July 10, 2025
Northeast Florida Builders hail workforce education appropriation
Builders are active in Clay County, not just in endorsements.

image3
The Governor signed off on money for what a sponsor calls 'the next generation of trades.'

A total of $750,000 is coming from Tallahassee to the Northeast Florida Builders Association (NEFBA) for what the organization calls a “significant investment in workforce education.”

The money is for capital expenses for a new center for the NEFBA Apprenticeship Program, which will allow the group to expand training to 600 apprentices in three years, up from 465 currently.

Legislative sponsors extolled the successful funding push to, in the words of NEFBA, “increase enrollment capacity, enhance facilities, and support additional instructors, helping more students gain the hands-on experience and education needed to succeed in the construction industry.”

“Workforce development has always been a top priority for me in the Florida Legislature because of the lasting, positive impact it has on our families and communities through high-wage, career jobs,” House Speaker Pro Tempore Wyman Duggan said.

“This state funding will allow NEFBA’s Apprenticeship Program to expand significantly, train more skilled apprentices, and strengthen Jacksonville and Northeast Florida for decades to come.”

“Florida is at a pivotal moment in workforce development, with a critical need for skilled tradespeople to support our growing communities and economy,” Sen. Jennifer Bradley added.

“Apprenticeship programs like NEFBA’s are essential to preparing the next generation of trades professionals while also increasing wages and upward mobility for Floridians. I am proud we secured this vital funding to help expand their impact in Clay County and Northeast Florida.”

The funding continues a winning streak for the sponsors and the organization. Earlier this week, NEFBA hailed $700,000 for its Builders Care project.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski

