‘Difficult decision’: Joe Peduzzi ends bid for Palm Beach County Commission

Less than six months after launching his campaign for the Palm Beach County Commission, Joe Peduzzi is dropping out of the race, citing the demands of his current job as a West Palm Beach City Commissioner.

Peduzzi, who coasted back into office last year after no one filed to run against him, announced the move in a short press note.

Notably, he did not endorse either of two other candidates — Rep. Joe Casello and Palm Beach County School Board member Erica Whitfield, both fellow Democrats — still competing for the open District 2 seat.

“The time commitment it would take for me to run a successful campaign would interfere with my current responsibilities as City Commissioner and the important community and city initiatives I want to focus on during my last term on the City Commission,” Peduzzi said in a statement.

“While I am not seeking to run for any new elected office, I am focused on completing my current term on the City Commission and will continue to be a dedicated public servant for our community.”

A 54-year-old lawyer who has served as a City Commissioner since 2019, Peduzzi was the first candidate to file for a race to succeed County Commissioner Gregg Weiss, who confirmed his candidacy in early January for West Palm Beach Mayor.

Peduzzi entered the 2026 contest with the backing of all five of his City Commission colleagues and amassed $12,500 in donations in the first quarter.

“I am eager to bring my experience, dedication, and passion for public service to the County Commission,” he said in his campaign announcement on Jan. 29.

Between April 1 and June 30, however, he reported no campaign finance activity, county records show.

In a statement Wednesday, Peduzzi called serving on the West Palm Beach City Commission “one of the greatest honors” of his life.

“From serving as a volunteer firefighter and reserve police officer to accepting a mayoral appointment to the Criminal Justice Advisory Board and Nuisance Abatement Board, I’ve made giving back part of my life’s work,” he said. “While I am forever grateful for the support I received in my race for Palm Beach County Commission, District 2, I have made the difficult decision to end my campaign for the County Commission.”

Peduzzi’s current City Commission term — his fourth consecutive and last allowable, due to term limits — ends next year.