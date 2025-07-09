Google to add global subsea fiber cable system landing in Palm Coast

Technology giant Google is adding a significant component to its global technological network infrastructure, which will be located in Palm Coast on Florida’s First Coast.

A new subsea fiber cable landing station and data center, owned by Google, is being developed at a campus within the Palm Coast Town Center. Digital infrastructure company DC BLOX will construct the project. That company is a digital business contractor hired by Google, one of the most prominent players in the global digital tech industry.

The Palm Coast work is part of a larger project Google has underway called Sol. That is a new transatlantic subsea fiber cable system owned by Google, which will connect the United States with Bermuda, the Azores, and Spain, among other areas.

A Google news release issued Wednesday said the project is part of a substantial expansion of the company’s “cloud” system for the technology giant.

“The Sol cable will be manufactured in the U.S. and, once operational, bolster capacity and reliability for our growing network of 42 Google Cloud regions around the world, helping meet growing customer demand for Google Cloud and AI services across the U.S., Europe, and beyond,” the news release said.

For Palm Coast and Flagler County, the least populated county on Florida’s East Coast, the project landing in their area is a notable development that increases the technological profile.

“This is a landmark moment for Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, and Flagler County, and it’s a clear signal that we are a community of the future, investing in our economic development and vitality,” said Palm Coast Vice Mayor Theresa Carli Pontieri.

“The Sol subsea cable is more than just infrastructure; it’s a gateway to unprecedented global connectivity that will attract further high-caliber industries that our residents deserve. We are not just putting Palm Coast and our community on the map, we are building a direct route to the world’s digital economy, ensuring a prosperous and dynamic future,” Pontieri said.