Jimmy Patronis pushes to keep Blue Angels in Pensacola

A Northwest Florida Republican is looking to block any potential move for the acclaimed Blue Angels from their current base in Pensacola, just a day before the Naval aviators’ next show in the area.

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Patronis filed an amendment to the Department of Defense Appropriations Act of 2026 intended to stop any potential effort to move the Angels, formally known as the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron.

For Patronis, the former Chief Financial Officer elected in a Special Election this year to serve Florida’s 1st Congressional District, it’s a question of tradition.

“The Blue Angels have been a staple of Pensacola and the Emerald Coast for 70 years,” Patronis said. “To celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the Blue Angels calling this region home, I was proud to file an amendment to the Defense Appropriations Act that simply ensures that no funding will be used to transfer the Blue Angels from their historic base in Pensacola.”

While Patronis acknowledges “no known risk of them leaving the Pensacola area,” he says he “wanted to take the extra step to make sure the Blue Angels remain here forever.”

The Congressman says he will be at Saturday’s airshow.

“The Blue Angels are awesome, creating economic opportunities and fostering a sense of pride throughout the community. I look forward to joining all the families in Northwest Florida to enjoy the airshow this weekend and see America’s best in action.”