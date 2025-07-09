July 9, 2025
SCOTUS keeps hold on immigration law

Associated PressJuly 9, 20252min0

The Court offered no context.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to allow Florida to enforce an immigration law making it a crime for people who are living in the U.S. illegally to enter the state.

The high court’s action will keep the law on hold while a legal challenge continues. The court did not explain its decision and no justice noted a dissent.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the legislation into law in February in support of President Donald Trump’s push to crack down on illegal immigration.

Immigrants rights groups filed lawsuits on behalf of two unnamed, Florida-based immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, arguing that immigration is a federal issue beyond the power of the states.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams barred the enforcement of the new law in April. The attorney general’s office then unsuccessfully petitioned the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to override that decision.

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

Associated Press

