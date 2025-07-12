July 12, 2025
Rick Scott spotlights ‘big wins’ for Florida, Donald Trump in National Defense Authorization Act
The Senator is pleased with the committee product.

Sen. Rick Scott is excited about provisions in the latest defense spending bill that help the state and the President, which he represents as “big wins for Florida and our national security, while also supporting President (Donald) Trump’s work to ensure our military is a lethal fighting force based on merit and a warrior ethos.”

“Florida is the proud home to thousands of brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving our country with over 20 military installations and three combatant commands. As Florida’s U.S. Senator and a Navy veteran myself, it’s my honor to fight to support those who fight for our nation and ensure they have everything they need to complete their missions. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, our service members know they now have an administration fully committed to that goal,” Scott said Friday of the package that advanced through the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee.

The Senator is particularly excited about $950 million for “critical” military construction projects throughout Florida and work to “keep Homestead Air Reserve Base fully ready for a renewed flying mission” by extending its joint use prohibition through 2034.

Scott is also pleased with “provisions to get adversaries like Communist China out of our supply chains and technology.”

These include requiring country of origin disclosures on generic drugs, banning purchases of computer and solar equipment from China (and urging an annual Pentagon review of further sanctions for Chinese companies), and encouragement to invite Taiwan to the Rim of the Pacific Exercise.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

