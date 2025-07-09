July 9, 2025
Orlando is giving out free sandbags for precautionary hurricane prep
Park rangers work together to load sandbags inside a vehicle in Hillsborough County. Image via AP.

'While this is common practice ahead of named storms to hand out sandbags, this is the first time the city is doing it without one churning in the Atlantic/Gulf of America.'

Orlando is taking precautionary measures and giving out free sandbags to residents this week to prepare for future hurricanes.

“With summer underway and hurricane season in full swing, now is the time to prepare — before a storm appears on the radar,” the city said in a press release.

The free sandbags will be available at the City of Orlando Streets and Stormwater facility at 1010 Woods Ave. 

The distribution times are:

— Thursday, July 10, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

— Friday, July 11, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— Saturday, July 12, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Residents will be allowed to get up to 10 sandbags per vehicle. City staff will be available to assist people loading the bags. The city is taking advantage of its sandbag-filling machine.

Orlando, Orange County and other local governments regularly provide free sandbags during approaching weather emergencies for residents; however, this week’s sandbag distribution is unique, according to the city.

“While this is common practice ahead of named storms to hand out sandbags, this is the first time the city is doing it without one churning in the Atlantic/Gulf of America,” said city spokeswoman Ashley Papagni in an email.

Hurricane season, which officially kicked off June 1, runs until Nov. 30 as state and local officials urge Floridians to prepare, make a plan and gather supplies in case electricity is out for days.

The National Hurricane Center predicted “a 60% chance of an above-normal season,” with an estimated six to 10 hurricanes in the Atlantic, according to the agency’s outlook.

Even though Orlando is centrally located, the city was still hit with high winds and heavy rains during last year’s Hurricane Milton that struck Florida and caused billions of dollars in damage.

Some Orlando neighborhoods also deal with occasional serious floods when the city’s stormwater system is overwhelmed with big rains.

Categories