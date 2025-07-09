Alex Fernandez campaign reports $275K haul to defend Miami Beach Commission seat

Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez had a successful first round of fundraising to defend his Group 3 seat, according to his campaign, which reports that he amassed nearly $275,000 from mid-May through June.

The announced haul, which Fernandez received through his campaign account and political committee, A Safer Miami Beach, came one day before official campaign finance reports are due from state and local candidates.

In a statement, Fernandez said he is “filled with gratitude for the outpouring of support our community has given me as I launch my re-election.”

“My promise has always been to lead for a safer, cleaner, more resilient, and more beautiful Miami Beach — and today, I am proud that our community stands behind these accomplishments,” he said.

Fernandez’s campaign noted several of his accomplishments in marking his most recent fundraising milestone. Among them: a 90% reduction in residential towing through his Text Before Tow program, efforts to restore safety during Spring Break and adopting municipal safeguards against predatory condo buyouts.

This year, Fernandez also successfully lobbied state lawmakers to include more protections for historic structures and neighborhoods in their most recent Live Local Act update.

“I’ve worked hard to deliver on the everyday issues that make life a bit easier for our neighbors,” he said, “and I’m working harder than ever to make our residents proud of the Miami Beach they call home.”

Since taking office in 2021, Fernandez has been a leading voice in the city on protecting Miami Beach’s historic character, pushing back for years against state legislation that weakened local oversight and protection of historic buildings and neighborhoods.

Before taking elected office, Fernandez spent nearly 20 years in legislative and public policy roles at Miami-Dade County and the City of Miami Beach. His résumé includes work under former Miami-Dade Commissioner Rebeca Sosa and service on Miami Beach’s Planning Board, Charter Review Committee, and Police/Citizen Relations Committee, where he served as Chair.

He now chairs the city’s Land Use and Sustainability Committee and represents Miami Beach on the Miami-Dade County League of Cities Board of Directors. He also serves as a member of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Board of Governors and the Miami-Dade County Biscayne Bay Watershed Management Advisory Board.

So far, he faces one challenger: Luidgi Mary, a former member of the city’s Black Affairs Advisory Board who switched last month from running in a crowded race for the City Commission’s open Group 1 seat to competing against Fernandez.

The City Commission is technically nonpartisan, as are its elections.

Miami Beach’s General Election is on Nov. 4.