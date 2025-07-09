July 9, 2025
Kristen Truong raises $40K in first 2 months of HD 71 campaign

Jacob OglesJuly 9, 20254min0

Kristen Truong copy
GOP Primary opponent Melton Little reported $30K in support, including a $10K loan.

Bradenton Republican Kristen Truong has raised more than $40,000 for her bid to succeed Republican Rep. Will Robinson.

Truong has amassed the significant haul since launching her campaign in April. The fundraising is largely split between her campaign account and her political committee, Sun Coast Conservative Alliance.

“Our campaign message of lowering insurance premiums, reducing the cost-of-living and fighting for conservative values is resonating with the residents of Manatee County,” Truong said. “The level of enthusiasm from voters across the district is nothing short of inspiring and I will continue to work every day to earn their trust and support.”

The committee reported a $20,000 donation from retiree Marilyn Bouwer, who also gave $1,000 to the campaign. Another $1,000 came from lobbying firm Foley, Maldonado & O’Toole.

Meanwhile, Truong’s committee received a $1,000 donation from the Hillsborough United committee chaired by former Republican Rep. Mike Beltran.

Former Bealls CEO Steve Knopik also gave $1,000, as did local philanthropist Ruth Ann Szymanski and farmer and businessman Whiting Preston. Other prominent donors include Anna Maria Oyster Bar owners John and Amanda Horne and philanthropist Susie Walters.

Former Bradenton City Council member Gene Gallo has also endorsed Truong.

Truong serves on the board for the Manatee Community Foundation and Bradenton Kiwanis and chaired the annual gala for the Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County. She is married to Manatee County Commissioner Tal Siddique, who last year unseated incumbent April Culbreath in a Republican Primary.

Truong faces Melton Little, a Bradenton lawyer and former Democrat who filed last month.

Little reported a $10,000 donation to his campaign, along with $20,000 donations over the first weeks of the campaign.

Lawyers Erin Brosious, Hagopian Gallagher, Damian Ozark and Carl Reynolds were among $1,000 donors to Little’s campaign, as were the Christy Insurance Agency and the law firm Hurt by Accident.

