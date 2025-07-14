Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.14.25

Good Monday morning.

___

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds leads First Lady Casey DeSantis among Florida Republican voters, as other rumored candidates remain largely unknown.

That’s according to a survey conducted by St. Pete Polls for Florida Politics. It also showed that if another ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Jay Collins, ran instead of the First Lady, he would start at the bottom of the GOP field.

If the field included Donalds, Casey DeSantis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, and former House Speaker Paul Renner, almost 35% of voters now would pick Donalds for the party nominee, compared to over 27% who would vote for DeSantis, 3% who would favor Simpson and just over 2% who would want Renner.

The poll of 831 likely Republican Primary voters collected responses from July 8-10 and pollsters report a 3.4% margin of error.

If Collins ran and DeSantis did not, the Support for Donalds would rise to almost 44%, while Simpson jumps to about 4% and Renner would nearly reach 3%, but Collins registers at only a bit over 2%.

The survey also offered up a Donalds-DeSantis race as a head-to-head, mentioning that Donalds would have the support of President Donald Trump and DeSantis would be endorsed by the Governor.

In that scenario, Donalds’ support grows to greater than 49%, on the brink of a majority vote. DeSantis, though, shows up with just over 21%. As for a similar scenario with Donalds facing Collins, the Congressman would have 57% support, and Collins would receive less than 10% of the vote.

___

Florida Republicans appear happy with the top elected leadership in the state.

The same St. Pete Polls survey results show 82% of Florida Republicans approve of the job President Trump is doing in the White House, while just 12% do not. Gov. DeSantis boasts even more substantial support, with more than 83% giving good marks to the Republican and less than 12% expressing disapproval.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who in November won a second term in the Senate, doesn’t have quite that level of support, but the Naples Republican still boasts 70% approval among voters in his own party. Less than 15% do not approve of his work in Washington.

As for U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, who was recently appointed to her post by DeSantis and who must actually stand for re-election next year, just under 59% of Florida Republicans approve of her work as a Senator so far, while 11% disapprove. More than 30% remain unsure at this stage.

Donalds, who currently represents Florida’s 19th Congressional District, has positive approval ratings from 57% of Republicans statewide and less than 11% do not like his work performance. Meanwhile, more than 32%

Overall, Republicans feel content with state leadership. Almost 82% agree that Florida appears to be on the right track, while just under 13% do not feel that way.

___

In a Republican Primary for Chief Financial Officer, Sen. Joe Gruters would crush Sen. Blaise Ingoglia — if voters know President Trump endorses him.

That’s the finding of the latest survey by St. Pete Polls commissioned by Florida Politics.

The poll of likely Republican Primary voters in Florida found Gruters the favorite of almost 60% of respondents. Pollsters informed voters of the President’s endorsement.

By comparison, just over 10% prefer Ingoglia. Another 30% remain undecided, but also a non-factor as Gruters clears majority support.

Pollsters surveyed 763 voters from Friday through Sunday and reported a 3.5% margin of error in results. Three-quarters of respondents were reached on the phone, with the remainder responding by text.

In some ways, Gruters’ lead is unsurprising. The Sarasota Republican filed for the statewide office back in June 2024 and already had Trump’s support at the time.

But the race became more complicated when former Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis left the office early for an ultimately successful run for Congress. That has left the Cabinet post vacant for months.

Gov. DeSantis gets to choose Gruters’ replacement for the office, and is widely expected to pick Ingoglia, a Spring Hill Republican and close ally in the Legislature. The GOP Governor is expected to name a new CFO soon, possibly this week.

___

Rep. Fentrice Driskell, the House Democratic Leader for the past two terms, is running for Senate District 16.

Driskell, who faces term limits, will seek the seat currently held by Sen. Darryl Rouson, who himself is leaving office due to term limits.

“At a time when Democrats are down in numbers, we need strong voices and we need individuals who are going to roll up their sleeves and get to work,” Driskell said. She added that she believes she is the right person for the job, and that she hopes voters will trust her to continue the work she began in the House, this time in the Legislature’s upper chamber.

Currently, Driskell will face one of her own colleagues in the Democratic Primary for the race: Rep. Michele Rayner. Unlike Driskell, Rayner is not facing term limits.

A Republican has also filed in the race, in perennial candidate Amaro Lionheart, though he is unlikely to gain traction in the heavily Democratic district spanning parts of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. A complete 47% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats, compared to just 23% as Republicans.

Driskell enters the race with some high-profile backing, including from former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and former Senate Democratic Leader Arthenia Joyner, who held the seat before Rouson and is considered an icon in Tampa Bay politics, especially among Democrats.

“I’ve known Fentrice for nearly a decade. She has the experience, vision, and work ethic necessary to be an outstanding state Senator,” Joyner said. “She has consistently fought for our communities, and I know she will continue that fight as the next Senator for District 16. She has my complete and total support.”

Added Buckhorn: “Fentrice Driskell is a proven leader who consistently delivers for her constituents. Her dedication to improving the lives of Floridians is unwavering, and I am proud to endorse her for state Senate.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RealDonaldTrump: What’s going on with my “boys” and, in some cases, “gals?” They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and “selfish people” are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein. For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, (James) Comey, (John) Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 “Intelligence” Agents, “THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,” and more? They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called “friends” are playing right into their hands. Why didn’t these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files? If there was ANYTHING in there that could have hurt the MAGA Movement, why didn’t they use it? They haven’t even given up on the John F. Kennedy or Martin Luther King, Jr. Files. No matter how much success we have had, securing the Border, deporting Criminals, fixing the Economy, Energy Dominance, a Safer World where Iran will not have Nuclear Weapons, it’s never enough for some people. We are about to achieve more in 6 months than any other Administration has achieved in over 100 years, and we have so much more to do. We are saving our Country and, MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, which will continue to be our complete PRIORITY. The left is imploding! Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left-inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein. LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT! The 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and they tried to do the same thing in 2024 — That’s what she is looking into as AG, and much more. One year ago, our Country was DEAD, now it’s the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

—@DAGToddBlanche: I worked closely with @FBIDirectorKash and @FBIDDBongino on the joint FBI and DOJ memo regarding the Epstein Files. All of us signed off on the contents of the memo and the conclusions stated in the memo. The suggestion by anyone that there was any daylight between the FBI and DOJ leadership on this memo’s composition and release is patently false.

—@AnthonySabatini: Trump is very out of touch right now … Really sad to see

—@JayCollinsFL: Let’s be crystal clear: these individuals illegally crossed our border and exploited our immigration system — enabled by Biden’s reckless open border agenda. @GovRonDeSantis & @FLSERT are carrying out @POTUS’s directive with precision and integrity. As someone who’s served around the world and stayed in real emergency conditions, I can tell you this facility provides more than fair treatment. The left’s outrage is nothing but manufactured drama. We don’t roll out red carpets for lawbreakers.

—@KiyanforFL: I’ve said it many times, I sit within feet of the chamber from the same ones filing lawsuits and spinning false and irrational narratives over non-citizens, yet as an angel mom living the nightmare, never ask me about our son, our family, our well-being. His name is Brandon.

—@GovGoneWild: Funny how @AngieNixon didn’t worry about costs when NYC spent $2B housing illegal aliens in hotels.

—@AngieNixon (to Blaise Ingoglia): I was in the second group. Stop capping. You have become insufferable with your rhetoric and lies. Do better. Help solve the affordability & property insurance crisis since your party is in the majority. Floridians are suffering and you’re joking about naming an internment camp.

Tweet, tweet:

—@RodLaver: Congratulations to Jannik Sinner on winning his first Wimbledon title in another thrilling contest with Carlos Alcaraz. Their growing rivalry is a gift to our sport, and it’s matched by the genuine respect they show for each other. Win or lose, they compete with joy, class, and sportsmanship. That’s what makes champions.

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORY —

“Hundreds at Alligator Alcatraz have no criminal charges” via Ana Ceballos, Claire Healy, Shirsho Dasgupta and Ben Wieder of the Miami Herald — Hundreds of immigrants with no criminal charges are being held at the controversial “Alligator Alcatraz” detention facility in Florida, a site officials have described as a place for “vicious” and “deranged psychopaths,” according to records obtained by the Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times. An analysis of over 700 detainees reveals that more than 250 individuals are listed as having only immigration violations. While a third of the detainees have criminal convictions ranging from attempted murder to traffic violations, hundreds of others only have pending charges.

The revelation has drawn criticism, with relatives of detainees and immigration advocates expressing alarm. “That place is supposedly for the worst criminals in the U.S.,” said Walter Jara, whose 56-year-old Nicaraguan uncle, Denis Alcides Solis Morales, is being held at the facility after a traffic stop despite having a pending asylum case and no listed criminal record. In contrast, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin defended the detentions, stating, “Many of the individuals that are counted as ‘non-criminals’ are actually terrorists, human rights abusers, gangsters and more; they just don’t have a rap sheet in the U.S.”

The new detention center, a network of trailers and tents on an airstrip, has been operational for just over a week and already houses approximately 750 detainees from about 40 countries. While state officials, including Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier’s office, have highlighted the detention of individuals with serious criminal pasts, including murder and burglary, attorneys for other detainees say their clients are being held for minor offenses like DUIs and are not flight risks. An attorney for a Brazilian asylum-seeker with a pending application and a DUI charge questioned the decision to house him at the high-security facility, calling it a “waste of time and money.”

—STATEWIDE —

“Previously blocked from Alligator Alcatraz, Democrats find ‘disturbing, vile conditions’” via Phil Fernandez of the Naples Daily News — Calling Alligator Alcatraz “vile,” “inhumane” and “gross” while pledging to hold authorities accountable, Democratic members of Congress toured the South Florida facility on July 12. “People were yelling, ‘Help me. Help me,” said Rep. Maxwell Alexander Frost, of Orlando. “I heard in the back someone say, ‘I’m a U.S. citizen.'” He said there are about 1,000 male detainees, mostly Hispanic, at the center. There are cells to house 3,000 detainees, and he said workers will soon add another 1,000 beds. He said authorities told him on Saturday that the average stay will be two weeks. “When those doors opened, what I saw made my heart sink,” said Frost, 28, the first Millennial elected to Congress and the son of a Cuban immigrant. “I saw 32 people per cage, about six cages in the one tent. I saw a lot of people, young men who looked like me, and people who were my age.

—“Democrats describe ‘appalling’ conditions after Alligator Alcatraz tour; Republicans say it’s ‘very well run’” via Shira Moolten and Mike Stocker of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

“As Alligator Alcatraz adds more pavement, environmentalists add to legal complaints” via Alex Harris of the Miami Herald — Environmental groups have intensified their legal battle against the “Alligator Alcatraz” immigrant detention center, filing a new notice of intent to sue state and federal agencies for additional environmental violations. The groups allege the government ignored regulations by paving over grassy areas in the Everglades without proper permits, causing “visible environmental impacts.” The legal action also cites a failure to consider the project’s effects on endangered species, including the Florida panther. While the state claims an emergency declaration exempts them from such analyses and that the paved areas were pre-existing, environmentalists present aerial photography that they say refutes this. The federal government is attempting to distance itself, claiming it’s a state-run facility despite public statements suggesting a partnership.

“Auditor General failed to review illegal immigration expenditures” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — More than two years into DeSantis’ ongoing emergency declaration of a “border crisis,” Florida’s fiscal watchdog agency hasn’t audited any of the expenses and contracts issued under the order. That’s despite a state law requiring such oversight if an emergency is extended for more than one year, meaning there should have been two annual audits by now for a declaration made in January 2023. Officials with the auditor general point to the lack of a central repository for such contracts and bills and a shortage of staff to conduct the audits.

—“Alligator Alcatraz firm donated to Florida GOP before getting a contract” via Romy Ellenbogen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

“‘My dad isn’t a criminal’: Facing prosecution, scared detainees pick fast-track deportation” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the USA Today Network-Florida — In a cold courtroom in downtown Tallahassee, Isabela Hurtado sat in a wooden pew. It had been over a month since she last saw her father. On May 29, he was getting ready for work at a construction site near the capital city’s CollegeTown. On July 2, he was in an orange jumpsuit, shackled by the hands and by the ankles, waiting to see a federal judge. “All I wanted to do in that moment was cry, but I had to contain myself,” Hurtado, 19, said. She looked at her dad, Juan Hurtado Solano, who sat in a chair next to his public defender. He turned around and smiled. Minutes later, he pleaded guilty to illegally re-entering the United States.

