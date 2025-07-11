Personnel note: Sunrise Consulting Group brings on education veteran Danielle Thomas

Veteran education advocate Danielle Thomas is joining Sunrise Consulting Group as a Government Affairs Consultant, where she will lead the firm’s expanding education practice.

Thomas brings 25 years of experience in education, public policy and government relations, most recently serving as Director of Advocacy and Legislative Services at the Florida School Boards Association. There she worked as the lead lobbyist for the association and played a role in securing noteworthy policy changes surrounding school safety and instructional start times.

Her career began in the classroom. She also served for a decade on the Board of Directors for Florida PTA, including time as Legislation Chair, and contributed to the education reform text “The Power of Teacher Leaders.”

A triple-degree holder, Thomas earned her bachelor’s from Providence College, a master’s in reading education from Walden University and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Central Florida.

Thomas’ hire is receiving praise from top-ranking lawmakers in both chambers.

“The key to a great advocate is someone who listens more than they talk, is meticulous in their planning and strategy, and precise in their execution,” said Rep. Danny Alvarez. “Danielle is the consummate example of that very advocate. Most importantly, she has always been a trusted person whose integrity is beyond reproach. That isn’t always common in this business. Her new team is lucky to have such an asset.”

Sen. Nick DiCeglie added, “With her extensive knowledge of critical issues and well-established relationships with members of both legislative chambers, Danielle is poised to be an indispensable asset to Sunrise Consulting.”

Thomas said she’s “thrilled” to join Sunrise Consulting Group, which is one of Florida’s fastest-growing firms.

“After years of working on education initiatives, I’m excited to help clients navigate the evolving policy landscape and advance meaningful reforms that benefit students, educators, and families across the state,” she said.

Sunrise Consulting Group President Shawn Foster said Thomas’ addition enhances the firm’s ability to shape statewide education policy. “Her experience, insight, and passion for advocacy will be invaluable as we continue to shape policy and drive meaningful change for our clients,” Foster said.

Sunrise Consulting Group was recently named one of the top 25 largest firms in Florida by INFLUENCE Magazine. The firm blends the relationships of a large operation with the drive and agility of a boutique shop — with the addition of Thomas, its presence in education policy is set to deepen further.