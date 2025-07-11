Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.11.25

Good Friday morning.

Veteran education advocate Danielle Thomas is joining Sunrise Consulting Group as a Government Affairs Consultant, where she will lead the firm’s expanding education practice.

Thomas brings 25 years of experience in education, public policy and government relations, most recently serving as Director of Advocacy and Legislative Services at the Florida School Boards Association. There, she served as the lead lobbyist for the association and played a pivotal role in securing significant policy changes related to school safety and instructional start times.

Thomas’ hire is receiving praise from top-ranking lawmakers in both chambers.

“The key to a great advocate is someone who listens more than they talk, is meticulous in their planning and strategy and precise in their execution,” said Rep. Danny Alvarez. “Danielle is the consummate example of that very advocate. Most importantly, she has always been a trusted person whose integrity is beyond reproach. That isn’t always common in this business. Her new team is lucky to have such an asset.”

Sen. Nick DiCeglie added, “With her extensive knowledge of critical issues and well-established relationships with members of both legislative chambers, Danielle is poised to be an indispensable asset to Sunrise Consulting.”

Sunrise Consulting Group was recently named one of the top 25 largest firms in Florida by INFLUENCE Magazine. The firm blends the relationships of a large operation with the drive and agility of a boutique shop — with the addition of Thomas, its presence in education policy is set to deepen further.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@MarcACaputo: Asked a weather scientist about the discussion on social media blaming (Donald) Trump National Weather Service cuts for the loss of life in Texas over the storms. He said no evidence for that (and he didn’t vote for Trump, btw). He pointed to other experts saying the same thing

Tweet, tweet:

—@AngieNixon: We filed a lawsuit. We ain’t playing. Everyone should be treated with humanity. @GovRonDeSantis is out here spending 450m taxpayer dollars without oversight or transparency. We say, NOT ON OUR WATCH!

Tweet, tweet:

—@PaulDellegattoFox13: Not that needs to be said, but weather radar can control the weather as much as your garage opener can.

— DAYS UNTIL —

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ premieres on Netflix — 14; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres — 14; Florida Freedom Forum — 22; ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ premieres on Disney+ — 26; Florida Chamber Florida Technology & Innovation Solution Summit — 32; The 13th Annual Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) Summit — 32; Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party begins — 35; Special Election for Senate District 15 — 53; Cowboys-Eagles open NFL season — 55; the Emmys — 65; Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 68; Florida TaxWatch Government Productivity Awards — 69; Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio premieres — 77; Florida TaxWatch Annual Board Meeting — 87; Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber annual meeting — 108; Miami Beach City Commission elections — 116; ‘Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 133; ‘Stranger Things’ final season premieres — 138; Bears vs. Eagles on Black Friday — 140; Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 145; Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 145; ‘Knives Out 3’ premieres — 154; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 159; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres — 161; Broncos vs. Chiefs in Kansas City on Christmas Day — 167; Milano Cortina Olympic & Paralympic Games begin — 210; F1 Miami begins — 294; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 315; 2026 FIFA World Cup™ begins — 335; ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ premieres — 525; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 525; Tampa Mayoral Election — 599; Jacksonville First Election — 620; Jacksonville General Election — 676; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres — 812; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 889; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1099; 2028 U.S. Presidential Election — 1215; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 1615; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2346.

— TOP STORY —

“Democrats sue for access into ‘Alligator Alcatraz’; Governor’s Office calls their complaint ‘dumb’” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Five Democratic lawmakers have filed a lawsuit with the Florida Supreme Court, demanding access to the “Alligator Alcatraz” immigration facility after being physically blocked from conducting an unannounced inspection. Sens. Shevrin Jones and Carlos Guillermo Smith, along with Reps. Anna Eskamani, Angie Nixon, and Michele Rayner argue that the denial was a “blatantly unconstitutional” move by DeSantis’ administration to restrict the Legislature’s independent oversight authority. The lawsuit, filed on their behalf by fellow Democratic Rep. Ashley Gantt, seeks to force the state to allow them entry into the controversial detention center.

The lawmakers contend they attempted the surprise visit on July 3 to observe the “unadulterated conditions” of the taxpayer-funded facility following reports that it had flooded. Upon arrival, however, they were refused entry by employees who cited unspecified “safety concerns” and were told to schedule a formal tour for a future date. The legislators argue that a prearranged tour would prevent them from assessing the facility’s true, day-to-day state and that unannounced inspections fall squarely within their duties as elected officials.

Gov. DeSantis’ office swiftly condemned the legal action, with a spokesperson labeling the lawsuit “frivolous” and “dumb.” She noted that the Florida Division of Emergency Management had just invited all legislators to a scheduled tour this weekend and stated the administration looks forward to “quickly dispensing” with the lawsuit. The legal and political battle is the latest flashpoint over the $450 million facility, which was built in just eight days in the Everglades, sparking outrage from immigration advocates and environmental groups concerned about its human and ecological impact.

