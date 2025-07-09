July 9, 2025
Donna Deegan political committee raises 6 figures in second quarter

A.G. Gancarski

donna deegan video via x
The Democratic incumbent has not yet opened a campaign account.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan’s political committee “Duval for All” showed signs of life in the second quarter, raising nearly $107,000 between April 1 and June 30.

Legal interests led the way, with retired lawyer Robert Smith donating $50,000, Farah and Farah contributing $15,000, and Driver, McAfee, Hawthorne & Diebenow chipping in $5,000.

Real estate interests are also represented.

Dream Finders Homes dropped $5,000. Sleiman Holdings spent $2,500, while JWB Real Estate donated $1,000.

The Southern Group also donated and hosted an event for Deegan’s committee, which now has nearly $300,000 in cash on hand.

Neither Deegan nor any major potential Republican candidates have opened official campaign accounts yet.

JAX Good Government, the political committee of City Council President Kevin Carrico, has more than $323,000 on hand after raising more than $46,000 last quarter.

House Speaker Pro Tempore Wyman Duggan’s committee, Citizens for Building Florida’s Future, has nearly $800,000 on hand despite taking a break from fundraising during the Legislative Session.

The Friends of Rory Diamond political committee raised no money thus far this year, and has a bit more than $66,000 on hand.

There’s plenty of time for developments.

The qualifying period for candidates in the 2027 Jacksonville elections begins Jan. 11, 2027, and ends at 12 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2027. 

The Primary, or “First Election,” is scheduled for March 23, 2027, followed by the General Election on May 18, 2027.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

