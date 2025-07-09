Jacksonville Bold for 7.9.25: Nostalgia

Mayor Donna Deegan is telling The New York Times about changes between the Joe Biden and the Donald Trump White Houses.

Spoiler alert: She liked it better before.

“When I first came into office, the relationship was very, very good with the Biden administration. But this administration has been a little confusing because we’re not really sure where our feet are right now,” Deegan said.

In an interview Tuesday with WJCT, Deegan said she was asked at the U.S. Conference of Mayors and her answer was “chopped up” by the Paper of Record, and that she and others were “still waiting for the dust to settle” about “how these policies would go.”

Indeed, Deegan was a strong supporter of Biden and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, and said Trump would set up “concentration camps” for undocumented immigrants back in October. This led the Trump campaign to call for an apology and the resignation of the “no-name” Mayor.

The Big Beautiful Bill led to a claw back of $147 million in federal funds for the Emerald Trail, which Deegan said Tuesday, WJCT, was the largest grant the city had ever received. But the city can reapply for the money under the aegis of “economic development.”

“It was a change of priority for this administration,” Deegan diplomatically said.

Budget season begins

For our readers, this may be more important than the NYT.

Monday morning sees the Jacksonville City Council return for Deegan’s third budget presentation.

The show starts at 9 a.m. in City Council Chambers. It serves as a functional appetizer for August’s more extensive deliberations on the various subfunds by the Finance Committee and other interested parties.

Raul Arias takes control of Finance this year, and it will be a tough committee for Deegan to get her agenda through. Rounding out the panel are GOP VP Nick Howland, former President Ron Salem, Rory Diamond, Joe Carlucci, Will Lahnen, and one Democrat, Ju’Coby Pittman.

Deegan says she is “encouraged” by early discussions with Arias and Council President Kevin Carrico.

“We’ve tried to talk over our mutual priorities. What is it? What is it we both want to accomplish that we can accomplish together? So, I think we’ve had some good conversations so far … I’m going to be focusing on housing … on homelessness … infrastructure is big. We are going to focus even more heavily in this budget on it.”

Spokesperson Phil Perry had this to say.

“Mayor Deegan will present her proposed 2025-2026 budget in the Council Chamber on Monday, July 14 at 9 a.m. It is open to the public and they are encouraged to attend. She looks forward to presenting a balanced budget that continues to invest in the priorities that she shares with City Council and the needs expressed by citizens in budget town halls earlier this year: housing, homelessness, health, public safety, neighborhood infrastructure, and youth.”

DUI denied

During the same WJCT interview, the Mayor stated that rumors she had recently been driving while under the influence were unfounded, given that she doesn’t drive herself around and was on vacation at the time.

“I heard the same rumor that started when I was in the Grand Canyon. And I got a phone call saying, ‘Did you get stopped in Jax Beach last night?’ And I said, ‘Well, that would have been tough because I was in the Grand Canyon,’” Deegan said.

Jacksonville Bold indeed called the Jax Beach Police Department weeks ago, which denied the rumor. The story evolved after that into her getting caught locally in a nearby jurisdiction.

“I have a driver. I have a husband who never drinks, so I have a designated driver, even when I’m not driving, but no, that’s not true. And it’s a rumor that, I don’t know how it even got started, but I will say this: Such is political life.”

Tweet, tweet

Builders’ boost

The Northeast Florida Builders Association is celebrating funding for its Builders Care project.

“With this $700,000 appropriation from the State of Florida, Builders Care anticipates being able to build 35 home-access ramps for disabled individuals and redo 35 roofs for those who need it most in our community,” NEFBA notes.

“I have seen firsthand the work Builders Care does in our community and how they are changing the lives of our least fortunate citizens for the better,” House Speaker Pro Tempore Wyman Duggan said. “I was proud to help secure this state funding, which will allow Builders Care to provide freedom and quality of life again to those who need it most.”

“Builders Care continues to meet an important need in our community for our often-overlooked low-income veterans, elderly and disabled citizens,” State Sen. Clay Yarborough said. “With this infusion of state funding, Builders Care will not only help these individuals stay in their homes but will also provide hope again to many who have lost it.”

According to the appropriations request, “reroofing homes for low-income, elderly, veterans, and disabled individuals who are otherwise unable to afford repairs and eventually have to leave their homes due to condemnation” is the ultimate goal of the project, along with “home-access ramps for low-income, elderly, veterans, and disabled individuals who are otherwise isolated and unable to leave their homes.”

Roofing work is intended to prevent houses from being condemned, as holes in roofs can lead to water intrusion and significant damage.