—STATEWIDE—

“Did a state official censor anti-‘Alligator Alcatraz’ billboards?” via B. Scott McLendon of the Miami New Times — It appears that Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie used the weight of his state position to pressure an advertising company to temporarily remove anti-“Alligator Alcatraz” billboards that Florida Immigrant Coalition funded, Thomas Kennedy tells New Times. Kennedy, who works with the Florida Immigrant Coalition, says the signs were installed on Monday afternoon at 836 Dolphin Expressway and at the intersection of Interstate 95 and NW 135th Street. The billboards call on Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and County Commissioners to sue the state to close “Alligator Alcatraz,” he says. The Immigration Coalition argues the site must close because it lacks oversight, poses a threat to immigrant lives if a hurricane rolls through the tent city, and is a tremendous financial risk to the county, Kennedy tells New Times.

“DACA recipient among those at ‘Alligator Alcatraz,’ attorney says” via Ryan Gillespie and Skylar Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — A DACA recipient who has lived in Central Florida for nearly 25 years is being held in the controversial “Alligator Alcatraz” facility after an arrest for driving with a suspended license, a case that starkly contradicts the official narrative that the center holds the ‘worst of the worst.’ His attorney, Josephine Arroyo, reports her client described ‘horrific’ conditions, including swarming mosquitoes and non-functioning toilets. Arroyo also said ICE informed her the facility cannot yet support attorney visits, raising serious due process concerns. The man’s case, stemming from a missed court date over a now-lessened civil citation, adds to growing reports that the Everglades facility is being used to detain individuals for minor infractions, not dangerous criminals as claimed.

“As the jokes fly, ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ evokes racist trope of ‘gator bait’” via Raisa Habersham of the Miami Herald — On Sunday, two men stood in front of “Alligator Alcatraz” to show support for the detention center. One held a sign that read, “Welcome to Paradise. Don’t feed the animals.” The jokes about alligators attacking immigrants while in detention have been casually tossed around by Trump, DeSantis and conservative and far-right influencers. The Florida GOP and Attorney General James Uthmeier are cashing in on “Alligator Alcatraz” merchandise, some of which prominently features alligators, to fundraise for campaigns. The ‘gators, in this case, are the good guys. The folks inside the detention center, no matter their story or status, are tempting treats for Florida’s newly deputized reptilian law enforcement.

— MORE STATEWIDE —

“Ron DeSantis signs bill scaling back state reinsurance support for Florida insurers” via Kenneth Araullo of Insurance Business Magazine — DeSantis has signed a bill reducing Reinsurance to Assist Policyholders (RAP) program funding by $1.1 billion and repealing the Florida Optional Reinsurance Assistance (FORA) program, signaling a shift away from state-backed reinsurance support for carriers. House Bill 5013, enacted July 3, cuts the RAP program’s funding from $2 billion to $900 million. The program, introduced in 2022, reimburses insurers for hurricane-related losses and is funded with taxpayer dollars to enhance the capacity of the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund. In exchange for reimbursement, insurers participating in RAP agreed to reduce rates. According to the bill’s analysis, actual disbursements from RAP have not reached the initial funding levels. Between 2022 and 2023, three events qualified under the program, but only Hurricane Ian in 2022 met the threshold to trigger reimbursements.

“James Uthmeier levels subpoena in cryptocurrency fraud investigation into Robinhood” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The Robinhood trading app is under investigation by Attorney General Uthmeier for what the state’s top prosecutor says are allegations of violating the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Practices Act. Uthmeier said in a news release that Robinhood is allegedly promoting its platform as the least expensive for acquiring cryptocurrency. Uthmeier said that’s not true. “Crypto is a vital component of Florida’s financial future, and President Donald Trump’s efforts to advance the crypto market will make America stronger and wealthier. When consumers buy and sell crypto assets, they deserve transparency in their transactions,” Uthmeier said. “Robinhood has long claimed to be the best bargain, but we believe those representations were deceptive.”

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Marco Rubio says U.S. and Russia have exchanged new ideas for Ukraine peace talks” via Matthew Lee of The Associated Press — U.S. Secretary of State Rubio said that the U.S. and Russia have exchanged new ideas for Ukraine peace talks after he met with his Russian counterpart in Malaysia Thursday. “I think it’s a new and a different approach,” Rubio told reporters after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. “I wouldn’t characterize it as something that guarantees a peace, but it’s a concept that, you know, that I’ll take back to the President.” He didn’t elaborate. Rubio added that Trump has been “disappointed and frustrated that there’s not been more flexibility on the Russian side” to bring about an end to the conflict.

