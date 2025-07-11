Delegation 7.11.25: Everything Counts — Venezuelan terror — screwworms — click-to-cancel

Who counts?

Studies show the census undercounted its population in 2020, including overlooking many undocumented migrants. That may have deprived Florida of at least one more congressional Representative this decade.

Now, Sen. Rick Scott wants to make it illegal for any state to count noncitizens during the reapportionment process. The Naples Republican joined with several Senate Republicans to introduce the Equal Representation Act, which would prohibit including anyone but U.S. citizens when it comes to Electoral College allocation and the awarding of congressional districts.

“Illegal aliens shouldn’t be allowed to break the law and be rewarded with taxpayer-funded benefits, and states that shelter them shouldn’t gain increased influence in Washington as a result,” Scott said.

“Since illegal aliens are currently counted in the census, states like California receive disproportionate representation in the Electoral College and the House of Representatives. By restoring the census to its pre-2000 standard and including a citizenship question, this bill ensures that states like California don’t gain an unfair advantage over states like Florida, and that every citizen’s vote carries equal weight.”

Scott was one of 15 Republicans to issue statements of support for the legislation led by Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee. That bill coincidentally hit the hopper days after Gov. Ron DeSantis complained Florida had been “gypped” of congressional seats and urged President Donald Trump to call a mid-decade census to recalculate House seats in each state.

“I would love for them to redo the census for ’26. My Legislature will redistrict those lines; we’ll get it to where it’s fair. But as it’s right now, this country is not fairly apportioned,” DeSantis said. “I’ve got so many more millions of people in Florida that don’t have representation because of that flawed census.”

There does appear to be broad agreement on that latter point, though most groups studying the fallout of the 2020 Census say Florida should have more aggressively sought to count all residents of the state.

The Urban Institute figured the census undercounted Florida’s population by almost 207,000 people, almost 1% of the population. But nearly 3% of Black residents went uncounted, along with more than 2% of Hispanics, as Whites were slightly overcounted. Besides political influence, it cost the state $88.1 million in Medicaid reimbursement in 2021, the study estimates.

With a stronger focus on Sunshine State impacts, Florida TaxWatch released a study last month that showed Florida also will miss out on $21 billion in federal funding for roads over the 10 years between federal census counts. The organization launched a Census Institute in 2021 to encourage complete participation in the census in 2030.

Directly related to congressional apportionment, the Pew Research Center figured Florida would have gained two congressional seats last cycle. Still, a failure to count all undocumented migrants living in the state meant Florida only gained one House seat after the census. A similar impact meant Texas gained just two seats instead of three.

Terror from Venezuela

Florida’s Senate delegation encouraged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to apply further pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government to release U.S. citizens currently in custody.

A letter signed by Scott and Sen. Ashley Moody, a Plant City Republican, praises work done since Trump’s election.

“The release of seven Americans wrongfully imprisoned in Venezuela this year represents a crucial victory in the fight against the brutal, illegitimate regime of Dictator Nicolás Maduro. We are profoundly grateful to you, President Trump, and the entire administration for your unwavering commitment to securing the freedom of Americans held captive by this criminal dictatorship,” the letter reads.

But past the flattery, the message also asks the State Department to declare Cartel de los Soles, an organized crime syndicate the U.S. alleges is run by Maduro allies, to be added to a list of terrorist organizations. It also asks for the official counterintelligence agency in Maduro’s government to appear on that list, too.

“Nicolás Maduro’s illegitimate regime has undermined democratic institutions, decimated Venezuela’s economy and triggered one of the worst humanitarian crises in the Western Hemisphere,” the letter reads. “Maduro and his thugs have arrested countless democratic leaders, human rights advocates and journalists, which has further destabilized Latin America and poses a growing threat to regional stability.”

Stopping screwworm

Rep. Kat Cammack wants federal agencies to do something about screwworm infestation in Mexican livestock before the problem spreads to American farms.

The Gainesville Republican led a letter with Rep. Tony Gonzalez, a Texas Republican, asking Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. to coordinate an effort between his agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to fast-track anti-parasitic treatments.