Clot closure

A bill aimed at improving the screening, treatment and public awareness of venous thromboembolism (VTE) — potentially life-threatening in-vein blood clots — is now law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed HB 1421, which mandates that all Florida hospitals with emergency departments and ambulatory surgical centers develop and implement protocols for assessing VTE risk using nationally recognized tools.

It also requires hospitals to train non-physician clinical staff on policies and procedures for giving appropriate medical attention to patients at risk of VTE. It amends state statutes to include VTE among Florida’s recognized chronic diseases.

A central provision of the law, titled the “Emily Adkins Family Protection Act,” is the creation of a statewide VTE registry. The Florida Department of Health must contract with a qualified nonprofit to maintain the registry at no cost to the state.

Beginning July 1, 2026, hospitals must report VTE-related data — demographics, diagnosis methods, treatments and outcomes — to the registry, which monitors care quality and outcomes.

The legislation is named for Emily Adkins, a Fernandina Beach woman who died from a pulmonary embolism in 2022. She was 23.

An estimated 60,000 to 100,000 Americans die yearly from VTE, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which found roughly 900,000 people in the U.S. area affected by the condition.

Rep. Dean Black, who carried HB 1421 to unanimous passage with Sen. Clay Yarborough, a fellow Jacksonville Republican, told Florida Politics the new law will lead to many lives saved and Florida becoming a national leader in VTE treatment.

Police story

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Commander is ready to begin her next chapter in public service, leaving police work for politics and policy.

Deborah Wesley, a Republican, is the first candidate to file in the 2027 Jacksonville City Council At-Large, Group 1 race. With strategist Alex Pantinakis running the campaign and the backing of Sheriff TK Waters, the political newcomer has a path.

“It’s been decades since a member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has gone on to serve on City Council – that changes with this election,” said Waters. “I appointed Commander Deborah Wesley to my Command Staff because I trust her leadership, her judgment, and her unwavering commitment to public safety. She’s earned the respect of our agency through decades of dedicated service and a no-nonsense approach to getting things done. Deborah Wesley will bring the discipline, command presence, and sense of duty we need at City Hall. I’m excited she’s running — and I proudly give her my full support and endorsement.”

A graduate of Ribault High, Wesley is a police veteran, having served with the JSO since 1991. Before becoming a Commander in Corrections, she held positions including Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant and Internal Affairs Investigator.

Her life in Jacksonville would inform her public service.

“I’ve spent my life serving this city, supporting families and standing firm for our values,” said Commander Wesley. “As a Jacksonville native, I understand the unique challenges our neighborhoods face because I’ve lived them — and I’ve worked every day to make our city safer, stronger and more united. I’m running because Jacksonville deserves strong, experienced and principled leadership that listens, protects taxpayers, and delivers real results.”

Randy rakes it in

The most recent former President of the Jacksonville City Council is ramping up his fundraising for his next political act.

Florida Politics has learned that Westside Republican Randy White has raised nearly $150,000 as of the end of June for his run for Duval County Tax Collector.

The strong fundraising suggests any opponent would have an uphill battle against White, who is respected throughout Jacksonville and across party lines.

Some of the largest contributors include two political committees linked to legislative power brokers in Tallahassee.

Speaker Designate Sam Garrison’s “Honest Leadership” and Speaker Pro Tempore Wyman Duggan’s “Citizens Building Florida’s Future” each donated $10,000.

The Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters is also backing the former chief, putting in $6,500.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Gate Petroleum each donated $5,000, as did Gate Petroleum and Fernandina Mulch and Stone.

JaxBiz, the political action committee associated with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, also donated $2,500.

Incumbent Jim Overton is term-limited in 2027. He endorsed White upon the launch of his campaign.

Assuming an opponent emerges to challenge White, 2027 will be the first competitive election for the post since 2019, when Overton defeated Democrat John Crescimbeni, getting more than 58% of the vote in an election where no Democrats ran for Mayor.

White had little trouble in his GOP stronghold district two years ago, getting more than 64% of the vote in the March “First Election” and precluding any need for a runoff.

In 2019, he received more than 67% of the vote against a Republican.

White was elected in a Special Election in 2018 and faced no competition in that contest.

Manufacturing malaise

Stubborn sluggishness is hampering the First Coast manufacturing scene as a University of North Florida (UNF) survey shows contraction in nearly every sector in June.

The UNF report shows only two out of 12 manufacturing sectors expanded last month, and most either contracted or remained flat. The Jacksonville Economic Monitoring Survey (JEMS), measuring economic indicators impacting manufacturing, was not encouraging.

Robert Loh, Interim Dean of the UNF Coggin College of Business, oversees the monthly project and said local manufacturers remain skittish when considering the broader economic picture.

“Local output and new orders continue to decline and employment is shrinking, painting a picture of subdued business confidence and a wait-and-see approach among firms facing persistent uncertainty,” Loh said in the report’s summary.

