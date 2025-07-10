July 10, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida TaxWatch report shows getting child care increasingly challenging for working parents
Stock image via Adobe.

Drew DixonJuly 10, 20254min0

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Marco Rubio says U.S. and Russia have exchanged new ideas for Ukraine peace talks

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Rick Scott supports Donald Trump decision to wax Brazil with tariffs

HeadlinesInfluence

Now live: The latest edition of INFLUENCE Magazine — featuring the Golden Rotundas to honor the Florida lobby corps

preschool daycare childcare
The analysis calls on Florida employers to provide better child care for workers, and pushes the child care industry to pay employees better.

There are about 1.28 million children under the age of 6 in Florida, and it’s getting costly for parents to get child care when needed, according to a new analysis from Florida TaxWatch.

The watchdog group has published a new report, How Childcare Costs Impact Florida’s Economy. The analysis concludes that child care is taking its toll on the workforce. The report found that the Sunshine State economy loses about $1.5 billion per year due to absenteeism by employees who can’t work due to demands of caring for children.

Some 69.1% of all children under the age of 6, about 883,000, have two parents in the workforce sharing child-rearing duties. Another 22.3% of kids of that age, about 285,000, are being raised by only one parent in the workforce. The remaining 109,000 kids of that age, 8.6%, have no parents participating in the workforce.

The latest TaxWatch analysis compared numbers to a similar report the organization released in 2022 called How Childcare Impacts the State’s Economy and Shapes Florida’s Workforce, and child care is increasingly taking a chunk out of the state economy.

“Florida TaxWatch’s briefing from July 2022 to today’s update shows an increase of $1.8 billion in economic losses due to employee absenteeism and $4.2 billion (increase) in income loss, both of which may be attributed to a lack of available and affordable childcare,” said Dominic Calabro, President and CEO of TaxWatch.

“Access to quality childcare is so very important for several reasons; it has proven direct development benefits for the children; it boosts workforce participation from the parents; it increases productivity in the workplace; it reduces turnover and absenteeism; and it reduces economic inequality.”

The latest TaxWatch report concluded that employers need to beef up child care commitments for their workers.

“Losses incurred from turnover and absenteeism of working parents can be avoided with friendlier workplace policies and higher investment in affordable childcare. As an important part of the industry, treating childcare workers better financially can help maintain the workforce in childcare and add to the economy of Florida,” the report stated.

TaxWatch analysts pointed out that the child care field is lagging in pay of its own workers. That in itself provides faltering child care opportunities.

“As of 2024, the average hourly wage of childcare workers is $16.64 while that of all other occupations is $30.29. Research has shown the benefits of raising wages of childcare workers commensurate with the average wages of other occupations,” the report stated.

“Providing resources for childcare workers to access more training in the field, courses for them to improve their skills, and certifications for childcare workers to show their prowess are some ways that can help increase motivation for working in childcare.”

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMarco Rubio says U.S. and Russia have exchanged new ideas for Ukraine peace talks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories