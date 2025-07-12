July 12, 2025
All FDACS officers now certified in 287(g) program

A.G. Gancarski

FDACS OALE
The battle to keep the state free of people here who shouldn't be is now being fought in the farms and fields.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is announcing that every law enforcement member under his watch is now officially part of the fight against illegal immigration.

“Florida is serious about law and order, and this certification is another step forward. As a member of the State Board of Immigration Enforcement, I’ve pushed for stronger coordination with our federal partners – and now our officers are even better equipped to take action when they encounter individuals breaking the law,” Simpson said of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE).

Agricultural law enforcement officials can identify, process, and detail suspected illegal immigrants under this program, allowing them to work in concert with other state law enforcement prioritizing the fight to remove foreign nationals in the state illegally.

“Florida’s law enforcement community is stronger and more connected than ever,” said OALE’s Colonel Lee Adams. “This certification ensures our officers have the training, resources, and authority they need to act swiftly and in coordination with federal partners.”

Some have raised concerns that the battle against illegal immigration would decimate Florida’s agricultural sector.

But Commissioner Simpson doesn’t agree.

“In Florida, the vast majority of our agriculture labor is H2A legal labor,” he said last month. “In the farm bill this year, we made it accessible to them to be able to build houses on those farms. So just because you drive by a field of people that may not look like you, that does not mean they’re illegal.”

The state has taken the lead in the battle against illegal immigration and the federal government has appreciated it, as seen most vividly by “Alligator Alcatraz” being instituted earlier this summer. Simpson’s efforts will serve to augment the larger state mission. And hauling in illegal workers in the weeks ahead apparently won’t affect the harvest of crops in the coming months and years.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