“Judge blocks Donald Trump’s birthright citizenship order in class-action challenge” via Zach Montague and Pat Grossmith of The New York Times — A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a contentious executive order ending birthright citizenship after certifying a lawsuit as a class action, effectively the only way he could impose such a far-reaching limit after a Supreme Court ruling last month. Ruling from the bench, Judge Joseph N. Laplante of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire said his decision applied nationwide to babies who would have been subject to the executive order, which included the children of undocumented parents and those born to academics in the United States on student visas, on or after Feb. 20.

“Trump admin denies claims that ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ is plagued by heat, poor conditions” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — Trump’s administration is pushing back against recent reporting that Florida’s new Everglades-positioned illegal alien detention facility has poor conditions for inmates. One condition reported by the Miami Herald was “heat,” alongside “giant bugs.” “Toilets that didn’t flush. Toilets that went from freezing to sweltering,” the Herald reported. “A hospital visit. Giant bugs. And little or no access to showers or toothbrushes.” “It’s Florida,” the White House’ social media arm said on X. “ICE has higher standards than most prisons that hold actual U.S. citizens. All detainees are given proper meals, medical treatment, and communication with lawyers and families.”

“Trump loves ICE. Its workforce has never been so miserable.” via Nick Miroff of The Atlantic — ICE occupies an exalted place in Trump’s hierarchy of law enforcement. He praises the bravery and fortitude of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers—“the toughest people you’ll ever meet,” he says — and depicts them as heroes in the central plot of his presidency, helping him rescue the country from an invasion of gang members and mental patients. The 20,000 ICE employees are the unflinching men and women who will restore order. They’re the Untouchables in his MAGA crime drama. Having insisted for years that capturing criminals is its priority, ICE is now shelving major criminal investigations to prioritize civil immigration arrests, grabbing asylum seekers at their courthouse hearings, handcuffing mothers as their U.S.-citizen children cry, chasing day laborers through Home Depot parking lots. As angry onlookers attempt to shame ICE officers with obscenities and activists try to dox them, officers are retreating further behind masks and tactical gear.

“‘Sledgehammer’ to science: Job cuts, Trump budget plans spark hurricane fears” via Skyler Swisher and Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — As Florida heads toward the peak of hurricane season, concerns are mounting that staffing shortages and proposed funding cuts from the Trump administration could degrade the accuracy of storm forecasts. Former government weather officials warn that important research projects, which help scientists understand the rapid intensification of hurricanes, could grind to a halt. A South Florida television meteorologist says he is no longer sure he can deliver the confident forecasts he once did, blaming a “sledgehammer attack on science.” A union representative for many National Weather Service employees says he is “deeply concerned” about what staffing vacancies could mean for the next major disaster. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s budget request calls for the closure of a dozen weather research labs — including a premier one in Miami — along with other deep funding reductions.

“Lobbyists revel in Trump bonanza but ask how long it can last” via Josh Dawsey, Rebecca Ballhaus and Maggie Severns of The Wall Street Journal — A lobbying gold rush is surging through the second Trump administration, epitomized by a new, exclusive club near the Georgetown waterfront where membership costs up to $500,000. While some lobbyists fear future Democratic scrutiny, those with close ties to the President are cashing in. Top lobbyist Brian Ballard, whose firm’s revenue has more than doubled to $14 million in the first quarter, exemplifies the lucrative environment. This boom time, a stark contrast to Trump’s “drain the swamp” pledge, has created a frenzy to secure high-paying clients, with some adopting a “pigs get fat, and hogs get slaughtered” strategy to maximize earnings while trying to avoid becoming targets in a future political shift.

“‘Boo hoo’: Randy Fine refuses to apologize for calling Ilhan Omar a ‘Muslim terrorist’” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — An X post from U.S. Rep. Fine calling U.S. Rep. Omar a “Muslim terrorist” drew condemnation from House Democratic leadership. U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Whip Katherine Clark and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar issued a statement slamming the Republican, who represents a stretch of Florida’s eastern coast. “Randy Fine must apologize immediately.” Fine did not. “The Hamas Caucus is upset. Boo hoo,” Fine posted on his official account. “I guess they weren’t listening when I said the Hebrew Hammer was coming.”

“Central Florida Dems say Medicaid users, public school students first at risk from ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’” via Kairi Lowery of the Orlando Sentinel — Central Florida Democrats and local leaders say the region will suffer from the major cuts to health care and education programs in Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill.” “We see this budget for what it is, an extremist road map that takes away what people rely on to survive,” U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost said at a Thursday news conference at the Pan-American Behavioral Health clinic in Orlando. The nearly 900-page bill, passed along narrow, partisan lines in Congress and signed by Trump on July 4, calls for eliminations and funding cuts to decades-old programs such as SNAP and Medicaid, which help low-income individuals and families. Frost condemned the bill alongside his fellow Central Florida representative, Darren Soto. Soto said the new law would only benefit the rich.

