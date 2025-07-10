Emily Duda Buckley raises $75K in Q2, $146K to date in HD 38 bid

Emily Duda Buckley has raised $75,000 in the latest reporting period in her bid for House District 38.

The haul, covering financial activity in the second quarter of 2025, brings Duda Buckley’s total fundraising to nearly $147,000. She faces two other Republican candidates in the race to replace term-limited incumbent Republican Rep. David Smith.

“I’m honored by the outpouring of support from neighbors, families, and local business leaders who believe in our conservative vision to strengthen Florida Families,” Duda Buckley said. “Every dollar raised helps us amplify our message and contact new voters about our plan to make government more efficient, secure our borders and neighborhoods, and ensure taxpayers keep more of their hard-earned money.”

Duda Buckley’s fundraising totals are self-reported and are not yet reflected on campaign finance records through the Division of Elections.

She so far faces fellow Republicans Marcus Hyatt and Austyn Cydney Spell in the GOP Primary. No Democrat is yet running. But it’s likely that a Democrat will enter the race, which will be on the ballot next year. HD 38’s constituency is about 34% Democrats and about 33% Republicans, with nearly 30% of the electorate not affiliated with a political party, according to the most recent L2 voter data.

In addition to tight voter registration numbers, the district proved competitive in 2024 too, with Smith winning the race by fewer than 700 votes against Democrat Sarah Henry. He faced her in 2022 as well, posting a much stronger performance that year as a red wave swept the state. That year, Smith secured more than 52% of the vote, a difference of about 3,000 votes.

HD 38 is anchored in southwest Seminole County and includes the cities of Altamonte Springs, Casselberry and Winter Springs.

Hyatt is the only other candidate to post any fundraising activity. As of the end of June, Hyatt showed nearly $20,000 raised, and loaned his campaign $20,000.

Duda Buckley is focusing her campaign on improving government efficiency and strengthening families.

She was born and raised in Central Florida and attended Florida State University. She served as a Guardian Ad Litem while attending college. Later, she became a licensed foster parent.

Now, Duda Buckley serves with the Florida Association of Foster and Adoptive Parents and the 4Roots Foundation, where she provides resources to adoptive and foster parents. Her goal is to drive needed change within the child welfare system.

Duda Buckley’s platform also includes increasing access to healthy meals and agricultural education to communities in need.

She lives in Oviedo with her two children, Jack and Keira June.