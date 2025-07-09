Dan McDow sets eyes on HD 33 as he resigns as Brevard Dem Chair

Dan McDow is stepping down as Chair of the Brevard County Democratic Executive Committee (DEC) to mount a campaign in House District 33.

McDow is seeking to challenge Republican Rep. Monique Miller.

“It’s time to double down on solutions to bring down skyrocketing insurance rates and address the deeper issues driving Brevard’s high cost of living,” McDow said as he seeks to unseat Miller, who was elected in 2024. “We also need a real plan to counter the current and future budget cuts that threaten our schools, seniors, veterans, and children — those who rely most on a government that works for everyone.”

McDow’s resignation from the county’s Executive Committee will take effect after the group’s July 23 meeting.

“In accordance with state and local party bylaws, a new DEC Chair will be elected within 45 days of the vacancy by the county’s elected precinct organizers,” the Brevard Democrats said in a press release.

McDow’s House campaign’s priorities are focused on “pragmatic solutions, economic fairness, and restoring trust in public service,” a press release said.

McDow is a former West Melbourne City Council member. Florida Today had reported that McDow, a retired health care executive, became the first openly gay elected official in Brevard County when he was elected in 2020.

McDow previously lost in the Democratic Primary for Congress last year when he ran in Florida’s 8th Congressional District, which is held by Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos.

In December, McDow was selected as Chair of the Brevard County Democratic Executive Committee.

“During his tenure, he focused on strengthening grassroots engagement, expanding Democratic visibility across the county, and building partnerships with organizations that share the common goal of improving life for everyone in Brevard County,” the county Democrats said in the press release.

McDow said he plans to stay involved by remaining as the Precinct 309 District Organizer and being active with local and national Democratic parties.