— ELECTIONS —

“He was DeSantis’ ‘bulldog.’ Will Trump help Florida’s Attorney General stick around?” via Gary Fineout and Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO — Florida’s hand-picked Attorney General, Uthmeier, a former campaign manager for DeSantis who once criticized Trump, is now betting his political future on the former President’s forgiveness. His most significant gesture: championing the controversial “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center, a move that earned him rare praise from Trump, who called the 37-year-old a man with “a future.” Despite his deep ties to DeSantis, Uthmeier is now aggressively courting Trump and his allies for a crucial 2026 endorsement, an effort operatives say is essential to neutralize potential Primary rivals and overcome past criticisms. His success may hinge on whether this high-stakes pivot from DeSantis loyalist to Trump ally can secure his place in a shifting GOP landscape.

“George Moraitis adds $119K in Q2 toward CD 23 bid” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Former state Rep. Moraitis added $119,000 more to his campaign coffers through 330-plus donations in the second quarter, his campaign reported this week. That brings his total haul to nearly $379,500 since he announced his candidacy for Florida’s 23rd Congressional District in early March. Of that, his camp said, he had more than $360,000 left heading into July. “I continue to be humbled by the amount of support our campaign is receiving from the voters in CD 23,” Moraitis said in a statement. “The voters we have talked to are ready for a voice in Washington that represents the needs of the district rather than the needs of special interest lobbyists and partisan progressive interests.”

“Emily Duda Buckley raises $75K in Q2, $146K to date in HD 38 bid” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Duda Buckley has raised $75,000 in the latest reporting period in her bid for House District 38. The haul, covering financial activity in the second quarter of 2025, brings Duda Buckley’s total fundraising to nearly $147,000. She faces two other Republican candidates in the race to replace term-limited incumbent Republican Rep. David Smith. “I’m honored by the outpouring of support from neighbors, families, and local business leaders who believe in our conservative vision to strengthen Florida Families,” Duda Buckley said. “Every dollar raised helps us amplify our message and contact new voters about our plan to make government more efficient, secure our borders and neighborhoods, and ensure taxpayers keep more of their hard-earned money.”

“Erin Huntley nears $200K raised in bid to unseat Leonard Spencer” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Orange County GOP Chair Huntley has raised nearly $200,000 for her bid to unseat Democratic Rep. Spencer. That includes more than $39,000 raised in the second quarter of 2025. “Our campaign momentum continues to grow every day,” Huntley said. “We won’t be outworked in this race. I continue to be deeply grateful for those who have put their trust in me to flip this seat and represent the people of District 45. I won’t let you down.” Huntley reported almost $33,000 in donations to her official campaign account in the second quarter. Another $6,500 went to her Conservative Solutions for Florida political committee. Huntley faces Lee Steinhauer in a Republican Primary. Steinhauer has yet to file his first fundraising report, which is due Thursday.

“Rob Long taps real estate, food service industries to raise $35K in Q2 for HD 90 bid” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Delray Beach Commissioner Long added more than $35,000 last quarter in his currently unopposed campaign to succeed fellow Democrat Joe Casello in House District 90, with significant donations from the real estate industry buoying his bid. After spending about $11,400, he had $41,100 left heading into July. Nine real estate, development and construction professionals and companies contributed to Long between April 1 and June 30, accounting for nearly two-thirds of his gains. He also got $3,000 from Bounce Delray Beach, a sports bar venue located in the former Delray Beach Market.

“August Mangeney adds $41K in first 40 days running for HD 93” via Jesse Schecker of Florida Politics — Mangeney turned in a solid round of fundraising in his first 40 days running for House District 93, amassing $36,540 through mostly personal checks, many from fellow lawyers. He also added a $5,000 self-loan to his campaign account, bringing the total haul between May 21 and June 30 for his bid to unseat freshman Republican Rep. Anne Gerwig to $31,540. After various spending, he had nearly $36,000 left going into the third quarter. “I’m incredibly grateful for the early support we’ve received from across the community and beyond,” Mangeney said in a statement.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Concerns mount in South Florida over Trump’s funding freeze affecting after-school programs” via Abigail Hasebroock of The South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Officials raised concerns Thursday about how a federal funding freeze could affect school-related programs in South Florida, with the expected loss of tens of millions of dollars this upcoming academic year. U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, a South Florida Democrat, joined Palm Beach County School Board member Virginia Savietto and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County Chief Impact Officer Pablo Tejada on Thursday for a news conference aimed at urging federal lawmakers to release the crucial funding. Palm Beach County is estimated to lose more than $30 million for the 2025-2026 school year, including after-school care and Summer programs. The funding pause could affect schools, day cares, Summer camps and other programs that provide services to low-income families.

“Miami’s lifetime term limits proposal advances. Joe Carollo mayoral run still possible” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — A proposal to create stricter term limits for elected officials that became entangled in a separate, controversial measure to postpone the November 2025 Election will now go before Miami voters in a Special Election this Fall. On Thursday, the Miami City Commission greenlighted a proposal to limit elected officials to two four-year terms as Mayor and two four-year terms as a Commissioner during their lifetime. It passed 3-2, with Commissioners Damian Pardo, Miguel Angel Gabela and Ralph Rosado voting in favor. Commissioners Christine King and Carollo voted against. The proposed change will now go to Miami voters as a ballot question in a Special Election in November.

