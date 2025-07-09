‘Beyond the classroom’: Erica Whitfield launches bid for Palm Beach County Commission

There’s a new contender for the Palm Beach County Commission.

Erica Whitfield, a longtime member of the Palm Beach County School Board, has entered what is now a two-person contest for the County Commission’s District 2 seat.

She promises, if elected, to fight for better affordability, infrastructure and responsible growth.

“Many of the issues facing our families in Palm Beach County extend far beyond the classroom,” Whitfield said in a statement.

“I understand our community, the challenges facing our families and local businesses, and how I can best use my background to move Palm Beach County forward.”

Whitfield, 47, has served on the Palm Beach County School Board since 2014, representing District 4. During her tenure, she developed a reputation as a vocal advocate for student health and safety, fiscal transparency and long-term planning, earning praise for her role in helping the district earn and maintain an “A” rating from the Florida Department of Education.

Her platform for the County Commission race includes:

— Lowering costs through improved budget efficiency and transparency.

— Expanding affordable housing in partnership with public and private entities.

— Supporting public safety by investing in training, equipment and emergency preparedness.

— Modernizing infrastructure through upgraded parks, airport facilities and “workforce development aligned with local university and business growth.”

— Improving transportation through greenways, bike paths and a potential referendum for funding additional mobility provisions.

“The School District is the county’s largest employer,” Whitfield said. “I’ve overseen a multi-billion-dollar budget, negotiated major contracts, and advocated for policies that enhanced transparency and improved district services. I bring local, valuable, and trusted experience to ensure residents have a voice fighting for them. I’m committed to a Palm Beach County where people are proud to live, raise their families, create a business, and give back to the community that supports them.”

As a School Board member, Whitfield helped spearhead the passage of the 2016 half-penny sales tax referendum, which generated more than $2.7 billion for school construction, safety upgrades, and technology enhancements.

She also served as the panel’s Chair in 2020, guiding the district through the pandemic.

A native Floridian, Whitfield holds a bachelor’s degree in health science from the University of Florida and a master’s degree in public health from Emory University.

Before she won her School Board seat, she worked in public health at the Palm Beach County Health Department, led wellness initiatives for the school district’s food services department and managed policy-focused grants aimed at improving childhood health outcomes.

She lives in Lake Worth Beach with her husband and two children.

Whitfield joins state Rep. Joe Casello, a 73-year-old fellow Democrat and former Boynton Beach Commissioner, in running for the District 2 seat now held by Gregg Weiss, who in January confirmed his candidacy for West Palm Beach Mayor.

A third Democratic candidate, 54-year-old West Palm Beach Commissioner Joe Peduzzi, dropped out of the race on Wednesday, the same day Whitfield filed to run. He did not immediately endorse either of the remaining candidates.

District 2 spans all or part of Atlantis, Boynton Beach, Haverhill, Lake Clarke Shores, Lake Worth Beach, West Palm Beach, and a central portion of unincorporated Palm Beach County.

The General Election is on Nov. 3, 2026.