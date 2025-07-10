July 10, 2025
George Moraitis adds $119K in Q2 toward CD 23 bid

Jesse SchecknerJuly 10, 20254min0

Moraitis George copy
He received 99 outside donations, averaging $1,200 apiece.

Former state Rep. George Moraitis added $119,000 more to his campaign coffers through 330-plus donations in the second quarter, his campaign reported this week.

That brings his total haul to nearly $379,500 since he announced his candidacy for Florida’s 23rd Congressional District in early March. Of that, his camp said, he had more than $360,000 left heading into July.

“I continue to be humbled by the amount of support our campaign is receiving from the voters in CD 23,” Moraitis said in a statement.

“The voters we have talked to are ready for a voice in Washington that represents the needs of the district rather than the needs of special interest lobbyists and partisan progressive interests.”

FEC records show that between April 1 and June 30, Moraitis received 99 contributions averaging about $1,200 per donation.

He received several $3,500 checks. Donors included Ohio self-storage executive Todd Amsdell; physician Jen Ling Chen and his wife, Mary, who own and operate a senior medical center in Fort Lauderdale; Tampa insurance lawyer Ted Conner; Parkland builder William Ryan; and Moraitis’ father, George Moraitis Sr., who works as a lawyer in Fort Lauderdale.

Notably, he took no contributions from corporations or political committees.

A U.S. Navy veteran and lawyer by trade, Moraitis is one of five Republicans running to supplant Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz in a district that straddles Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The others are Jared GurfeinRaven Harrison, Darlene Swaffar and Joe Kaufman, who is again running in CD 23 after losing to Moskowitz by about 5 points in November.

Moskowitz also faces a Primary challenge in Oliver Larkin.

So far, Moraitis — who practices law with his father at Moraitis Karney Moraitis & Quailey in Fort Lauderdale — is the only one among them to report campaign finance activity for Q2. Candidates must turn in reports by July 15.

CD 23 covers Boca Raton and West Boca in Palm Beach County, and northwest Broward County and coastal Broward south to Fort Lauderdale. Moskowitz took 51.6% of the vote in 2022 to defeat Palm Beach GOP Committeeman Joe Budd for the right to succeed then-U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, who left office to lead the American Jewish Council.

The seat is one of 26 that the National Republican Congressional Committee is targeting for flips this cycle.

The 2026 Primary is Aug. 18, followed by the General Election on Nov. 3.