“Time is of the essence, as there are safe, effective treatments already in use around the world that U.S. producers cannot legally deploy because of outdated or incomplete labeling. By working hand in hand with USDA and EPA, HHS can cut through bureaucratic red tape to ensure that veterinarians, ranchers, and wildlife managers have the tools they need before an outbreak hits,” Cammack said.

“For months, Congressman Gonzales and I have been actively engaged in combating this threat. Over a month ago, we hosted a roundtable with fellow members of Congress, major stakeholders, and partners to determine the best path forward. We’ve developed an action plan and are working with our partners to execute executive and legislative action. It is now time for action at the federal level to match that urgency.”

Gonzales has also filed legislation on the screwworm threat and spoken with Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins about budgeting for solutions, he said.

The USDA in November sounded alarms on cows in Mexico infected with larvae that previously had only been seen in Central American nations.

Red snapper review

A two-day recreational red snapper season kicked off Friday but will wrap Saturday.

Rep. John Rutherford and other lawmakers on the Atlantic coast on Thursday launched the House South Atlantic Red Snapper Task Force to study better management practices moving forward. Other members include GOP Reps. Buddy Carter of Georgia, Russell Fry of South Carolina and David Rouzer of North Carolina.

“Every local angler I talk to says there are more red snapper in the South Atlantic than they’ve ever seen before. Yet, in the South Atlantic, thanks to regulations put in place by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) under the Biden Administration, we are only getting a measly two-day recreational fishing season this summer,” Rutherford said.

“In the Gulf of America, thanks to state management, Florida announced a record 126-day season. It’s time to hand over the South Atlantic fishery management to Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. That’s why I am proud to co-chair the House South Atlantic Red Snapper Task Force to help support enhanced data collection, advance state-led management of South Atlantic fisheries, and improve access for Northeast Florida anglers.”

Rutherford and several Florida lawmakers have urged Trump to allow Florida to regulate seasons on the East Coast as it does in Gulf waters. NOAA has scheduled a commercial snapper season to run from Monday to the end of the year.

Health care consequences

The Orange County Democratic Party held a news conference to highlight the impacts of the tax bill signed by Trump, featuring Reps. Maxwell Frost and Darren Soto standing alongside union leaders and health care providers to decry spending cuts.

“It’s actually not even just the biggest Medicaid cut in the history of this country, it’s the biggest cut of health care in the history of this country,” said Frost, an Orlando Democrat.

“Changes to the Affordable Care Act, we’re going to see hospitals and nursing homes close. One in four nursing homes is at risk of closing due to this bill. It defunds Planned Parenthood. It makes it so that way, they’re not eligible to take people on Medicaid, which is going to eviscerate reproductive health care across the entire country.”

Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, stressed that some programs people may not immediately recognize as Medicaid will be impacted by the cuts as well. He said eliminating federal spending will hurt nursing homes that rely on federal dollars, and that the reach of cuts goes beyond able-bodied young adults.

“Abuela is coming back to the house — grandma’s coming back — because about a third to a half of our nursing homes’ budgets around here are through Medicaid,” Soto said. “A lot of people love KidCare. It’s been a smashing success. This two-page form you fill out at the school; your kid gets health insurance — 40% of the kids in our district, they get health insurance from KidCare. KidCare is Medicaid.”

The Democrats also noted that most of the deeper cuts are scheduled to go into effect after the Midterm Elections, but that makes it all the more urgent for Democrats to regain a House majority and reverse the policies.

It’s the latest episode in Democrats running against the tax package, while national Republicans attack Democrats for voting as a block against the tax cuts.

Canceled no more

A court decision to overturn a “click-to-cancel” requirement drew support from Reps. Gus Bilirakis and Laurel Lee.

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals this week vacated a Negative Option rule, saying the federal agency failed to conduct a proper analysis of the impact on stakeholders.

Lee, a Thonotosassa Republican, introduced a Congressional Review Act that would have rescinded the rule put in place under President Joe Biden and former Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan.

“The Federal Trade Commission’s Negative Option Rule far exceeded the agency’s consumer protection mandate. By imposing sweeping and costly new requirements — estimated to exceed $100 million annually — the rule would have driven up costs for consumers rather than protecting them,” Lee said.

