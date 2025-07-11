‘Done in Florida’: Gov. DeSantis backs Donald Trump push to defund NPR, PBS

Gov. Ron DeSantis is supporting a proposal by President Donald Trump to defund National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS).

And as evidence, DeSantis is reminding Floridians of his own move to eliminate funding for public broadcasting last month.

“Done in Florida,” the Governor remarked Friday on social media, amplifying a post from Trump about slashing the funds federally.

“It is very important that all Republicans adhere to my Recissions Bill and, in particular, DEFUND THE CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING (PBS and NPR), which is worse than CNN & MSDNC put together. Any Republican that votes to allow this monstrosity to continue broadcasting will not have my support or Endorsement,” the President commented.

DeSantis axed $1.3 million meant to go toward public radio stations’ recurring base appropriations project as part of his line-item veto authority before signing the Fiscal Year 2025-26 budget. The Governor also cut more than $4.4 million in additional funds for public TV stations.

The budget bill had $370,400 allocated to each public television station recommended by the Commissioner of Education, with radio stations slated to get $100,000 each.

In previous years, DeSantis had vetoed renovations for stations. That money wasn’t in the budget this year.