—“Kristi Noem touts Alligator Alcatraz, immigration arrests in Tampa” via Lucy Marques of the Tampa Bay Times

“Big viewership for The Lincoln Project’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ ad shows American disgust, group says” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The Lincoln Project released a viral ad mocking “Alligator Alcatraz,” suggesting the controversial immigrant detention center will one day house its creators. The ad, which has garnered over 6 million views, initially mimics supporter rhetoric, describing the facility as an “impregnable prison camp” for “subhumans.” It then pivots, threatening to keep the camp open for “corrupt” Trump-era figures after his presidency ends, warning, “You’ve built this, MAGA, and some of you will enjoy the view from inside the wire.” The ad capitalizes on criticism of the facility’s “inhumane conditions,” including reports of flooding, lack of basic hygiene, and insect-infested food, while Democrats sue for access to the site.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

— MORE STATEWIDE —

“Hope Florida: Odd, unexplained payments raise more questions” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — The call to Skip Simmons, CEO of a mentorship program in Volusia County, came out of the blue. One evening in December 2022, he received a call from the Governor’s office, instructing him to attend a roundtable discussion about family services in Ormond Beach the following day. Expect a surprise, he was told. The secretary of the Florida Department of Children and Families was at that next-day meeting, explaining her vision for the agency, when “all these Tahoes rolled into the parking lot,” Simmons said. Flanked by security, Casey DeSantis walked in. The First Lady announced she had an early Christmas present for the five nonprofits at the meeting, handed out oversize $10,000 checks and then posed for photos with nonprofits’ officers, including Simmons. It was, he said, “a massive boost to our organization.”

“Legislature’s latest gift to developers” via Mark Lane of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — What a smooth move by … legislators. They passed a bill supposedly about hurricane recovery that was really a gift to developers, forbidding local governments from putting any new restrictions on development until 2027. So, when communities want to pause and study flooding patterns after getting swamped, or create stronger building rules, they can’t. The rules are frozen back to before the last big storms, essentially ensuring that vulnerable areas stay vulnerable. It’s a classic case of Tallahassee knowing best, ignoring local concerns about runaway growth in the wrong places. You have to wonder why voters keep sending people to the capital who show such disregard for the communities they represent.

“Board of Governors greenlights controversial new higher ed accreditor with several Southern states” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The Florida Board of Governors has voted to create a new higher education accreditor despite some Florida education leaders asking questions and raising concerns about the agency’s independence and structure. The Board approved the nonprofit Commission for Public Higher Education (CPHE), which will work with five other state university systems. “The Board of Governors’ approval of the Commission for Public Higher Education marks a transformative moment for public postsecondary education,” said Chancellor Ray Rodrigues. “This bold, collaborative effort across multiple state systems reflects our shared commitment to accountability, innovation, and transparency in accreditation, ensuring colleges and universities deliver real value.”

“She lost her School Board bid. Now she’s on the state Board.” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Layla Collins, who ran unsuccessfully for Hillsborough County School Board in 2024, is headed to the Florida State Board of Education. DeSantis announced late Friday that he is appointing Collins to the seven-person Board, which oversees education policy for Florida public schools and colleges, effective Aug. 1. Collins is married to state Sen. Jay Collins, a strong DeSantis ally who’s become a leading contender to fill the Lieutenant Governor’s office.

“Losing Broward School Board candidate appointed to State Board of Education” via Jay Waagmeester of Florida Phoenix — A DeSantis-appointed member of the Broward County School Board who was rejected this week for election to the Board will become a member of the Florida Board of Education instead. DeSantis’ press office announced the new appointment of Daniel Foganholi, director of legislative affairs for New Generations Children’s Ministry, on Friday. Appointed to the Broward Board in 2022, he earned 4,341 votes, 20% of the total, in Tuesday’s election. The winner, Maura McCarthy Bulman, gained 51%, or 11,145 votes. The second highest vote earner was Chris Canter, earning nearly 29% of the vote. Foganholi will join the state Board in November.

“340B Program costs Florida millions in lost tax revenue” via Magnolia Market Access — A recent analysis by Magnolia Market Access reveals that the 340B drug pricing program is elevating health care costs and reducing tax revenues, with significant impacts in Florida. In 2021, the program allegedly increased health care costs for employers and workers by $7.8 billion, resulting in a $1.8 billion loss in tax revenue nationwide. This includes $1.4 billion in federal losses and $418 million at the state level. Florida was among the most affected states, with an estimated $22 million in lost tax revenue. Since Florida lacks a personal income tax, these losses primarily affect employer payroll taxes and other state revenue streams. The program’s future is expected to be a key issue in Washington as lawmakers examine its effects.

“Navigating the Florida real estate market in transition” via Kent Justice of News4Jax’s This Week in Jacksonville — The Florida real estate market is experiencing a significant transformation, moving from the pandemic-driven frenzy to a more balanced landscape. “We were really a white-hot real estate market coming out of COVID-19,” Tim Weisheyer, president of Florida Realtors, notes. “There was a major influx of people moving into our state that drove up sales and home prices. Buyers right now are in one of the best positions they’ve been in the last handful of years. There’s enough inventory where a buyer gets to pick and choose what home they really want.”

“Bright lights, no rules: Florida’s illegal gambling dens are hiding in plain sight” via Josh Salman, Michael Moore Jr. and Derek Gilliam of Suncoast Searchlight and the Bradenton Herald — Illegal storefront casinos with unregulated slot machines are proliferating across the Suncoast, operating in open defiance of state law, a new investigation reveals. Despite legislative crackdowns, these so-called “arcades” persist due to weak criminal punishments and intensive resource enforcement that owners treat as a cost of doing business. Authorities confirm these establishments have become breeding grounds for drugs and violent crime, with hundreds of police calls for overdoses, robberies, and assaults. Law enforcement officials describe the effort to shut them down as a frustrating game of “whack-a-mole,” as the illicit parlors often reopen shortly after raids, posing an ongoing public safety threat to the community.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Donald Trump faces a revolt from his MAGA base over the Jeffrey Epstein files” via Matt Dixon and Brennan Leach of NBC News — Trump is facing an unprecedented clash with his MAGA base over the “Epstein files.” While thousands of supporters at a Turning Point USA summit demanded the release of more documents and called for Attorney General Bondi’s firing, Trump dismissed the issue as a “waste of time” and defended Bondi. For years, prominent figures in the MAGA movement, and Trump himself, fueled theories about a cover-up involving influential individuals. Now, the Justice Department’s conclusion that no “client list” exists and Trump’s call to move on have enraged his followers, with some calling his stance “out of touch” and creating a significant rift in his political alliance.

“‘I don’t like what’s happening’: Trump tries to quell MAGA blowup over Jeffrey Epstein” via Zach Montellaro of POLITICO

—“Trump-whisperer Laura Loomer sharpens her knives for Pam Bondi” via Jacob Wendler of POLITICO

“‘A privilege, not a right’: Trump administration puts green card holders on notice” via Maykel Gonzalez of the Miami Herald — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is warning green card holders that they may face difficulties re-entering the country, especially if they have a criminal record. Under new Trump administration policies, legal permanent residents are subject to stricter screening at all ports of entry. In a social media post, the CBP emphasized that a green card is a “privilege, not a right,” and can be revoked for legal violations. Returning residents with prior criminal convictions could face mandatory detention and removal proceedings. This heightened scrutiny is part of a broader administration effort to enforce stricter immigration rules, affecting not only green card holders but also visa applicants and visitors using the Visa Waiver Program.

—“ICE memo outlines plan to deport migrants to countries where they are not citizens” via Maria Sacchetti, Carol D. Leonnig and Marianne LeVine of The Washington Post

“What is Marco Rubio doing?” via Julia Ioffe of Puck — In a hypothetical Trump administration, Secretary of State Rubio’s tenure is depicted as a rapid decline from a respected foreign policy expert to a marginalized figurehead. Initially seen as a beacon of hope for a demoralized State Department, Rubio quickly loses influence as the administration dismantles USAID and empowers Trump loyalists to run foreign policy. Sidelined on key decisions regarding Ukraine and Venezuela, Rubio becomes a silent observer while his department is overhauled and staffed with inexperienced but politically loyal individuals. Rumors of his 2028 presidential ambitions circulate, suggesting his acceptance of a diminished role is a strategic move for future political gain, even as he is criticized for failing to protect his own workforce from political purges.

“U.S. Justice fires several more employees from Jack Smith’s team” via Sarah N. Lynch and Andrew Goudsward of Reuters — U.S. Attorney General Bondi fired several more Justice Department employees who worked for Special Counsel Smith to investigate Trump’s retention of classified records and efforts to overturn the 2020 Election. About 20 lawyers, support staff and U.S. Marshals who worked on Smith’s probe were terminated. At least two of the people fired were prosecutors who most recently worked in other U.S. Attorneys’ offices in Florida and North Carolina.

