Eric Stelnicki hauls $200K in first quarter running for HD 100, lapping foes in outside bucks

Davie pediatric plastic surgeon Eric “Doc” Stelnicki stacked plenty of cash in his first quarter running for House District 100, bringing in more outside dollars than three other candidates combined.

Between when he filed to run April 4 and the end of the second quarter on June 30, Stelnicki collected about $200,000 between his campaign account and political committee, Healthier Florida.

That included $27,000 from his bank account and $10,000 from a Stelnicki family trust. The remaining $163,000 came from outside sources.

His two Republican Primary opponents, lawyer Yoni Anijar and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Mayor Chris Vincent, have collected $24,400 and $15,000 in outside contributions, respectively.

Banker and former U.S. Senate staffer Jim Brenner, the lone Democrat in the contest, has received about $6,700.

Stelnicki — who is running on a promise to fight for lower homeowners insurance, expanding workforce housing and enhancing marine safety, among other things — cited his early fundraising as confirmation that the people of HD 100 want him to take over for outgoing Republican state Rep. Chip LaMarca next year.

“While my opponents had a three-month head start, I’m humbled by the overwhelming support from residents in House District 100 and across Broward County,” he said in a statement.

“For the past eight years, we’ve been fortunate to have Rep. Chip LaMarca fighting for us in Tallahassee. I’m committed to honoring that legacy with hard work, integrity, and service.”

A significant portion of Stelnicki’s gains came from the medical field, including $6,000 from the Florida Podiatry Political Committee and $5,000 from Pediatrix Medical Group.

Jacksonville lawyer Gregory Lunny gave him $10,000, as did Fort Lauderdale general contractor Moss & Associates.

Ship salvage company Resolve Marine chipped in $3,000. So did equipment leasing executive, Broward Health Foundation Board member and Montana Meat Co. CEO Brad Daniel.

Stelnicki also reported $2,500 contributions from a slew of residents and local businesses, including Plantation financial services company Exuma Capital Partners, Fort Lauderdale-based Miller Construction Co., Fort Lauderdale law firm Schwartzreich & Associates, agriculture company Runway Growers, energy executive Hunter Chambliss, real estate executive Stephen Hyatt and software executive Christopher Leondard, among others.

Political committees run by former state Sens. Ellyn Bogdanoff and Jack Latvala each gave $1,000.

Stelnicki spent about $47,000. More than a third went to Fort Lauderdale-based CLS Strategies for fundraising consulting. He also paid $5,000 to St. Petersburg-based Direct Mail Systems for printing, web development and digital ad services; $4,000 to CAL Compliance in St. Pete for accounting; and $1,200 to Davie-based Michael Hopkins Photography.

The rest covered food, insurance, a mailbox rental, donation processing fees, bank fees, postage and software costs.

By July 1, he had about $153,000 left in his campaign coffers.

Anijar, a U.S. Army Reserve captain, raised more than $107,000 in Q2. Of that, $100,000 came from self-loans, adding to another $85,000 he transferred to his campaign account last quarter that he may or may not spend.

The remaining $7,000 came from two personal checks ranging from $50 to $1,000 and a $950 contribution from a Miami donor listed as “Home Home Mortgage Brokers.”

After spending $865, nearly all of it on accounting and donation processing fees, he had $207,500 left at the start of this month.

Vincent — who added nearly $39,000 to his campaign account in the first quarter of 2025, including about $25,000 in self-loans — raised just $1,100 in Q2.

That came from seven personal checks ranging from $25 to $500, all from South Florida donors.

After spending $1,900 on website expenses and donation processing, he had $36,400 left.

For now, it appears that whoever wins next year’s Republican Primary will face Brenner, who unsuccessfully challenged LaMarca last year, losing by 15 percentage points in November.

Brenner’s effort to rebuild his war chest has drawn 17 donors so far, 11 of whom listed Florida addresses, and an average donation of $394.

He spent $2,200 last month. Of that, $972 covered travel expenses and roughly the same sum went toward event tickets and donations, including $100 he gave to the New Hampshire congressional campaign of Stephanie Shaheen, the eldest daughter of former Gov. Jeanne Shaheen.

As of July 1, he had $7,600 left in his campaign account and political committee, Floridians for Homeowner Relief.

HD 100 covers a coastal stretch of Broward from Fort Lauderdale to Deerfield Beach. It’s the only legislative district fully within the county in GOP hands.

The Primary is Aug. 18, 2026, followed by the General Election on Nov. 3.