The on-again, off-again specter of potential trade tariffs implemented by Trump is one of the main reasons North Florida manufacturers are hesitant about moving forward with notable increases in production, according to Loh.

“Tariffs are clearly influencing pricing and procurement decisions, contributing to rising input costs and delays in delivery. While the data does not yet indicate a deep downturn, the combination of tariff pressures, soft demand and reduced hiring could erode local economic momentum and increase the risk of recession if conditions don’t improve in the months ahead,” Loh said.

Trolley problem

Fernandina Beach is exploring options to terminate its agreement with the JTA to install a trolley in its central area.

As one City Commissioner put it, some locals believed that the conveyance only benefited tourists.

Although he added that it wasn’t the Commission’s intent when they authorized the $175,000 expenditure, the perception was enough for the local legislative branch to urge city attorneys to breach the deal.

Early termination wasn’t contemplated, as the deal lacked a clause authorizing it.

The deal was still in concept phase, so it may not be too late to get out of it.

Read more at the Fernandina Observer.

Going Google

Technology giant Google is adding a significant component to its global technological network infrastructure located in Palm Coast on Florida’s First Coast.

A new subsea fiber cable landing station and data center, owned by Google, is being developed at a campus within the Palm Coast Town Center. Digital infrastructure company DC BLOX will construct the project. That company is a digital business contractor hired by Google, one of the most prominent players in the global digital tech industry.

The Palm Coast work is part of a larger project Google has underway called Sol. That is a new trans-Atlantic subsea fiber cable system owned by Google, which will connect the United States with Bermuda, the Azores and Spain, among other areas.

A Google press release issued Wednesday said the project is part of a substantial expansion of the company’s “cloud” system for the technology giant.

“The Sol cable will be manufactured in the U.S. and, once operational, bolster capacity and reliability for our growing network of 42 Google Cloud regions around the world, helping meet growing customer demand for Google Cloud and AI services across the U.S., Europe and beyond,” the press release said.

For Palm Coast and Flagler County, the least populated county on Florida’s East Coast, the project landing in their area is a notable development that increases the technological profile.

“This is a landmark moment for Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County, and it’s a clear signal that we are a community of the future, investing in our economic development and vitality,” said Palm Coast Vice Mayor Theresa Carli Pontieri.

Jaguars training camp

The Jaguars have announced the public dates for the 2025 edition of the team’s training camp.

Eight sessions will be open to the public, starting with the Wednesday, July 23 practice, labeled as “Kick Off Day.”

Other days that will be opened to the public at the Miller Electric Center include:

—Thursday, July 24 (Throwback Thursday)

—Friday, July 25 (Season Ticket Member Day)

—Sunday, July 27 (Back together Sunday)

—Monday, July 28 (Kids Club Day)

—Tuesday, July 29 (Discounted Concession Tuesdays)

—Sunday, Aug. 3 (Military Appreciation)

—Tuesday, Aug. 5 (Discounted Concession Tuesdays)

Each practice session begins at 8:30.

Additionally, a scrimmage is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 inside EverBank Stadium. The Jaguars announced they “will have a national anthem performance, coin toss, entertainment breaks and a full mock game.”

Tickets to attend training camp are free at Jaguars.com. With construction ongoing around the stadium, parking for the scrimmage will be available in lots B, C, D, E, J, S and X. Due to construction, only the West Club Gate and Gate 4 will be open for entry starting at 4:30 p.m.

The training camp will be the first for the Jaguars under the new head coach Liam Coen and will be Coen’s first as a head coach at any level.

First-round pick Travis Hunter will be the player in the spotlight as the Heisman Trophy winner tries to become the first true two-way player in the NFL in a generation.

The Jaguars’ roster will have a significantly different look after the team signed 10 free agents, drafted nine players, and added 20 undrafted rookie free agents, meaning that more than a third of the 90-man training camp roster consists of new players.

Some familiar names are no longer with the team, including wide receiver Christian Kirk, who was traded to the Houston Texans, and tight end Evan Engram, who was released and later signed with the Denver Broncos.

The Jaguars will enter camp with several starting spots up for grabs. New starters could win both guard spots. Ezra Cleveland is the incumbent at left guard, and free agent addition Chuma Edoga will be given a chance to win the job. At right guard, Brandon Scherff is gone. Free agent signee Patrick Mekari will compete with rookie third-round pick Wyatt Milum for the starting job.

On defense, it appears the Jaguars will move Jarrian Jones from nickel to outside corner, although he could be pushed by Hunter, depending on how the Jaguars decide to utilize the rookie.

The Jaguars’ first preseason game is Aug. 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium.