July 14, 2025
Poll: Byron Donalds emerges as early favorite for Governor over Casey DeSantis
Byron Donalds. Screenshot via PBS.

Jacob Ogles

Byron Donalds RNC
And his lead only gets bigger if Jay Collins runs as Gov. DeSantis' natural successor instead.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds leads First Lady Casey DeSantis among Florida Republican voters, as other rumored candidates remain largely unknown.

That’s according to a survey conducted by St. Pete Polls for Florida Politics. It also shows that if another ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Jay Collins, runs instead of the First Lady, he will start at the bottom of the GOP field.

If the field included Donalds, Casey DeSantis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and former House Speaker Paul Renner, almost 35% of voters now pick Donalds as the party nominee, compared to over 27% who like DeSantis, 3% who favor Simpson and just over 2% who want Renner.

The poll of 831 likely Republican Primary voters collected responses from July 8-10, and pollsters report a 3.4-percentage-point margin of error.

If Collins runs and DeSantis does not, the support for Donalds would rise to almost 44%, while Simpson jumps to about 4% and Renner would almost reach 3%. But Collins registers at only a bit over 2%.

The pollster surveyed voters about a field with Collins in the mix as DeSantis decides who will be appointed as Lieutenant Governor to replace Jeanette Nuñez, who resigned from that post to become President of Florida International University.

Collins has been among the most discussed prospects, which could set him up as a political successor to the Governor if his wife has no interest in the job.

The survey also offered up a Donalds-Casey DeSantis race as a head-to-head, mentioning that Donalds would have the support of President Donald Trump and DeSantis would be endorsed by the Governor.

In that scenario, Donalds’ support grows to greater than 49%, on the brink of a majority vote. DeSantis, though, shows up with just over 21%. As for a similar scenario with Donalds facing Collins, the Congressman would have 57% support and Collins would receive less than 10% of the vote.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

