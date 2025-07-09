Susie Wiles praises ‘good Governor’ Ron DeSantis, says feud in ‘rearview mirror’

While the contretemps between Donald Trump’s current Chief of Staff and Gov. Ron DeSantis made news for years, Susie Wiles now says it’s in the “rearview mirror.”

“He’s a good Governor. And whatever personal differences he had, or whatever deficiencies he thought I had, are long past my thinking about them,” Wiles told Miranda Devine of the New York Post.

Wiles, who arguably saved DeSantis’ campaign against Democrat Andrew Gillum in 2018, was unceremoniously booted from his orbit within months of that victory.

The move proved fateful in reshaping Florida’s political landscape. Retribution was ongoing from there, with DeSantis and his allies seeking to marginalize Wiles further, though ultimately her close ties to Trump prevailed in that fight.

Wiles also offered a diplomatic take on DeSantis’ failed campaign for President, which saw him withdraw after a disappointment in Iowa and polls in other early states showing no path to beat Trump.

She believes Trump’s strength carried the day.

“It was the President’s time and he did the things that a candidate has to do to get through those early Primary states, the first four in particular. The President had done it before. He knew what was involved. We had an organization, an apparatus that supported him. And frankly, there was never any question that it was going to end up like it did.”

Wiles’ comments are the latest signal of a thaw from Trump World toward DeSantis.

At the opening of the “Alligator Alcatraz” internment facility for undocumented immigrants, the President praised his relationship with his former rival, saying they have “blood that seems to match pretty well.”

“I think it’s a 10. Maybe 9.9, might be a couple of wounds,” Trump quipped. “I think we have a 10. We get along.”

While ardent supporters of Trump and DeSantis may yet bicker online, the official version is that the conflict is over.