Nick Pachota raises $115K in HD 74 to replace James Buchanan

Venice Mayor Nick Pachota has raised more than $115,000 for his campaign to succeed Rep. James Buchanan.

The Republican has reported almost $62,000 through his official campaign account, which he opened in January. That includes more than $13,000 raised in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the Friends of Nick Pachota committee has collected almost $54,000, including around $20,000 from April through June.

He ultimately closed the quarter with almost $49,000 in cash on band between the two accounts. That establishes solid resources as he runs for the House District 74 seat that tilts heavily Republican.

By comparison, no other candidate in the race has raised more than $5,000 in outside cash to date.

Les Nichols, a Marine Corps veteran, filed for the GOP nomination in December. Since then, he has raised almost $5,000, and spent more than $1,000. He has also contributed a $4,000 candidate loan, so his campaign has about $8,000 in cash.

Chris Felder, Florida Chair for National Parents Organization, reported more than $2,000 in contributions, along with a $1,300 loan out of pocket. He also is competing for the Republican nomination, which will be decided in August 2026.

Democrat Nancy Simpson, who challenged Buchanan last cycle, also filed for the seat.

Buchanan cannot seek another term and is running for Senate.

As for Pachota’s support, his committee reported a $10,000 from Bowersox Air Conditioning and Heating, a Sarasota County-based firm. The committee also received $5,000 from Benderson Development and $2,000 from M/I Homes PAC.

The South County Conservatives PAC donated $1,500 and the Knowledge Is Power Committee donated another $1,000. Both also donated $1,000 a piece to Pachota’s campaign account, and did the M/I Homes PAC.

Realtor Mark Vengroff gave $1,000 to the official campaign, as did health care executives Darwin and Jennifer Hale and physicians William Adams and Michael Patete. Retirees Edward Kneubuehl and Keith Horton also made maximum donations. McLure Oil and Firethorn gave $1,000 checks as well.