“‘Energized’: Eileen Higgins camp reports raising nearly $350K in first three months of Miami Mayor bid” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade County Commissioner Higgins’ first three months of fundraising for the Miami Mayor’s race was quite fruitful, according to her campaign, which reported that she added almost $350,000 to her war chest. Higgins’ campaign stated that the sizable haul came through her campaign account and two political committees, Rebranding Politics and Ethical Leadership for Miami, between the filing date of April 2 and the end of Q2 on June 30. Altogether, her campaign said, Higgins held about $850,000 heading into July.

“‘Grateful’: Natalie Milian Orbis stacks $301K to defend her Miami-Dade Commission seat” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — She’s unopposed so far, but Milian Orbis is wasting no time building up a war chest to defend her District 6 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission. In her first campaign finance filings since she was appointed to the panel, Milian Orbis reported raising more than $301,000 between her campaign account and political committee, Dade Families First PC. Most of that haul is being held in reserve; she spent just $13,500 last quarter, most of it on accounting fees, bank charges and voter data and outreach. Milian Orbis, who left her post as West Miami Vice Mayor in early May for a seat at County Hall, received 178 donations between mid-April and June 30. Her average donation came in at just under $1,700. “I am incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support I’ve received from residents, neighbors, and community leaders since my appointment,” Milian Orbis said.

“Monique Pardo Pope reports over $105K raised in Miami Beach Commission campaign” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Pope has enjoyed ample funding support in her bid for the Miami Beach Commission, according to her campaign, which says she raised more than $105,000 in two months running. The funding haul came from a blend of donors and was deposited into her campaign account and the political committee, Miami Beach Together. Pardo Pope’s team noted that not all the money would appear in her pending campaign finance report because some funds were received after the last filing period. Of the roughly $53,000 her campaign reported raising between late May and June 30, $38,000 — 72% — came from self-loans. She also received 24 outside donations, averaging $625 each, not including a $1,000 donation from her eponymous law firm.

“Brian Ehrlich adds more than $100K for Miami Beach Commission bid” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — In just under three months of campaigning, real estate investor Ehrlich has hauled in more than $101,000 to support his bid for the Group 1 seat on the Miami Beach Commission. “I’m humbled by the overwhelming support this campaign has received so early on,” Ehrlich said in a statement spotlighting his fundraising haul. “These contributions reflect real belief in our vision for a safer, stronger, culturally vibrant, and more affordable Miami Beach. I’m running to bring common-sense, accountable leadership to City Hall, and to deliver a better city, block by block. I won’t stop until every resident has had a chance to be heard.” In the latest fundraising reports covering activity from April 1 to June 30, Ehrlich collected just over $36,000 via his campaign account. He raised nearly $65,000 more for his political committee, Miami Beach in Focus.

“‘Beyond the classroom’: Erica Whitfield launches bid for Palm Beach County Commission” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Whitfield, a longtime member of the Palm Beach County School Board, has entered what is now a two-person contest for the County Commission’s District 2 seat. She promises, if elected, to fight for better affordability, infrastructure and responsible growth. “Many of the issues facing our families in Palm Beach County extend far beyond the classroom,” Whitfield said in a statement. “I understand our community, the challenges facing our families and local businesses, and how I can best use my background to move Palm Beach County forward.”

“Trade industry optimism takes a tariff hit in Broward County” via Tom Hudson of WLRN — Companies doing business in and around Port Everglades grew a little more cautious this Spring following Trump’s plan to impose higher tariffs on trading partners around the globe. It wasn’t a big drop in optimism among the cargo, cruise and other companies involved in the maritime industry in Broward County, but it was a noticeable change. “This year there was a little bit more concern from the members,” said David Menachof, a supply chain professor at Florida Atlantic University. He surveyed dozens of companies conducting business through Port Everglades who are members of the port’s industry trade association. The obvious source of the growing concerns — the moving targets of tariffs. “The uncertainty of it all,” said Menachof.

“Broward teachers to decide fate of union in long-awaited election” via Lauren Brensel of The South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Broward Teachers Union is facing a long-awaited vote to determine whether the group can still exist. The vote for recertification comes two years after a state law made it more challenging for public-employee unions to operate. The union president says she feels confident the group will see an election win. The Broward union’s ballots, which were mailed to all teachers, will be counted on Monday. A majority must vote in favor of the union for the group to continue. “I think we’re going to have a good turnout,” Anna Fusco, the union’s president, said. “I’m not worried — really, I’m not.” About 100 other education unions in the state have already held and won elections, the Florida Education Association announced in a statement last month.

“Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary office in Key Largo escapes DOGE’s knife” via Jenny Staletovich of WUSF — The Upper Keys office for the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary will remain open after the federal Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) threatened to terminate its lease this year. DOGE slated the Key Largo office for the chopping block when it published a list of hundreds of offices it planned to shutter as part of cost-cutting measures. Nearly half of the sanctuary staff work out of the office. The only other sanctuary office is almost 100 miles away in Key West, which could force staff to endure hours-long commutes. “The Key Largo Marine Operations Center plays an essential role in supporting NOAA’s mandates,” acting Superintendent David Burke said in a statement.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“New ICE pact could have Orange jail staff driving immigrants to ‘Alligator Alcatraz’” via Stephen Hudak and Kairi Lowery of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County jail staff could be directed — at county expense — to haul immigration detainees to “Alligator Alcatraz” or other detention facilities used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement if County Commissioners approve an amended pact with the agency. “I’m gonna fight it,” said Commissioner Nicole Wilson, who cast one of the Board’s two no votes March 26 against the original Intergovernmental Service Agreement (IGSA) with ICE to hold agency detainees from around Florida at the county jail. To date, jail staff have not been tasked with moving detainees, according to corrections spokesperson Tracy Zampaglione. “Orange County Corrections does not transport inmates, ICE does,” she said. “Orange County Corrections Department has not, nor do we, transport inmates released to ICE custody.” A Florida law passed earlier this year requires all jails in the state to cooperate with ICE.

“Winter Park advances protest ban despite warnings of costly litigation” via Brian Bell of the Orlando Sentinel — Warnings of costly litigation and damage to the city’s image from two Commissioners weren’t enough to deter a majority Wednesday from advancing a revised ban on protests at the Winter Park Library and Events Center. Commissioners voted 3-2 to prohibit protests in the perimeter — the buildings and space immediately around them — while allowing them on the rest of the property at the corner of West Morse Boulevard and Harper Street. The original version, presented on June 25, banned them from the entire property. Mayor Sheila DeCiccio joined Commissioners Craig Russell and Kris Cruzada to push the scaled-back ordinance toward final passage, scheduled for their July 23 meeting. Vice Mayor Marty Sullivan and Commissioner Warren Lindsey, a criminal defense attorney, opposed it as unnecessary and a First Amendment violation.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Democrat to challenge Donna Cameron Cepeda for Hillsborough County Commission” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — A local Democrat is hoping to flip a seat on the Hillsborough County Commission four years after it went red. Dr. Neil Manimala, a Board-certified urologist and lifelong Hillsborough resident, is running for the District 5 seat currently held by Cepeda, a Republican. “Housing is out of reach. Child care costs more than some mortgages. Traffic congestion is turning our commutes into chaos,” he said in a campaign announcement. “I’m not here for politics-as-usual. I’m here to serve. I’m here for you.” Cepeda won the seat in 2022, unseating Democrat Mariella Smith.

“St. Petersburg voters could be asked to decide on new tax to upgrade infrastructure” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — Last year’s back-to-back hurricanes, record rainfalls and unprecedented flooding showed a need for accelerating water and stormwater system upgrades as sea levels rise and storms intensify. City officials are responding with a plan to fast-track resiliency projects that had been scheduled to begin in a decade or more. How to fund that plan — $614 million to do some of the projects needed within the next five years — remains an open question. The city is already making some upgrades funded through utility bill increases. However, Council members are considering presenting voters with a referendum to fund upgrades through a new property tax, rather than hiking utility rates again for the plan.

“Brightline’s high-speed Tampa rail ambitions advance” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — High-speed rail provider Brightline is seeking to raise up to $400 million to finance its long-awaited Tampa expansion. The Florida Development Finance Corp. published a notice that it will hold a public hearing on July 17 to receive comments on the proposed issuance of up to $400 million tax-exempt bonds. The proceeds of the bonds will be used to finance or refinance the cost of the design, development, acquisition, construction, renovation or improvements of the rail system “extending or anticipated to extend approximately 320 miles from Miami to Tampa,” according to the notice.

“St. Pete-Clearwater International has busiest month ever” via Elizabeth King of the Business Observer — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) had its busiest month on record in June, according to a statement from PIE. For the first time in the airport’s history, it had more than 300,000 passengers in a single month. In June, PIE had 300,278 passengers travel through the airport, which offers nonstop service to more than 60 cities and is a hub for Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air. Passenger traffic is up 9.84% year-over-year at PIE, with 273,376 passengers recorded in June 2024. So far this year, officials report that a total of 1,444,128 passengers have passed through PIE. Airport officials expect the traffic to increase this month.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“‘Not through with this’: John Rutherford and Aaron Bean say Emerald Trail merits federal support” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — U.S. Reps. Rutherford and Bean said they remain supporters of the Emerald Trail in Jacksonville and will work to secure federal dollars for it after the recently passed “One Big Beautiful Bill” zeroed out grants for the trail and dozens of similar projects nationwide. “We’re not through with this,” Rutherford said. He said the best way to secure federal dollars would be to repackage the application by focusing on the economic development benefits of the Emerald Trail and “go after smaller bites of the apple over multiple cycles.” “I think that’s the way we get to where we want Jacksonville to be,” he said. “I look forward to working with the Mayor and others on the project.”

