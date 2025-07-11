Lee Steinhauer raises $37K, unveils Orlando homebuilder support for HD 45 bid

Maitland lawyer Lee Steinhauer has raised around $37,000 in outside cash since the launch of his campaign in House District 45.

The longtime legal affairs professional kicked off his campaign in mid-April. Since then, his campaign reported more than $31,000 in donations, on top of a $20,000 candidate loan. Meanwhile, the Friends of Lee Steinhauer political committee collected almost $3,000 as well.

Pulling out expenses, that leaves him with almost $53,000 in cash on hand.

“The support we have received since entering the race has been tremendous so far,” he said. “And we are only just getting started. The momentum is building rapidly and the best is yet to come!”

Steinhauer, however, has less than his Republican Primary opponent Erin Huntley. The Orange County GOP Chair announced this week that had raised nearly $200,000 in total for the race. She had more than $109,000 cash in the bank in her campaign account alone.

But both Republicans have considerably more than Democratic Rep. Leonard Spencer. The Gotha-based incumbent wasn’t able to fundraise through the second quarter, thanks to an extended Legislative Session and moratorium on raising political money.

As a result, the sitting lawmaker raised less than $9,000, including just $25 in the second quarter. He also put in a $2,500 candidate loan. His Friends of Leonard Spencer committee reported no new fundraising in the second quarter, and closed June with under $11,000 in cash on hand.

Steinhauer’s support came from a number of significant sources.

His committee reported a $1,000 donation from real estate developer Aldo Martin.

In his official campaign account, he reported similar checks from 20 other sources, which includes a $1,000 donation from The Steinhauer Group he founded in Winter Garden.

The Greater Orlando Builders Association (GOBA) also backed the campaign, as did its GOBA PAC. The professional group endorsed Steinhauer the same day reports were filed.

“Lee has been a true champion for the American Dream of homeownership and has worked tirelessly to ensure that it is accessible and affordable for all Floridians and their families,” said GOBA CEO Chassity Vega.

The Florida Home Builders PAC and Florida Home Builders Association also both made maximum donations, as did Venue Construction Group, Floridians for Housing Opportunity, InspectFL and Southeast Code Consultants.