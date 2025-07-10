August Mangeney adds $41K in first 40 days running for HD 93

Democrat August Mangeney turned in a solid round of fundraising in his first 40 days running for House District 93, amassing $36,540 through mostly personal checks, many from fellow lawyers.

He also added a $5,000 self-loan to his campaign account, bringing the total haul between May 21 and June 30 for his bid to unseat freshman Republican Rep. Anne Gerwig to $31,540.

After various spending, he had nearly $36,000 left going into the third quarter.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the early support we’ve received from across the community and beyond,” Mangeney said in a statement.

“It’s humbling to see so many people believe in this campaign and our vision for a stronger, more inclusive future for House District 93. We’re just getting started.”

Mangeney, who announced his candidacy in late May, received 84 contributions. Most were under $1,000 and a sizable portion came from donors outside of HD 93, which covers Wellington, a western portion of Greenacres, parts of Lake Worth Beach and a section of unincorporated Palm Beach County.

His average donation — not counting $10,000 he received through his political committee, Allegiance to Democracy — was $316.

Seven family members gave Mangeney a combined $13,350. He also took $1,000 from Mangeney Controls Inc., a Naples-based hurricane shutters company owned and operated by his father, William, whose contributions accounted for 82% of Mangeney’s familial gains.

George Reynolds Legal PLLC, a personal injury law firm in Fort Lauderdale, gave the same sum.

Mangeney’s biggest expenditure was a nearly $2,300 payment to MDW Communications, a Plantation-based political firm led by consultant Michael Worley that specializes in progressive campaigns, for website design.

He also paid $1,000 to Wilton Manors-based campaign consulting firm 1776 Inc., led by consultant Eric Johnson.

Other spending included $450 for a ticket and other expenses at the Florida Democratic Party’s Leadership Blue Gala and $411 paid to Little River Press in Hollywood for printing services.

The rest covered banking and campaign compliance costs.

Gerwig, who narrowly unseated a Democratic incumbent in November, reported no campaign finance activity in the second quarter.

That was the case for several of her peers in the Legislature, since state rules prohibit fundraising while lawmakers are in Session, and protracted budget negotiations stretched this year’s Session to mid-June.

Gerwig reported just $783 in spending, most of it for web upkeep. She also paid $150 to the Education Foundation of Palm Beach for an ad in the playbill of a stage production at Dr. Joaquín Garcia High School in Lake Worth Beach.

The Primary next year is Aug. 18, followed by the General Election on Nov. 3.

Candidates faced a Thursday deadline to report all campaign finance activity through June 30.