“As the Eighth Circuit rightly noted, the FTC rushed this partisan rule through just before the 2024 election, bypassing key steps in the rulemaking process and ignoring legitimate concerns raised by stakeholders. That is why I introduced a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution months ago to overturn the rule and called on the FTC to delay implementation until the courts could review its legality.”

Bilirakis, a Palm Harbor Republican and the House Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade Subcommittee Chair, also praised the court ruling.

“The Eighth Circuit’s decision to vacate the FTC’s ‘negative option’ rule is a necessary check on regulatory overreach. In her rush to regulate, Lina Khan failed to follow appropriate procedures — undermining transparency and due process for stakeholders and consumers alike,” Bilirakis said.

“This ruling reinforces the importance of accountability and adherence to the rule of law in regulatory actions. It’s now time to restore trust in the Federal Trade Commission and protect American consumers without unduly burdening legitimate business activity.”

Epstein irritation

The announcement by the Justice Department that it will release no more files related to its investigation of late Florida billionaire Jeffrey Epstein pitted much of Trump’s base against the administration. That included one of his staunchest allies in Congress.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican heading a House Committee on government secrets, demanded the release of more evidence without redacting the names of associates of Epstein.

“The American people deserve to know” what happened regarding Epstein, Luna posted on X, “regardless of who it impacts.”

She sent that message after Attorney General Pam Bondi said no list of clients working with Epstein on a sex trafficking operation at the Palm Beach County businessman’s private island actually exists.

Luna said more information can be made public than has been released already.

“There is plenty of evidence and info not pertaining to CSAM/victims that DOJ leadership can authorize the FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino to release. The FBI cannot release anything without the Justice Department’s authorization. The Taskforce and all of its members will be asking for that on behalf of the American people. The American people should be free to come to their own conclusions. The Truth will always come out one way or another.”

The pointed post went up the day Trump questioned a reporter why anyone still cared about the list nearly a decade after Epstein’s suicide in federal prison. “Are people still talking about this guy?” Trump asked at a press availability alongside Rubio and Bondi.

Hospital-at-home

Rep. Vern Buchanan, as Chair of the House Ways and Means Health Subcommittee, will spearhead a bipartisan effort to improve at-home health care.

The Longboat Key Republican introduced the Hospital Inpatient Services Modernization Act with Reps. Lloyd Smucker, a Pennsylvania Republican, and Dwight Evans, a Pennsylvania Democrat. The legislation would authorize a “Hospital-at-Home” federal program that has been in effect for the last five years.

“Our nation is getting sicker and sicker, but programs like ‘Hospital-at-Home’ allow us to treat patients more efficiently while delivering high-quality care at a lower cost,” Buchanan said.

“Home health services are especially crucial for the nearly 200,000 seniors in my district. The Hospital Inpatient Services Modernization Act would ensure that more than 200 hospitals across 34 states, including 23 in Florida, can continue participating in this program and provide quality care to those in need. We must ensure this life-changing model remains available for years to come.”

A companion bill will be carried in the Senate by Sens. Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican, and Raphael Warnock, a Georgia Democrat.

The American Hospital Association has also come out strongly for the bill.

“America’s hospitals and health systems see hospital-at-home programs as a safe and innovative way to care for patients in the comfort of their homes,” said Lisa Kidder Hrobsky, senior vice president for Advocacy and Political Affairs for the American Hospital Association.

“This legislation will provide additional time to continue gathering data and will also provide much-needed stability for new and existing programs. The AHA thanks Reps. Buchanan and Evans for their strong leadership and dedication to extend the hospital-at-home model for five years.”

Treatise of sorts

While peace in the Middle East remains elusive, Rep. Lois Frankel hopes she can negotiate a ceasefire between the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and teachers’ unions.

The National Education Association (NEA) passed a nonbinding resolution to cut ties with the nation’s most prominent critic of antisemitism, following a campaign by delegates upset at a conflation between criticizing Israel’s government policies and hatred of Jews. The NEA’s Executive Board must make the final decision.

But Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat, said a separation would be misguided. The ADL provides many educational resources regarding the Holocaust nationwide that could become unavailable to teachers, she said.

