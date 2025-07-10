Brian Ehrlich adds more than $100K for Miami Beach Commission bid

In just under three months of campaigning, real estate investor Brian Ehrlich has hauled in more than $101,000 to support his bid for the Group 1 seat on the Miami Beach Commission.

“I’m humbled by the overwhelming support this campaign has received so early on,” Ehrlich said in a statement spotlighting his fundraising haul.

“These contributions reflect real belief in our vision for a safer, stronger, culturally vibrant, and more affordable Miami Beach. I’m running to bring common-sense, accountable leadership to City Hall, and to deliver a better city, block by block. I won’t stop until every resident has had a chance to be heard.”

In the latest fundraising reports covering activity from April 1 to June 30, Ehrlich collected just over $36,000 via his campaign account. He hauled in nearly $65,000 more to his political committee, Miami Beach in Focus.

That includes a $25,000 donation from Shawn Vardi, CEO of Think Hospitality. Three political committees also gave big bucks. Accountable Miami-Dade donated $15,000, Democratic Strategies Network put in $10,000, while Miami-Dade Safe & Secure contributed $7,300.

Ehrlich’s PC spent just over $4,300 during the period, including $3,000 to the Law Office of Natalie Kato for legal services and more than $1,300 to Anedot for credit card collection fees.

Donations to Ehrlich’s campaign account are capped at $1,000. He received several notable max donations, including $1,000 each from Arnaud Karsenti, Managing Principal of 13th Floor Investments, and his wife, Rebecca; David Schwarz of David M. Schwarz Architects, Inc.; developer Robert Wennett, who is President of UIA Management; and Noah Bachow of Bachow Ventures.

Ehrlich spent just over $7,500 from his campaign account in the second quarter, including $1,500 to consultant Liliana Martinez. He also spent $738 on credit card collection fees, $650 with 27FLWRS LLC for graphic design, and nearly $650 with Lululemon for campaign T-shirts.

Ehrlich entered the Group 1 contest on April 10 and is one of seven candidates running in the crowded field. He is facing off against Daniel Ciraldo; Miami Beach Transportation Advisory Committee Chair Matthew Gultanoff; Omar Jimenez; lawyer and media personality Monroe Mann; former Miami Beach Commission aide Monica Matteo-Salinas; and lawyer Monique Pardo Pope.

None of the other candidates have filed a second-quarter fundraising report. Only Ciraldo has reported any contributions, raising $1,600 in the first quarter, though most candidates entered the race after that report was due.

The candidates are running to replace Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, who faces term limits and is running for Mayor.

The Miami Beach election is Nov. 5.