Gov. DeSantis chooses Layla Collins for Board of Education

In a potential preview of future picks from the same power couple, Gov. Ron DeSantis is appointing a prominent Senator’s wife to the Board of Education.

Layla Collins, the wife of Jay Collins, may have lost her bid for the Hillsborough County School Board last year despite the Governor targeting her opponent for a loss.

Yet showing that there are no final acts in politics, DeSantis is picking the U.S. Army Veteran for the panel that helps to ensure that school boards in all 67 counties are operating above board.

The appointment comes as Senator Collins is being discussed among others as a potential Lieutenant Governor, as DeSantis is expected to finally fill the opening left by Jeanette Nunez when she moved on to become President of Florida International University.

While that selection hangs in suspense, there is precedent for the Governor picking a husband and wife for appointments, including a member of the Board of Education itself: Esther Byrd, the wife of Secretary of State Cord Byrd.