Kelly, wasted no time delivering measurable results, securing $2.8 million in state appropriations for two long-stalled infrastructure and environmental projects.

One of the county’s wins this Session was locking in $2 million to widen two sections of State Road 369, also known as U.S. 319, a project that’s been on the wish list of the Capital Regional Transportation Planning Agency since 1990.

State Road 369 has long been a chokepoint for residents commuting in and out of Tallahassee, with traffic volumes exceeding what the road was originally designed to carry. Beyond congestion relief, officials say the expansion is vital for hurricane preparedness, as the corridor also serves as a critical evacuation route.

The county also scored an environmental victory by securing $800,000 to restore the Lake Munson Slough, a man-made living shoreline created in the early 2000s to combat erosion and improve water quality in Lake Munson.

Over the years, sections of the slough deteriorated, reducing navigability and harming the lake’s ecological balance. The 2025 funding will be used to restabilize the shoreline and replant vegetation, effectively giving the lake a second chance.

“Securing funding for Lake Munson was especially meaningful,” Bautista said. “After being vetoed last year, we knew we had to come back with a stronger case and a tighter strategy. Seeing the request make it all the way through this session and get signed into the budget shows what persistence and preparation can achieve.”

Kelly, who was born in Leon County and resides there today along with Bautista and Dudley, added: “This wasn’t just about getting projects funded. It was about supporting the community we live in, and to us, that really matters.”

The wins were significant enough that Leon County is doubling down on its partnership with The Southern Group. The board of Commissioners has approved a new extended contract and is now also bringing in the firm’s federal arm, TSG Advocates, to pursue dollars in Washington, D.C.

For a county that has historically struggled to get its fair share from the Capitol, 2025 could be a turning point.

“In recent years, Leon County had not seen any appropriations. The Southern Group came in late in this year’s Process and immediately delivered — securing $2.8 million dollars in funding for critical Leon County, and specifically south side, priorities,” said Leon County Commissioner Christian Caban.

“That kind of immediate impact speaks volumes. I believe they’ve earned the opportunity to show what they can accomplish with the full weight of a four-year contract.”

If these results hold, Leon County may finally be writing a new chapter in its legislative playbook. One where they’re no longer watching from the sidelines.