Donald Trump hails ‘important’ road named after him near Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump is celebrating after Florida renamed a road to honor him near his Mar-a-Lago resort.

“It has been brought to my attention that the Great State of Florida, which I won BIG three times, and where I am a proud Resident, has renamed an important four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard, in Palm Beach County, to ‘PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP BOULEVARD,'” he posted to social media.

“Thank you to Palm Beach County, Governor Ron DeSantis, and all of Florida’s great State Lawmakers, on granting me this wonderful honor! I LOVE FLORIDA.”

Per HB 987, the “portion of Southern Boulevard between Kirk Road and S. Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach County is designated as President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.”

Palm Beach Republican Rep. Meg Weinberger said last year that the “honor reflects the sentiments of my fellow Floridians who appreciate his dedication to our state and country” and that she was “proud that he will be memorialized forever on the eastern part of Southern Boulevard.”

Other designations in the legislation include various roads, highways and bridges in Bradford, Broward, Charlotte, Duval, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Orange, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Seminole and Walton counties.

This is the second road to be named after Trump in recent months.

In Hialeah, Palm Avenue was renamed as Donald J. Trump Avenue late last year.

Trump’s presidential library is also expected to be located in Florida. During this Legislative Session, a law was passed to preempt control of the build to Tallahassee in the interest of blocking potential local interference.