July 9, 2025
‘Boo hoo’: Randy Fine refuses to apologize for calling Ilhan Omar a ‘Muslim terrorist’

Jacob OglesJuly 9, 20254min1

Randy Fine Floor Speech
Hakeem Jeffries and other Democratic leaders called Fine's rhetoric 'unhinged, racist and Islamophobic.'

An X post from U.S. Rep. Randy Fine calling U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar a “Muslim terrorist” drew condemnation from House Democratic leadership.

U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Whip Katherine Clark and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar issued a statement slamming the Republican, who represents a stretch of Florida’s eastern coast.

“The unhinged, racist and Islamophobic comments made by Randy Fine about Rep. Ilhan Omar are bigoted and disgusting,” the Democratic statement reads.

Democrats referenced the recent alleged political assassination of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman. Omar, a Democrat and one of the first Muslim women elected in Congress, represents Minnesota in Congress.

“We are just weeks removed from heinous acts of political violence targeting elected officials in Minnesota for assassination. This is an incredibly difficult time for our nation and Members of Congress should be solving problems for the American people.

“Randy Fine must apologize immediately.”

Fine did not.

“The Hamas Caucus is upset. Boo hoo,” Fine posted on his official account. “I guess they weren’t listening when I said the Hebrew Hammer was coming.”

On Tuesday evening, Omar criticized President Donald Trump and Congress for welcoming for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a third visit to Washington this year. Omar has criticized Netanyahu’s military response to Hamas terrorist attacks.

“War criminals should not be welcomed by any president or Congress,” she posted. “He should be held accountable for his crimes, not platformed. Beyond shameful.”

Fine replied with the post that upset Democratic leadership.

“I’m sure it is difficult to see us welcome the killer of so many of your fellow Muslim terrorists,” he posted. “The only shame is that you serve in Congress.”

Omar thanked Democratic leadership for addressing the comment.

“Anti-Muslim bigotry should have no place in Congress,” she posted. “Not only does normalizing this bigotry and violence endanger my life but all Muslims including in Fine’s own district. This type of Islamophobic language demands accountability Speaker (Mike) Johnson.”

Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, has not commented on the exchange.

Fine won election to Congress in a Special Election in April.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

One comment

  • Skeptic

    July 9, 2025 at 8:35 pm

    Florida Man gonna Florida.

    Reply

