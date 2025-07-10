Jacksonville celebrates state funding for ‘key projects’

State budget season is over, and the city of Jacksonville is taking a victory lap after advancing a trio of priorities.

“Each is vital to public safety and our infrastructure needs in Jacksonville,” said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan. “We are extremely grateful for this state funding and to our Duval Delegation for supporting these budget requests and ensuring each one made it across the finish line.”

The Florida State College at Jacksonville Fire Academy of the South Burn Building, funded at $2 million with sponsorship from Sen. Jennifer Bradley and House Speaker Pro Tempore Wyman Duggan, is a “state-of-the art … essential training tool for current and aspiring firefighters, providing immersive, practical experience in handling live fire situations while maintaining a safe training environment.”

“I am incredibly grateful for this investment in our department and our region,” said Chief Percy Golden II, who was recently appointed to lead the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

“This new burn building is more than just a structure. It is a critical asset that allows real-world practice for Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel and the next generation of first responders. This resource will strengthen public safety across Northeast Florida by ensuring a well-trained, well-prepared fire service.”

Meanwhile, Democrat Reggie Gaffney Jr.’s district is getting $2 million in infrastructure help, via the Acree Road Off Grade Rail Crossing championed by Sen. Clay Yarborough.

“The funding will be used for alignment of the road, which in turn will set the foundation for seeking federal funding sources for an off-grade railroad crossing. The crossing will provide safe passage over an active rail line extending from Acree Road and crossing at Old Kings Road. It will also alleviate traffic concerns, improve emergency response times in the area, and enhance safety for pedestrians,” the city remarked.

“I am grateful to see this project get passed in our State Budget. This would not have been possible without the mayor’s administration and our state officials in Tallahassee. This is a win for the community. Now the real work begins,” Gaffney said.

District 1 Councilman Ken Amaro is celebrating Monument Road Improvements that were also carried by Yarborough.

“This project aligns with my goals in making the Arlington community a safer place for pedestrians and motorists. I am grateful for this allocation and believe that this is the kind of investment our community needs to improve our quality of life,” Amaro said of the $350,000 in funding.

Per the city, the “project will benefit 19,200 drivers that use Monument Road each day.”

“It will resurface roadways; install raised medians; add bike lanes from Atlantic Blvd. to Trednick Parkway; install dual eastbound left-turn lanes and northbound receiving lanes at St. Johns Bluff Road; construct 1.1 miles of new sidewalk on Monument Road from Regency Square Blvd North to Lee Road and 900 feet of sidewalk from Atlantic Blvd to Monument Road; and reconfigure the lane assignments at Trednick Parkway.”