“Moving NASA HQ from D.C. to Space Coast still on lawmakers’ minds” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — Following President Trump’s announcement of plans to reduce the workforce and eliminate waste, Florida politicians began discussing the possibility of relocating NASA’s headquarters from Washington to Florida. U.S. Sen. Moody said Friday she’s still working with colleagues to make that a reality. Speaking from the state’s aerospace economic development agency, Space Florida’s offices in Brevard County, at an event about Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” opening up tax-free bonds to the nation’s spaceports, she reminded the audience that it’s still on the state’s wish list. “It should surprise no one that when I learned that NASA headquarters building in Washington was sitting empty and was only occupied by 15%, that we said, ‘Well, where is a better location for the United States NASA Headquarters than right here on Florida Space Coast?’ Because this is where the action is happening,” she said.

“Knives out on K Street: A new breed of MAGA lobbyist is chasing the old firms out of Washington and updating the art of influence peddling.” via Ben Terris of New York magazine — In Trump’s Washington, the day K Street died has given way to a new breed of influence peddler like Ches McDowell, who leverages personal friendship with Don Jr. and unwavering loyalty to the cause. The old game is over; now, direct access to the administration is everything, and a “vendetta campaign” is underway to oust anyone deemed insufficiently loyal. The influence industry is booming, from consultants to the burgeoning pardon business. Even the most prominent lobbyist, Brian Ballard, whose firm is raking in record cash, knows he has a target on his back. He must constantly manage his proximity to the throne, proving it’s an evolution, not “barbarians at the gate,” where everyone knows hogs get slaughtered.

— ELECTIONS —

“Byron Donalds fires up young conservatives in Tampa” via Bea Lunardini of the Tampa Bay Times — Corey Dozer made the trek from South Florida to Tampa this weekend for one main reason: U.S. Rep. Donalds. The 17-year-old said the Congressman from Southwest Florida is his role model as a fellow Black conservative. Dozer can’t wait, he said, to see Donalds as the state’s next Governor. “I’m going to be 18 in time for next year’s election,” he said. “My first-ever vote will be for Donalds as Governor.” On Friday, Donalds spoke to Dozer and thousands of other young conservatives attending the Student Action Summit in Tampa, an event organized by Turning Point USA that aims to galvanize younger Republicans. On Saturday, he headlined a Miami-Dade Republicans breakfast.

—“‘Time to look to the future’: Donalds talks Governor’s race, New York mayoral battle” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“Jake Johansson clears 6-figure mark in campaign to succeed Tommy Wright in SD 8” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Volusia County Council member Johansson has raised more than $140,000 for his campaign to succeed Sen. Wright. The Port Orange Republican’s official campaign account reported almost $45,000 in new fundraising in the second quarter, bringing his candidate haul to more than $113,000 since his December campaign launch. Additionally, the Johansson-chaired Pathway to Prosperity committee reported another $10,000 in donations, bringing its total contributions north of $30,000. With Johansson also tossing in a $10,000 candidate loan, he closed the quarter with almost $117,000 in cash on hand between both accounts.

“David Silvers leads 3-way SD 26 fundraising contest with $44K haul in Q2” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Former Rep. Silvers led a three-way fundraising contest last quarter in the race for Senate District 26, with a more than $44,000 haul that drew from a cross section of Palm Beach County businesses. Heading into July, Silvers held more than $172,000 between his campaign account and political committee, Friends of David Silvers — slightly more than Yvette Drucker, a fellow Democrat who entered the race in May, and notably more than former Republican Rep. Rick Roth. Silvers collected 46 donations between April 1 and June 30, averaging $965 per contribution.

“Associated Industries of Florida boosts Emily Duda Buckley in key race to succeed David Smith” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Associated Industries of Florida (AIF), an influential pro-business group, has endorsed Republican Duda Buckley for the open House District 38 seat. AIF praised Buckley, a fifth-generation Floridian, for her understanding of the state’s business needs and her conservative principles. Buckley, the top fundraiser in the Republican Primary, embraced the support, pledging to focus on strengthening families and reducing government red tape. The endorsement is notable as the district is considered highly competitive. The previous Republican incumbent won with a slim margin, and a majority of the district’s voters supported Democrat Kamala Harris for President, setting the stage for a closely watched contest in the 2026 Election.

“Lee Steinhauer raises $37K, unveils Orlando homebuilder support for HD 45 bid” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Steinhauer has raised around $37,000 in outside cash since the launch of his campaign in House District 45. The longtime legal affairs professional kicked off his campaign in mid-April. Since then, his campaign reported more than $31,000 in donations, on top of a $20,000 candidate loan. Meanwhile, the Friends of Lee Steinhauer political committee collected almost $3,000 as well. Pulling out expenses, that leaves him with nearly $53,000 in cash on hand. “The support we have received since entering the race has been tremendous so far,” he said. “And we are only just getting started. The momentum is building rapidly and the best is yet to come!”

—”Nick Pachota raises $115K in HD 74 to replace James Buchanan” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Eric Stelnicki hauls $200K in first quarter running for HD 100, lapping foes in outside bucks” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Davie pediatric plastic surgeon Stelnicki stacked plenty of cash in his first quarter running for House District 100, bringing in more outside dollars than three other candidates combined. Between when he filed to run on April 4 and the end of the second quarter on June 30, Stelnicki collected about $200,000 between his campaign account and political committee, Healthier Florida. That included $27,000 from his bank account and $10,000 from a Stelnicki family trust. The remaining $163,000 came from outside sources. His two Republican Primary opponents, lawyer Yoni Anijar and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Mayor Chris Vincent, have collected $24,400 and $15,000 in outside contributions, respectively.

“Ashley Perez-Biliskov notches Rick Scott endorsement, nears $180K raised for HD 116 bid” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The Republican bid by Perez-Biliskov to succeed her brother, Speaker Daniel Perez, in House District 116 has gained significant momentum with a major endorsement from U.S. Sen. Scott. The former Governor praised Perez-Biliskov’s commitment to conservative solutions and job growth. This high-profile backing comes as the candidate, currently unopposed, has amassed nearly $180,000 in campaign funds from numerous donors, including political committees and major corporations like U.S. Sugar. A speech-language pathologist by trade, Perez-Biliskov is running on a platform of applying “America First solutions” to the challenges facing Florida families in the West Miami-Dade district, positioning her as a strong contender for the 2026 Election.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Florida International University finalizes agreement to assist ICE” via Clara-Sophia Daly of the Miami Herald — Florida International University Police has finalized its agreement to assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which will deputize members of its staff to act as federal immigration officials. FIU is among 13 Florida university police departments that now have a finalized 287(g) agreement signed by both the university and ICE. All 13 universities have signed on to ICE’s “Task Force Model,” the most expansive version of the 287(g) agreement. It gives trained officers the authority to enforce federal immigration law, including the ability to arrest individuals for immigration violations and access federal databases.

“To fix budget, Miami-Dade Mayor floats higher gas tax, cuts to charities and parks” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — With Miami-Dade County’s government facing a budget deficit of more than $400 million in 2026, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is considering historic spending cuts, as well as increases in transit fares, tolls and a sales tax on gasoline, according to multiple sources briefed on recent versions of the spending blueprint. In private briefings, Levine Cava and top aides are outlining what’s likely the most austere budget proposal in county government since the bruising years following the 2008 housing crash. The proposal includes an unknown number of layoffs and substantial spending cuts, including about $25 million from the Parks department and slashing about $40 million from county nonprofit grants, according to the sources briefed on the plan.

“Peggy Gossett-Seidman touts $19.18M delivered for Palm Beach County projects” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Rep. Gossett-Seidman secured a record $19.18 million in state funding for House District 91 in Palm Beach County this Session. The appropriations target key local priorities, including a $10 million earmark for a new Health Sciences facility at Florida Atlantic University. Other significant projects funded include road and water infrastructure improvements in Boca Raton and Lantana, a real-time crime center for Delray Beach Police, and environmental efforts in the Lake Worth Lagoon. The second-term Republican Representative, known for environmental advocacy, also obtained nearly a million dollars for the Palm Beach Zoo. This latest haul brings the total appropriations secured for the district during the Representative’s tenure to over $30 million.

“‘Overwhelming support’: Fran Nachlas adds $334K in first two months of Boca Raton Mayor bid” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Boca Raton Deputy Mayor Nachlas is stacking cash in her bid to succeed term-limited Mayor Scott Singer next year. In her first two months running, Nachlas added more than $334,000 to her war chest through her campaign account and political committee, Fran for Boca. That includes a $100,000 self-loan, $132,500 from the Voters for Better Government political committee, several five-figure contributions from real estate interests and more than 100 checks from residents and local businesses. “I am so excited by the overwhelming support we’ve received so quickly,” Nachlas said in a statement.

