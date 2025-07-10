Now live: The latest edition of INFLUENCE Magazine — featuring the Golden Rotundas to honor the Florida lobby corps

For most Floridians, Summer kicks off Memorial Day weekend with delicious barbecues and spectacular fireworks displays. It’s a symbol that’s as American as apple pie.

But for those in The Process, there’s a different symbol synonymous with the season: a white hankie.

For those who work in Florida politics, Summer doesn’t really start until at least Sine Die, and more likely after the budget is signed.

Most of the time, those two things largely align. But not this year.

As you all know, the Legislative Session that was supposed to end at the beginning of May dragged on until mid-June. The budget wasn’t signed until the end of June. So for reporters, lobbyists, lawmakers and legislative staff, Summer really didn’t get going until Fourth of July Weekend.

As much as we thank everyone in The Process for their diligence, our postponed vacations do not. And our usually extended reprieve has now been cut to a matter of mere weeks, with committee weeks just around the corner in September to gear up for a January Session.

Nevertheless, the extended Session left us with much to celebrate in what is my personal favorite season. The latest edition of INFLUENCE features a recognition of one of the state’s preeminent consulting firms, Consensus Communications, alongside our annual Golden Rotundas, an extensively discussed, debated and researched accounting of the best of the best in Florida’s lobby corps.

YOU CAN READ ALL OF THE GOLDEN ROTUNDA AWARD WINNERS here.

I’m especially proud of this year’s class of honorees, because more individuals are being recognized for the first time now more than ever. That’s due in part to seeking out untold stories of legislative victories. But it’s also largely because of a wide array of lobbying powerhouses whose planes have finally landed.

Many of this year’s first-time honorees are being recognized for work that took years to bear fruit. And their recognition, along with some whose names we see often on lists like these, is especially important for its role in helping to craft the Influence 150.

We also know that so many of our honorees boast these awards on their websites and résumés, and we take that responsibility, as the ones bestowing the honor, very seriously. We speak with legislative leadership and top lobbyists in Florida to curate possible honorees, and hone them after extensive consideration and scrutinization to make the Golden Rotundas a truly peer-driven award.

And just to keep it light, we’ve added some insights from political savant Rick Wilson, with tidbits from an interview that not surprisingly was peppered with colorful language and blunt remarks.

And what would Summer be without debating the pros and cons of pickleball, even from a tennis purist? We also have a fun story about a consultant who owns a Philly cheesesteak chain. And we feature one of our favorite consultants, Josh Cooper, who, when he’s not whipping votes in the Legislature, is busy gathering awards and various accolades as a barbecue legend.

As always, INFLUENCE features a little something for everyone. As you read it, we hope you are well into enjoying your Summer, or at least whatever is left of it.