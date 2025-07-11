‘Overwhelming support’: Fran Nachlas adds $334K in first 2 months of Boca Raton Mayor bid

Boca Raton Deputy Mayor Fran Nachlas is stacking cash in her bid to succeed term-limited Mayor Scott Singer next year.

In her first two months running, Nachlas added more than $334,000 to her war chest through her campaign account and political committee, Fran for Boca.

That includes a $100,000 self-loan, $132,500 from the Voters for Better Government political committee, several five-figure contributions from real estate interests and more than 100 checks from residents and local businesses.

“I am so excited by the overwhelming support we’ve received so quickly,” Nachlas said in a statement.

“People across Boca Raton are responding to our innovative, common-sense approach to city government — and to our commitment to keep Boca Raton safe, secure, resident-focused, and an economic powerhouse.”

The gains by Nachlas, a Republican who was named Boca’s Deputy Mayor in March, eclipsed those of two-time City Council member Andy Thomson, a Democrat and Nachlas’ lone foe for the city’s most prominent elected post.

Thomson announced his candidacy in early April, about four weeks before Nachlas entered the contest, and he has since reported raising about $117,000 between his campaign account and political committee.

About 45% of Thomson’s haul — $52,500 — came from his biggest and most frequent donor: Citizens for Law Order and Ethics, a political committee run by the man who also runs his PC, Cornerstone Solutions founder and President Rick Asnani.

Citizens for Law Order and Ethics’ sole contributor this year has been the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which has poured $600,000 into the PC since Jan. 3.

Through his campaign account, Thomson received nearly 140 donations from residents and local businesses ranging from $10 to $1,000.

A past Chair of the Boca Raton Community Redevelopment Agency and member of the Boca Raton Community Advisory Council, Nachlas serves on the Palm Beach County Transportation Planning Agency Governing Board, Florida League of Cities Development, Code Compliance and Redevelopment Committee in addition to her City Council duties.

She said residents want a Mayor who listens, leads with “practical solutions” and puts the community first.

“No one will work harder for the people of Boca Raton, and I’m honored by the trust so many have already placed in our campaign,” she said.

Thomson served on the Boca Raton Council from 2018 to 2022 and won election to the panel again in March 2024 after campaigning on a platform prioritizing neighborhood policing, sustainable transportation and smart growth.

The Boca Raton election is on March 10, 2026. Candidates faced a Thursday deadline to report all campaign finance activity through June 30.