“Rejecting Santa Ono hurt University of Florida’s national standing, say trustees” via Garrett Shanley of the Miami Herald — In a letter sent last week, UF trustees warned top GOP officials that the rejection of Ono as the president of Florida’s flagship university squandered the opportunity to prove that the state’s higher education reforms are not only working, but are compelling enough to win over respected academic leaders seeking to distance themselves from progressive orthodoxies. The Board is now forcefully defending its failed bid to name Ono, a respected immunologist and former University of Michigan president, as UF’s next leader. The letter disputed key objections raised in a June 18 statement issued by the three legislators, which accused Ono of failing to support Jewish students at Michigan and of supporting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

“Ranking declares Jacksonville the ‘most boring city in America.’ Is it true?” via Sarah Monoson of The Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville is the most boring city in America. That is, according to a recent ranking by FinanceBuzz, which evaluated over a dozen data points from 75 of the country’s largest cities. Across five categories — population makeup, culinary scene, outdoor activities, nightlife and celebrations, and things to do — Jacksonville scored a mere 14.3 points out of 100. “Our intent with our rankings wasn’t to poke fun, but to find a way to evaluate the excitement level of cities in a standardized way,” Chris Lewis, the head of research at FinanceBuzz, wrote.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Sarasota County Commission on board with paying $20M for new Benderson Park complex” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Sarasota County Commission showed enthusiasm for the latest update regarding the expansive new athletic facility and boathouse at Nathan Benderson Park that would cost taxpayers $20 million. The Commission first agreed in 2022 to partially fund the project, which officials think will be a key driver of sports tourism and a prestige marker for the area. The park itself is county-owned and operated by the nonprofit Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy. However, Benderson Development was instrumental in its construction, and the two share a namesake. Nicole Rissler, the county director of parks, recreation and natural resources, told the Herald-Tribune that while the mega-development company is a strong supporter of the park, it doesn’t have any leadership overlap with the conservancy.

“Venice celebrates retiring City Manager by renaming City Hall campus in his honor” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The city mixed a day of farewell activities for retiring City Manager Ed Lavallee with his last City Council meeting, including the dedication of the Lavallee Municipal Campus, a celebration during the meeting and a cake and ice cream party at the Venice Performing Arts Center. When Lavallee retires in August, he will have spent 50 years in public service, with more than 30 years of that in Newport, Rhode Island, where he first worked as a police administrator and then six years as City Manager, before he first “retired” at age 64.

“How this organic farm became one of Manatee County’s biggest players” via Michelle Stark of the Tampa Bay Times — It’s a rainy Summer day at Gamble Creek Farms, and Ed Chiles wants to talk about soil. Chiles, the son of former Gov. Lawton Chiles, is one of Manatee County’s most notable restaurateurs. He opened The Sandbar on Anna Maria Island in 1979 and spent the next four decades revitalizing the area, first with his eateries and then with other projects aimed at making that slice of the Gulf Coast vibrant and sustainable. And now, after selling his restaurants in 2024, he’s turned his attention toward Gamble Creek Farms. Chiles, 70, purchased the farm in 2021 after leasing it for years and using its produce in his restaurants. His investment has taken Gamble Creek to the next level: If you eat at places throughout Lakewood Ranch, Bradenton and Sarasota, you’ll see its name everywhere.

— TOP OPINION —

“‘Alligator Alcatraz’ rises, and The Everglades Foundation goes dark” via Tom Van Lent of The Backstory Blog — In a stunning display of political deference, The Everglades Foundation — the self-proclaimed ‘science-based’ guardian of America’s Everglades — has remained conspicuously silent on “Alligator Alcatraz,” a proposed 3,000-bed immigration detention center being fast-tracked by DeSantis in the heart of the fragile ecosystem. While DeSantis bulldozed the project through without environmental review, the Foundation and its network of funded nonprofits have offered little more than a whisper of opposition. The reason appears to be pure politics: the organization’s political arm, The Everglades Trust, controversially endorsed DeSantis’ 2022 re-election, while its billionaire Board members funneled millions into his campaign and affiliated PACs.

The organization’s former top scientist, Tom Van Lent, resigned in protest, explicitly stating that loyalty to the Governor had superseded science. This political alignment is now on full display as the Foundation stands aside, issuing only a vague, four-paragraph statement on its website that opposes the project without specifying why or offering a meaningful strategy. For an environmental powerhouse with over $50 million in assets, this muted reaction to an unreviewed development on sacred Miccosukee lands, home to threatened species, is a glaring abdication of its core mission.

