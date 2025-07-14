Ashley Perez-Biliskov notches Rick Scott endorsement, nears $180K raised for HD 116 bid

Republican Ashley Perez-Biliskov’s bid to succeed her brother, Speaker Daniel Perez, in House District 116 next year just notched its first major endorsement.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, Florida’s former Governor, said he’s backing Perez-Biliskov for the job.

“I’m excited to announce my endorsement of Ashley Perez-Biliskov. She is committed to making her community stronger and is focused on conservative solutions to grow jobs and opportunities in HD 116,” Scott said in a statement.

“Ashley will be a great champion for the families in HD 116 in Tallahassee and I look forward to her big win next year!”

Scott’s nod comes as Perez-Biliskov nears $180,000 raised in what is currently an unopposed bid for the HD 116 seat.

Her gains came through 175 contributions between when she entered the race in January and the end of the last quarter’s reporting period.

That includes $30,000 donated to her political committee, ABP for Florida, through a quartet of political committees chaired by Capital Resources founder Tony Cotese, who is working on her campaign.

Her campaign account added $1,000 donations from the political committees of future House Speakers Jennifer Canady and Mike Redondo, Reps. Wyman Duggan, Tiffany Esposito and Josie Tomkow, and former Rep. Travis Cummings.

Other contributions included $5,000 from companies associated with Braman Automotive Group; $4,000 from U.S. Sugar Corp.; $4,000 from WRH Realty Services in St. Petersburg; $3,000 from Associated Industries of Florida; $4,000 from companies owned by Sunshine Gasoline Distribution principal Maximo Alvarez; and $2,000 apiece from Miami-Dade County transit contractor Transportation America, two companies wholly or partially owned by Miami Freedom Park principal Jorge Mas.

After spending about $18,000 through the end of last quarter, most of it on consulting from Capital Resources and accounting by Coral Gables-based Fiore CPA, Perez-Biliskov had about $161,000 left heading into July.

A speech-language pathologist by training, Perez-Biliskov, 34, has said she’s running to ensure state lawmakers apply “America First solutions to the real-world challenges Florida families face.”

“We live in a very special place, where freedom-loving patriots know that American values make for strong, vibrant, and successful communities,” she said. “I’m excited to share our conservative vision for Florida with each and every voter in District 116, and I’m looking forward to earning their trust and vote in 2026.”

HD 116 covers a center-west portion of Miami-Dade County, including part of the city of Sweetwater and large swaths of the county’s unincorporated Kendall, Sunset and Tamiami neighborhoods.