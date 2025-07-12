Takeaways from Tallahassee — Childcare Cha-Ching

Floridians are deep into their annual showdown with Summer — the heat, the bugs, the spontaneous downpours and for parents, the unrelenting presence of kids at home 24/7.

This time of year, parental time management becomes an Olympic sport. Overnight camps, extended visits to Grandma’s, weekday movie matinees, or finally cashing in that vacation time — anything to buy a few hours of sanity. And while we here at Florida Politics fully support the future generation, let’s be honest: kids can be draining, not just on wallets and sleep cycles, but on the economy itself.

A new report from Florida TaxWatch titled “How Childcare Costs Impact Florida’s Economy” finds that the state loses roughly $1.5 billion annually in productivity because working parents can’t get to work — due to child care gaps, illnesses or school closures.

Florida is home to 1.28 million children under age 6 and nearly 70% of those kids live in households where both parents are in the workforce. As any sleep-deprived mom or dad will tell you, a toddler is basically a sentient liability. They need supervision. Constantly. And when that falls through, so does the work schedule.

“Florida TaxWatch’s briefing from July 2022 to today’s update shows an increase of $1.8 billion in economic losses due to employee absenteeism and $4.2 billion (increase) in income loss, both of which may be attributed to a lack of available and affordable child care,” said Dominic Calabro, president and CEO.

According to the report, 64% of working parents missed an average of 19 workdays per year due to childcare-related issues, with 14% leaving early at least once. It’s a ripple effect across Florida’s economy — and the numbers add up fast.

“Access to quality child care is so very important,” Calabro said. “It boosts workforce participation, increases productivity, reduces absenteeism and turnover and it helps reduce inequality.”

Florida TaxWatch also flagged a pay gap that makes the child care industry hard to sustain. Jeff Kottkamp, the organization’s executive vice president and General Counsel, pointed out that the average Florida child care worker makes $16.64 per hour or just over $34,000 annually — barely enough to afford child care themselves. In fact, they’d have to spend 38% of their income to cover it.

The fix? Florida businesses might want to rethink their benefits structure. Because when Junior comes down with something nasty, it’s not just the kid sneezing — it’s the state’s bottom line.

Good luck to all the parents riding out this Summer — and may your living room survive the storm of popsicle drips, wet pool towels and 11 a.m. snack requests.

Open up! — Five Democratic lawmakers are suing and asking the Florida Supreme Court for access to the “Alligator Alcatraz” immigration detention facility after they said they were blocked from entering to inspect the conditions. “The denial of unannounced access to the ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ was blatantly unconstitutional,” reads a lawsuit filed by Sens. Shevrin Jones and Carlos Guillermo Smith and Reps. Anna Eskamani, Angie Nixon and Michele Rayner. Their lawyer is Rep. Ashley Gantt, another Democrat. They accuse the Governor and the state of overstepping and restricting the Legislature’s independent oversight authority. A spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis called the lawsuit “frivolous” and “dumb” when reached for comment Thursday.

Blocked — A new ruling from U.S. District Judge Mark Walker struck down part of Florida’s latest ballot initiative restrictions, specifically a provision barring non-Floridians and non-U.S. citizens from collecting or delivering petition signatures. Walker called the ban a “severe burden on political expression” with no adequate justification from the state. The rest of the law — including new registration requirements for petition collectors and a temporary freeze on petition processing from July through September — remains intact. The decision comes in response to a lawsuit filed by Florida Decides Healthcare, the group behind a proposed constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid. The ruling grants a preliminary injunction ahead of the 2026 election cycle.

Dropped — The Free Speech Coalition has dropped a lawsuit challenging Florida’s law requiring pornography publishers to verify the age of visitors. The move follows a U.S. Supreme Court decision affirming a similar law in Texas. U.S. District Judge Walker approved the plaintiff’s motion to dismiss on Tuesday. The voluntary dismissal means the state cannot claw back legal costs, and the absence of a ruling means further litigation can be filed in the future. The Free Speech Coalition, dedicated to protecting the rights of the adult entertainment industry, also filed the lawsuit challenging the Texas law. That resulted in the 6-3 Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton ruling. The Coalition acknowledged that the Supreme Court decision hindered the Florida case.

Milestone — Supporters of legalizing recreational cannabis in Florida have taken a significant step toward placing the issue back on the ballot, submitting more than 600,000 verified petition signatures for a proposed 2026 constitutional amendment. State records show that as of this week, the political committee Smart & Safe Florida has submitted 613,206 valid petition signatures. While the committee still needs to reach the 880,062-signature threshold to make the statewide ballot, it has already surpassed the minimum required to trigger mandatory review by the Florida Supreme Court and the Financial Impact Estimating Conference. The initiative, titled “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana,” would allow adults 21 and over to possess, purchase and use pot for non-medical purposes. It includes added safeguards not present in the 2024 version, such as prohibitions on marketing to children and bans on public smoking and vaping — two key issues DeSantis and other opponents previously seized upon.

Pushback — The University of Florida Board of Trustees is pushing back on federal lawmakers who opposed Santa Ono as the university’s next president. In a lengthy letter sent to U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds and U.S. Rep. Greg Steube — three vocal critics of the Ono pick — the board offers rebuttals to many of the critiques enumerated by the trio in a June 18 letter. The gist of their concerns: Ono’s past support for so-called DEI initiatives and his handling of campus protests at the University of Michigan, the university he led before resigning ahead of his failed bid for UF president. In a letter dated July 3, the UF trustees stated that the criticisms are “Not grounded in the facts.” Scott later responded to the BBOT’s defense in a statement provided to Florida Politics. “Obviously, this letter is deeply concerning and leads to even more questions about how this taxpayer-funded process will move forward to ensure we have a qualified president to lead our flagship university and stand up for our Jewish students,” he said.

— School’s out for Summer —

Report cards are in — for students and schools. And according to the Florida Department of Education, the state’s schools collectively made the honor roll this year.

Gov. DeSantis announced that during the 2024–25 academic year, 2,461 schools received either an “A” or “B” grade, accounting for 71% of all graded schools. That’s up from 2,215 (64%) the previous year.

“Florida’s use of statewide progress monitoring is yet another example of how Florida leads on education,” said DeSantis. “Providing more opportunities for parents and teachers to intervene in a child’s performance in school leads to better outcomes and a higher quality education.”

According to the DOE, 44% of all schools earned an A, while just 71 schools received a D or F, down from 117 last year.

What’s not noted in the press release? The Legislature and DeSantis administration have spent the last few years systematically eliminating some graduation and testing requirements — a move critics say may help inflate school grades without necessarily improving classroom outcomes.

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. called the results a win for Florida’s education agenda. “This year’s school grades demonstrate that Florida’s focus on the future of education has paid off,” Diaz said. “The 2025 school grades are a reflection of the nation-leading education reforms that Florida has implemented.”

Incoming Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas added, “Florida has laid the blueprint for educational success in America. These school grades are another example of how our approach is working.”

At the district level, 28 districts earned an A, 31 earned a B, and eight landed at a C, with none receiving a D or F.

For the complete list of school and district scores, visit the FLDOE 2025 results page.

— Operation Safe Summer —

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson issued an update this week on the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ (FDACS) ongoing “Operation Safe Summer” enforcement sweep of hemp manufacturers and retailers.

In just the first three weeks, the effort has led to the removal of more than 85,000 illegal hemp product packages that violated child-protection standards for packaging, labeling and marketing.

“Florida will not tolerate the sale of dangerous, illegal hemp products that endanger our children,” Simpson said. “In the first three weeks of Operation Safe Summer,” FDACS has removed over 85,000 hemp packages that violate our child-protection standards — and we’re not done. We will continue to aggressively enforce the law, hold bad actors accountable, and put the safety of Florida’s families over profits.”

FDACS previously issued warnings on April 3 and June 2, 2025, advising businesses of upcoming rule changes for hemp consumables. The new regulations address childproof packaging, prohibited color additives, enhanced labeling standards, required certificates of analysis listing delta-9 THC concentrations, and stricter limits on marketing and advertising practices.

Since July 1, 2023, FDACS has removed approximately 750,000 hemp product packages statewide for failing to meet child-protection standards.

— Summer Phishing —

We’re deep in the dog days of Summer — the kind of heat where, unless you’re in a cold spring or done with your errands by 11:45 a.m., your best bet is staying indoors and enjoying the A/C. And scammers know it.

The FDACS is warning consumers about a spike in phishing attempts targeting popular streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO and Amazon Prime.

“These scams look real — but they’re designed to trick you into taking the bait and handing over sensitive information,” said Simpson. “We want Floridians to recognize the red flags and protect themselves before they click.”

Common examples of phishing and scam attempts include fake order placements, accounts being put on hold or fake billing address updates. Scammers rely on the familiarity of big-name platforms to bait users into revealing personal or financial details.

FDACS recommends the following steps to avoid being duped:

— Double-check sender email addresses

— Look for grammar or spelling errors

— Be cautious of links or urgent language

— When in doubt, go directly to the streaming platform’s official site

If you receive a suspicious message, report it to the FDACS Division of Consumer Services either online or by phone at 1-800-HELP-FLA.

Stay cool, happy streaming, and enjoy the summer catching up on movies and TV when it’s too hot outside … just beware of the scammers trying to ruin the vibe.

— Online ‘‘influencers” subpoenaed —

Everyone knows that one friend who went into real estate. And while you might roll your eyes, at least (hopefully) they’re not running a Ponzi scheme.

Attorney General James Uthmeier, already in the spotlight for “Alligator Alcatraz,” announced this week that he has issued subpoenas to RAD Diversified REIT, its subsidiaries and its owners — internet personalities Brandon “Butch” Mendenhall and Amy Vaughn — for alleged violations of Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, among other possible laws.

“Our office has received complaints that a popular internet duo selling real estate investment services through their fund is pocketing cash instead of buying properties as advertised,” said Uthmeier. “This appears to be a Ponzi scheme, and with several individuals claiming they’ve been exploited, we are investigating to ensure Floridians are not being deceived by greedy fraudsters.”

Mendenhall and Vaughn built their brand through online seminars and real estate “advice” aimed at social media followers, encouraging investments in RAD Diversified REIT. But numerous investors reported being stonewalled when attempting to retrieve funds, alleging intentionally placed red tape and roadblocks.

The subpoenas demand the following by July 18, 2025, at 9 a.m.:

— Customer communications

— Internal manuals and training documents

— All marketing and promotional materials

— Investor complaints

— Offering documents and financials

— Corporate and shareholder disclosures

Mendenhall and Vaughn must produce all requested materials or face legal consequences.

The real question now: how many sponsors did they lose in the fallout? That’s where the real influencer money is these days. (Yes, we feel old just typing that.) But thank you, Attorney General Uthmeier, for maybe getting another batch of sketchy TikTok real estate “gurus” off our FYP.

— The week in appointments —

Florida Commission on Ethics — During TFT’s off week, DeSantis appointed Michael Hellman and Jeremy Rodgers to the Florida Commission on Ethics. Hellman is a Staff Attorney for the South Florida Police Benevolent Association. Previously, he was an Assistant State Attorney for the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office. Hellman earned his bachelor’s degree in history from Florida State University and his law degree from the University of Miami. Rodgers is a Field Chief Technology Officer for Armis. He previously served as Florida’s Chief Information Security Officer and was elected as a Boca Raton City Council member. An active member of the U.S. Navy Reserve, Rodgers earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer engineering and is currently working toward his doctorate in computer engineering from Florida Atlantic University.

— Possession indictment —

A federal grand jury has indicted a Tallahassee man on charges of firearm possession by a convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida announced Wednesday.

Eddie Lee Shular Jr., 36, appeared for arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin A. Fitzpatrick at the U.S. Courthouse in Tallahassee. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in federal prison.

The charges were announced by the Northern District of Florida U.S. Attorney, John P. Heekin, whose office is one of 94 nationwide representing the federal government under the leadership of the U.S. Attorney General.

The case is part of Operation Take Back America, a national initiative aimed at dismantling cartels and transnational criminal networks, stopping illegal immigration and prosecuting violent offenders. It leverages resources from the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhoods.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tallahassee Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney James A. McCain is prosecuting.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office emphasized that an indictment is only an allegation and not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

— Forgery? Check! —

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Monday the arrest of a Tallahassee woman on two felony fraud charges.

Khaliyah Symone Phillips, 21, is charged with one count of forging an altered check and one count of uttering a forged instrument. Both are third-degree felonies, each punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

The case stems from a joint effort by FDLE and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to reduce mail theft in the area. The Apalachicola Police Department first notified FDLE in March of a possible forged check deposit, prompting an investigation.

Agents found that Phillips deposited a $16,000 check stolen from the United States Postal Service into her bank account in Jacksonville. The check had been altered to list her as the payee, though it was not issued to her.

She was arrested on July 1 and transported by FFDLE’s Capitol Police to the Leon County Jail. The State Attorney’s Office in Florida’s Judicial Circuit will prosecute the case.

— Fund my sunshine —

In a time when political consensus is scarce (except maybe on the Epstein stuff … ), there’s at least one thing that the left, right, MAGA-pilled and Mamdani Maniacs can agree on: children shouldn’t suffer from devastating illnesses or genetic diseases.

Florida is stepping up as a national leader in pediatric rare disease research, thanks to the passage of HB 907, the “Sunshine Genetics Act,” signed into law by DeSantis.

The new law kick-starts a five-year genetic sequencing pilot program for newborns, backed by $3 million for the Sunshine Genetics Pilot Program and the creation of the Florida Institute for Pediatric Rare Diseases at the Florida State University College of Medicine — laying groundwork for what advocates say could anchor a $100 billion genomic medicine industry in the state.

Rep. Adam Anderson, a Palm Harbor Republican, whose son Andrew died from Tay-Sachs disease, championed the bill.

“For too many families, a rare disease diagnosis is a journey of heartbreak and uncertainty,” Anderson said. “The Sunshine Genetics Act is a promise to those families — a promise of hope, early detection, and a future where no child’s life is cut short by a rare disease. Florida is leading the way, and this historic investment will change lives for generations.”

FSU President Richard McCullough committed $2 million from the university’s budget to support the pilot program.

“Florida State University is proud to be part of this effort,” McCullough said. “We’re building one of the most forward-thinking medical research environments in the country, and we’re setting the pace by advancing research and supporting families across Florida.”

FSU and the state are aiming to bring hope to the 30 million Americans affected by some 7,000 rare genetic diseases. The newly established institute is also receiving $4.5 million in state funding to ramp up its research.

“Our mission at the Florida Institute for Pediatric Rare Diseases is to bring the latest scientific innovation directly to the patients and families who need it most,” said Pradeep Bhide, the institute’s director. With support from the state, we will accelerate the development of advanced technologies for precision diagnostics and therapies for children affected by rare genetic diseases.

— Summer snapshots —

Florida may be known for its unpredictable drivers who will crash into you if your Spidey senses don’t kick in, but it’s the stunning natural beauty that truly defines the Sunshine State. Locals and visitors alike flock to Florida parks year-round — and now there’s a chance to showcase that scenery in the 2025 “Capture the Real Florida” summer photo contest.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Florida State Parks launched the annual contest this week, encouraging photographers of all levels to submit their best shots.

“With each photo contest, I am amazed by the beauty and variety of Florida’s natural spaces,” said Chuck Hatcher, Director of Florida State Parks. “Invite photographers of all levels to explore and capture the Real Florida, from springs to swamps to beaches. We look forward to seeing this year’s stunning submissions.”

This year features the four usual categories — landscapes, waterscapes, park adventures and wildlife — plus a special fifth category: historic encounters. In honor of the upcoming 250th birthday of the United States, the new category recognizes “The contributions of all who helped shape Florida’s communities and preserve the stories that define our shared heritage,” according to FDEP.

Category winners will receive a B&H Photo gift card, a Florida State Parks family annual entrance pass, branded swag and a stand-up paddleboard. A blue-ribbon panel will select the grand prize winners, while the public can vote in each category for a People’s Choice Award.

The contest is open to all visitors of Florida State Parks. Submissions are open from July 1 to Sept. 1, 2025, and can be submitted here, where rules, prize details, and FAQs are also available.

Happy snapping!

— FCCC revamp —

Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC) has launched a fully redesigned website at FLClerks.com, aiming to enhance access to resources, transparency, and digital services for Clerks, government partners, and the public.

Chris Hart IV, FCCC CEO, said the overhaul reflects the group’s mission to build a modern, user-focused platform that supports its statewide duties.

“Our goal with this redesign was to create a more modern and user-focused experience that reflects the professionalism and public service values of Florida’s Clerks and Comptrollers,” Hart said. “We’re proud to offer a platform that better connects users with the vital information and resources they need.”

The site now features an updated look, improved navigation, and interactive tools accessible across desktops, tablets, and smartphones.

Florida has 68 independently elected Clerks of the Circuit Court and Comptrollers who provide services that support public safety, commerce, and the justice system. FCCC itself carries nearly 1,000 statutory responsibilities, ranging from records management to financial services for county and court systems.

— Rattler shines with STARZ —

Streaming platforms are dominating the entertainment world, and whether or not you’re a fan of Power, Outlander, or Spartacus, chances are you’ve heard of STARZ. And now, a Florida student is helping shape the network’s future behind the scenes.

Chiyle Briggins, a Miami native and computer science major at Florida A&M University, recently landed a coveted internship with the television network — one that started with a two-week stint at STARZ’s Denver office and has since evolved into a remote role based in Tallahassee.

“This internship is the crowning jewel for me,” Briggins said. “It’s the first time I’ve gotten such an in-depth look at the technologies and software that are becoming standard in the industry. I’ve worked other internships before, but this one feels like a perfect match.”

The experience also marked Briggins ‘ first time out West. “I’m from Liberty City, so being out in Colorado was a huge change of pace,” he added. “It really opened my eyes to what life after college could look like.”

His success didn’t come easily. Briggins described applying to five to 10 internships a night, using spreadsheets to track submissions. “It got discouraging when I wasn’t hearing back. But I stayed with it. I didn’t let myself go to sleep without applying to at least a few more.”

The internship runs through Aug. 15, but Briggins is already making waves. Whether working in Colorado or remotely from Florida’s capital, this Rattler is showing how it’s done. Keep an eye out — his name may just appear in the next Outlander credits.

— FSU Law flex —

It’s no secret that Florida State University boasts a top-tier law school — even tying with UF in recent rankings — and much of that prestige comes from its proximity to the phallic-shaped seat of Florida government, situated squarely off Monroe, Jefferson, and Apalachee.

Two FSU College of Law students, Lauren Evans and Tazara Fields, are proof of the power of being in the 850. Working alongside professors Paolo Annino (a legend in public interest law) and Emmalyn Dalton (a clinical professor), Evans and Fields played a key role in the passage of HB 1237 — legislation requiring annual training for public school personnel to help identify and respond to signs of human trafficking.

“This experience taught me so much about the legislative process, but more importantly, the power of passionate advocacy and using your voice,” said Evans. “By passing this law, Florida is showing a commitment to protecting our children. I hope future law students can see the positive impact you can make on our community, even while they are still in school.”

Fields added: “Seeing the human trafficking training bill become law was an eye-opening experience, offering a front-row seat to the legislative process and a powerful lesson in how dedicated effort can truly make a difference for Florida’s children.”

Florida continues to rank among the top states for human trafficking cases. HB 1237 aims to equip the adults most likely to notice behavioral red flags — teachers and school staff — with the tools to recognize them early and intervene.

“This achievement demonstrates not only the power of experiential learning through our clinical programs, but also the unique opportunity our students have to make a tangible impact on public policy here in Florida’s Capitol,” said FSU College of Law Dean Erin O’Hara O’Connor

And don’t be shocked if “Sen. Fields” or “Speaker Evans” shows up in a few years — or, more realistically, on lobbyist registration forms next Session. FSU Law keeps proving why being in the heart of Tallahassee matters

— Putting the “A” in TCA —

Tallahassee continues to shine as a beacon of academic excellence in the Panhandle, thanks in part to its top-tier institutions like Florida State University and Florida A&M University — and their respective lab schools, Florida High and the FAMU Developmental Research School.

Now, Tallahassee Collegiate Academy (TCA), the charter high school affiliated with Tallahassee State College (TSC), is adding to that tradition. For the second consecutive year, TCA has earned an “A” rating from the Florida Department of Education for the 2024-25 school year.

Time for some celebratory Krispy Kreme.

“It is extraordinary for a second-year school to maintain an ‘A’ rating in the face of increasing state standards,” said Karen B. Moore, TCA’s founder and Chair. “This speaks volumes about our innovative model, the strong partnership with Tallahassee State College, our outstanding faculty and staff, and the unwavering support of our trustees and the Florida Department of Education.”

The school’s top rating reflects strong student performance across a range of state assessments, as well as its emphasis on college readiness. TCA is designed to help students earn both a high school diploma and an Associate of Science degree in a STEM field.

“TCA continues to exemplify educational excellence,” said TSC President Jim Murdaugh. “As the charter’s sponsor, we are proud to see this sustained academic performance opening doors for students and setting a new standard for what’s possible in public education.”

TSC — and by extension, TCA — continues to punch above its weight and prove it’s ready for whatever academic metrics come its way.

— Superman: Fourth time’s the charm —

We hope you enjoyed your Fourth of July break and had time to catch some good TV or summer movies with friends and family. Now, back to your regularly scheduled programming — the box office and what’s new on screen.

This holiday weekend saw “Jurassic World: Rebirth” roar into first place with a $92 million debut. Starring Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson and two-time winner Mahershala Ali, the film — directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla [2014], The Creator) — may not be a critical darling. Still, previous dinosaur installments with worse reviews have cracked the billion-dollar mark. This one likely will too.

Brad Pitt’s showcase in “F1: The Movie” zoomed into second place with $26 million, proving to be the perfect Fourth of July movie with all its fireworks scenes. And “How To Train Your Dragon” continues to soar, coming in third with a solid $11 million after being in the box office for the past month.

But the big story this week is DC Comics’ latest stab at its most iconic hero: “Superman (2025).” James Gunn, director of the ”Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy, “The Suicide Squad” from 2021 (AKA the good one), “Peacemaker,” and “Super,” is the new head of DC Studios, and this is their newest attempt to get their cinematic universe off the ground.

After Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Justice League (plus the long, drawn-out extended-cut drama), the Zack Snyder-helmed DCEU was scrapped. And Warner Bros. is hoping — praying — this is the time things go their way, especially as Marvel sees a dip in monetary success and cultural relevance (Thunderbolts, Captain America: Brave New World, and The Marvels all doing poorly at the box office recently). This could be their moment.

David Corenswet (Pearl, The Politician) dons the cape, joined by Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (Fury Road, The Menu, Nosferatu) as a very bald Lex Luthor.

The film seems to be inspiring hope, sitting at 83% on Rotten Tomatoes (95% audience) and a 4.0 on Letterboxd. The film has found itself somewhat in the middle of a controversy, though, with it entering Fox News’ crosshairs after Gunn stated Superman would be pro-immigrant due to his literal alien background. Snyder fanboys, meanwhile, still feel like he was done dirty by the studio and somehow Gunn is to blame.

If you’re in the mood for something darker, there’s “Abraham’s Boys: A Dracula Story,” starring Titus Welliver (The Town, Argo), Brady Hepner (The Holdovers, The Black Phone), and scream queen Jocelin Donahue (The House of the Devil, Doctor Sleep, Insidious: Chapter 2). Be warned: the film has a 31% on Rotten Tomatoes, a 6.0 on IMDB, and a 3.0 on Letterboxd. Unless you’re a blood and vampire fiend, maybe don’t invite it in (or wait for streaming).

And Netflix is attempting to serve up some laughs this weekend. “Nate Jackson: Super Funny” is a new Netflix special with a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes that sees Nate Jackson thriving at — and excelling in — what he does best: his cutting-edge crowd work. It’s only an hour, so why not give it a shot?

But in the movie department this weekend, Netflix dropped checks notes … sigh … “Madea’s Destination Wedding.” Love her or hate her, the Tyler Perry outing marks the 13th time the infamous character hits the big screen, dating back to 2005’s “Diary of a Mad Black Woman.” No reviews had been released at the time of writing, but it’s a safe bet it’ll be somewhere in “rotten” territory, same as the dozen prior entries in the series … still, if it’s your guilty pleasure, by all means snag a ticket.

— Get some waves before you can’t —

There likely will be some rideable surf this weekend between the Big Bend and the Alabama state line for Gulf Coast beachgoers.

The National Weather Service marine forecast for the Northern Gulf is calling for manageable — even mild — winds, blowing around 10 to 15 knots out of the south for early Saturday and Sunday. Those breezes will push 2-to-4-foot seas across the area sandbars.

While surface chop is expected, waves shouldn’t be blown out. Longboarders and stand-up paddleboarders should find solid conditions, with wave heights in the knee-to-thigh-high range.

A nominal 1-to-2-foot swell is expected for most of the weekend — not excellent, but not bad either — and should make for an easy paddle out. Saturday looks like the better bet, with wave action projected to fade by midday Sunday as seas drop off quickly.

Get on it while you can. We’re heading into the thick of Summer — long flat spells are likely, and there’s no tropical activity anywhere near the horizon.

Don’t forget to check current Gulf conditions at NOAA weather buoy 42036, about 112 miles northwest of Tampa, for constant updates.

— Capitol Directions —

RON DESANTIS — Down arrow — Two major court defeats this week … but who’s counting?

CASEY DESANTIS — Down arrow — When ‘hope’ looks more like hush money.

BYRON DONALDS — Up arrow — If it wasn’t already clear: Heir apparent.

JAY COLLINS — Crossways arrow — Plenty of early hype, but did he peak too soon to land a leadership post?

PAUL RENNER — Crossways arrow — Is he charting a path to power or just underscoring his name on Mori’s grudge list?

THE DEMOCRATIC FIVE — Up arrow — Sens. Jones and Smith, and Reps. Eskamani, Nixon, and Rayner put Florida’s conscience on the record.

WILTON SIMPSON — Up arrow — The “diet weed” crackdown makes headlines, but it’s the clarity and consistency of the rollout that sets him apart.

COREY SIMON, ALLISON TANT — Up arrow — Fore!

TOM FABRICIO — Up arrow — FOP legislator of the year? Check. AIF champion for 2025? Double check. Tom’s having a hotter summer than the state fair midway.

JASON SHOAF — Up arrow — Heart health, redemption, and small-town swagger — Shoaf’s playing the long game, and it’s all heart.

ERIN HUNTLEY — Up arrow — Nearly $200K raised to Leonard Spencer’s $25. Not a typo — and not a fluke.

EVERGLADES FOUNDATION — Down arrow — You have one job, guys …

FSAE — Up arrow — Making some great free agency signings in Stephanie Thomas and Erin Ballas.

KEY WEST — Up arrow — For bringing the ICE to the party.

BLUE ANGELS WEEKEND — Up arrow — Pensacola Beach > Kleman Plaza. The lobby corps has spoken.

CHIPOLA COLLEGE — Up arrow — Small school, national recognition, big win.