Waging the real fight are groups with a long track record of genuine environmental defense and, crucially, no financial ties to the Foundation. The Center for Biological Diversity and Friends of the Everglades — a group founded by the legendary Marjory Stoneman Douglas in 1969 to stop a jetport on this very same site — have filed a lawsuit to halt the project, while the Miccosukee Tribe leads protests. These groups have historically shouldered the legal battles that shaped Everglades policy. Meanwhile, the well-funded Foundation has not joined the lawsuit, leaving its immense resources on the sidelines. In the face of ecological peril, its silence speaks volumes.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Calling Everglades detention center ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ is a crock” via Mark Woods of The Florida Times-Union — Those pushing Alligator Alcatraz paint a cartoonish picture of the official state reptile, just waiting to take a bite out of escaping detainees. Uthmeier said in a video posted on social media: “You don’t need to invest that much in the perimeter. If (detainees) can get out, there’s not much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons.” Scientists say no python has ever killed a human in the Everglades. As for the alligators, they’re the ultimate natives, here for millions of years. Early in the 20th century, they were nearly hunted to extinction. However, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission now estimates that there are approximately 1.3 million alligators in the state of Florida. And yet, attacks on humans are rare, with 27 people killed by alligators since 1948. In Florida, sometimes more people are killed with guns in a day.

“Florida is growing unaffordable. Do politicians notice?” via John Hill of the Tampa Bay Times — Floridians have complained about higher costs for housing, insurance, utilities and other everyday basics for years. Although Florida remains one of the top states for in-migration, a record number of people left the state in 2023. More tellingly, Florida’s migratory growth has become more reliant on older transplants, while younger Floridians are leaving. People in their 20s, especially, “are leaving in significant numbers,” the Chamber found, citing factors including the high cost of housing and limited job opportunities for young professionals.

— WEEKEND TV —

ABC Action News Full Circle with Paul LaGrone on Channel 10 WFTS: USF Communications Professor Dr. Joshua Scacco, political analyst Dan Snell, and capital correspondent Forrest Saunders discussing topics including Elon Musk and the peak of hurricane season.

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show offers viewers an in-depth look at politics in South Florida and other regional issues.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9/CF 13: In Focus will discuss what cities are doing to promote downtown redevelopment and bring businesses and people back to revitalized downtown areas. Joining Allison are Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and David Barilla, executive director of the City of Orlando’s Downtown Development Board and Community Redevelopment Agency.

Political Connections on Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete and Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: The weekly Sunday show is now a joint weeknight show airing Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Gary Yordon and attorney Sean Pittman.

This Week in Jacksonville with Kent Justice on Channel 4 WJXT: U.S. Sen. John Ossoff, Congressman Bean, and Jacksonville City Council member Matt Carlucci.

This Week in South Florida with Glenna Milberg on Local 10 WPLG: Milberg interviews Dr. Robert Atlas, the Director Emeritus at NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic Meteorological Laboratory, about a new proposal to cut all of NOAA’s weather and climate research labs.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Mattel introduces its first Barbie with Type 1 diabetes” via The Associated Press — Mattel has introduced its first Barbie representing a person with Type 1 diabetes, as part of broader efforts from the toy maker to increase inclusivity among its dolls. In an announcement Tuesday, Mattel said it had partnered with Breakthrough T1D — a Type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization formerly known as Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or JDRF — to ensure that the design of the doll “truly captures the community.” That includes accessories that “accurately reflect the medical equipment” people with Type 1 diabetes may need, the California-based company noted. “Visibility matters for everyone facing Type 1 diabetes,” Emily Mazreku, director of marketing strategy at Breakthrough T1D, said in an accompanying announcement. And as a mother who lives with Type 1 diabetes, she added, “It means everything to have Barbie helping the world see T1D and the incredible people who live with it.”

“Amanda Anisimova stuns Wimbledon favorite Aryna Sabalenka to reach first Grand Slam final” via Matthew Futterman of The New York Times — Anisimova has arrived. The former teen sensation, who spent several years in the tennis wilderness following the sudden death of her father and coach when she was 17, upset the world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 under a broiling sun on Centre Court Thursday to make her first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon. She also becomes the first American finalist at Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2019. In a duel of power, periods of inconsistency and tight games at important times, Anisimova kept her nerve when the match was on the line to keep Sabalenka from making the only major final she has never played. “I knew that I was going to really have to go for it,” Anisimova said. “Her level just kept increasing and getting better and better throughout the match. So, to be able to come on top, I knew that I wasn’t just going to win off of her mistakes.”

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Happy birthday to Rep. Leonard Spencer, former Rep. Fred Hawkins, Brett Cyphers of Anfield Consulting, our friend James Harris, Matthew Leger, Aaron Sharockman, executive director of PolitiFact, and former Rep. Cynthia Stafford.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.