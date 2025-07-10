July 10, 2025
Personnel note: JMI welcomes Emma Rose Graddy as Media Relations Manager

Emma Rose Graddy copy 2
Graddy previously worked as Communications Coordinator for the Florida Department of Health.

The James Madison Institute (JMI) has hired Emma Rose Graddy as its new Media Relations Manager.

In her new role, Graddy leads strategic communication efforts; manages media relations; develops engaging content to elevate the Institute’s mission and initiatives; and identifies opportunities to expand JMI’s reach across media platforms.

Before joining JMI, Graddy worked at the Florida Department of Health, first as Social Media Manager and later as the Communications Coordinator.

“We are pleased to welcome Emma Rose Graddy as our new Media Relations Manager. As JMI grows and expands our presence both in Florida and beyond, we look forward to having Emma Rose’s expertise in communications to continue to build upon our brand growth and media engagement,” said Logan Padgett, Senior Vice President of JMI.

A recent graduate of the University of South Florida, she earned a bachelor’s degree in integrated public relations and advertising, with a minor in mass communications. She participated in USF’s study abroad program, spending a semester in Florence.

Graddy worked her way through college as a lifeguard and in the hospitality industry. Upon deciding on a course of study, she secured a position at the Tampa Bay Tourism Chamber, where she was tasked with expanding the profile and awareness of the greater Tampa Bay area. She garnered further hands-on experience working as a Sales Lead and Event Coordinator for Orlando Pub Crawl and as a marketing intern for National Strategies Public Relations.

Graddy is a Tallahassee native and enjoys spending time at the beach, baking homemade sourdough bread, and honing her skills as an amateur guitarist, only playing when outside the earshot of others.

Drew Wilson