“ADL’s work is more important than ever as we teach future generations to stand up to bigotry and build a more inclusive society,” Frankel posted. “Through its ‘No Place for Hate’ and education programs, ADL partners with schools to teach about bias, inclusion and equity. It also tracks and reports on hate crimes and promotes civil rights through litigation and policy work. These tools provide a better education for all students.”

Frankel said she would send a letter to NEA urging them not to sever the relationship. The ADL, for its part, urged its members to contact NEA leaders and demand a recommitment to fighting antisemitism.

Cuban artists

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz urged Rubio to demand that Cuba release artists who spent the last four years in prison for inspiring anti-government protests.

The Weston Democrat said Rubio, historically a hawk on Cuba issues, should make clear that the U.S. will engage in no talks with the communist nation until political prisoners are released, including rapper Maykel “Osorbo” Castillo Pérez and performance artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara. The artists rose to international prominence with music and artwork for Patria y Vida in 2021.

“The Cuban regime has no plans to release Maykel and Luis Manuel, and I have no confidence that rewarding the Cuban dictatorship will significantly improve its despicable record or improve the conditions of ordinary Cubans,” Wasserman Schultz wrote in a letter to Rubio.

She stressed the importance of the U.S. continuing to support the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in its advocacy for prisoners. That work includes a petition filed from South Florida by the Cuban American Bar Association with the Organization of American States’ Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

“As Maykel and Luis Manuel’s sponsor and principal advocate in Congress, I encourage you to join me in raising public awareness of the Cuban regime’s treatment of them and hundreds of other pro-democracy activists to ensure that their sacrifice on behalf of Patria y Vida — fatherland and life — was not made in vain,” Wasserman Schultz wrote.

Rape and war

Through much of human history, war often resulted in rape. But the U.S. can play an active role in changing that, according to Rep. María Elvira Salazar.

The Coral Gables Republican cosponsored a bipartisan resolution with Rep. Grace Meng, a New York Democrat, which reaffirms America’s responsibility to eliminate sexual violence in conflicts.

“Rape should never be a weapon of war. It is an act of evil, used by tyrants and terrorists to break the human spirit,” Salazar said.

“As the world’s leading democracy, the United States will stand with the survivors, punish the perpetrators, and demand justice. I’m proud to join Congresswoman Meng in this bipartisan effort to make clear that we will defend human dignity, and sexual violence in conflict will not be ignored, excused, or forgotten.”

According to the United Nations, there were more than 3,600 incidents of reported conflict-related sexual violence in the year 2023. Salazar’s Office noted that women and girls accounted for 95% of those cases, enduring rape, sexual slavery, forced prostitution, forced pregnancy, forced abortion, enforced sterilization, and forced marriage.

“Conflict-related sexual violence is an unspeakable crime that women and children worldwide continue to endure,” Meng said. “We have tools and resources to eradicate this violence and hold perpetrators accountable and now is the time to take action.”

On this day

July 11, 1804 — “Alexander Hamilton’s Last Stand” via Ron Chernow for The New York Times — Aaron Burr and Hamilton squared off in a sunrise duel on a wooded ledge in Weehawken, New Jersey, above the Hudson River. Burr was Vice President when he leveled his fatal shot at the former Treasury Secretary, who died the next day in Manhattan. New Yorkers turned out en masse for Hamilton’s funeral, while Burr (rightly or wrongly) was branded an assassin and fled south in anticipation of indictments in New York and New Jersey. To the horror of Hamilton’s admirers, the Vice President, now a fugitive from justice, officiated at an impeachment trial in the Senate of a Supreme Court Justice.

July 11, 1979 — “Skylab crashes to Earth” via History.com — Parts of Skylab, America’s first space station, came crashing down on Australia and into the Indian Ocean five years after the last manned Skylab mission ended. No one was injured. Launched in 1973, Skylab was the world’s first successful space station. The first manned Skylab mission came two years after the Soviet Union launched Salyut 1, the world’s first space station, into orbit around the Earth. However, unlike the ill-fated Salyut, which was plagued with problems, the American space station was a great success, safely housing three separate three-person crews for extended periods.

Happy birthday

Best wishes to Rep. Cory Mills, who turns 45 on Sunday, July 13.

___

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol.