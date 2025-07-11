July 11, 2025
Andy Thomson ‘humbled’ after raising $117K for Boca Raton Mayor’s race

Ryan Nicol
July 11, 2025

Andy Thomson ART
'This campaign is about bringing people together.'

Boca Raton City Council member Andy Thomson is thanking supporters after bringing in about $117,000 between his campaign account and political committee, Running with Andy Thomson.

“I’m humbled and energized by the outpouring of support from across our city,” Thomson said in a statement.

“This campaign is about bringing people together, listening to residents, and continuing to build a Boca Raton we’re all proud to call home.”

The political committee Citizens for Law Order and Ethics accounted for the largest donation, giving $52,500 to Thomson’s PC. Cornerstone Solutions founder and President Rick Asnani runs both committees.

As for donations to Thomson’s campaign account, nearly 140 residents and local businesses contributed amounts between $10 and $1,000. Thomson’s campaign says nearly 80% of contributions to his candidacy have come from within Boca.

Thomson, a lawyer, filed for the contest earlier this year. He served in Seat A on the Boca Raton City Council from 2018-2022, then won election to Seat D in 2024.

Thomson will need to continue hauling in cash. He’s facing former police officer Bernard Korn and Boca Raton Deputy Mayor Fran Nachlas in the contest. Nachlas brought in $334,000 last quarter, which includes a $100,000 loan to her campaign.

The candidates are running to succeed Mayor Scott Singer, who is facing term limits next year.

The Boca Raton election will take place March 10, 2026.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected].