“Andy Thomson ‘humbled’ after raising $117K for Boca Raton Mayor’s race” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Boca Raton City Council member Thomson is thanking supporters after bringing in about $117,000 between his campaign account and political committee, Running with Andy Thomson. “I’m humbled and energized by the outpouring of support from across our city,” Thomson said. “This campaign is about bringing people together, listening to residents, and continuing to build a Boca Raton we’re all proud to call home.” The political committee Citizens for Law Order and Ethics accounted for the largest donation, giving $52,500 to Thomson’s PC.

“Forum Club unveils leadership for historic 50th anniversary season” — Florida’s largest nonpartisan public affairs organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary by announcing its 2025-2026 leadership. Since 1976, the club has welcomed nearly 500 distinguished speakers, including U.S. Presidents and Supreme Court justices. For its milestone season, the new Executive Committee will be headed by President Harvey E. Oyer, III, with Patrick Franklin as president-elect, William Shepherd as vice president, and Alexandra Chase as secretary and treasurer. This team will guide the club’s programming, continuing its legacy of fostering informed discussion and civic engagement among its nearly 800 members as it enters its sixth decade of influence in Florida and beyond.

“FWC investigating who illegally harvested almost 300 queen conchs in Florida Keys” via David Goodhue of the Bradenton Herald — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission police are looking for whoever illegally harvested nearly 300 queen conchs in the Keys this week. The 291 empty shells of the federally protected mollusks were found at a rental house on Shoreline Road in Key Haven, a small residential island located about a mile east of Key West. A law-enforcement source said the cleaning crew of the house found the shells after the guests checked out. Investigators believe the conchs were harvested July 7-10. The meat had already been removed. Harvesting queen conchs in Florida is a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a fine of $500.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Plumbing biz executive with messy past gets appointed to Orlando Airport Board” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis appointed a businessman caught up in a plumbing war to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. Jason James’ appointment to the influential airport Board is effective July 18, although it requires Senate approval. James is currently the president and Chief Executive Officer of Mechanical One, but he faces at least his second lawsuit over his messy break with his former employer, One Stop in Winter Park, when he formed his own plumbing and HVAC business in Maitland. In an Orange Circuit Court lawsuit filed in May, One Stop Services shareholder Richard Hoover sued James and others, alleging they recruited more than 40 One Stop employees, stole One Stop’s mechanical equipment, and took its big clients with them to start an identical competing company at Mechanical One.

“Space Coast looks to reap benefits of spaceport change in Trump’s ‘Big’ bill” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — The nation’s spaceports can now take advantage of tax-free bonds for the first time after Trump signed the “Big, Beautiful Bill” last week, and the Space Coast looks to benefit. U.S. Sen. Moody on Friday detailed what it means for Florida from the headquarters of Space Florida, the state’s aerospace finance and development authority, “This will apply to all spaceports, but we know that this one is the busiest and the most important,” she said of the nearby Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. “After we got this passed, we have already heard from private business entities that want to get in, that want to help, that want to be a part of the growth right here at space on the Space Coast.”



— LOCAL: TB —

“Hillsborough judge who lost re-election is appointed to Court of Appeal by Ron DeSantis” via News Service of Florida — One of the people appointed Tuesday to a new Lakeland-based court of appeals is a Hillsborough County Circuit judge who lost re-election after a controversial abortion ruling. DeSantis appointed former County Circuit Judge Jared Smith and two Orlando-area judges to seats on the new 6th District Court of Appeal. A year ago, Smith denied a request from a Hillsborough County teen who asked for access to an abortion without parental permission. Smith said the girl was not mature enough to make that decision because she testified once that her GPA was a B average, then later said it was a C average. When an appeals court overturned Smith’s ruling, it garnered national media attention.

“St. Pete struggles to keep pace with road deterioration” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — The vast majority of roads in St. Petersburg are in satisfactory or good condition. However, officials are losing the race against deterioration, and recent storms have exacerbated the issue. The number of failed roadway segments has plummeted from 37 in 2019, when the city conducted its first pavement condition assessment, to just one in 2024. Administrators presented the latest data to City Council members at a Committee meeting on Thursday. Michael Gebler, senior capital projects coordinator, said the goal is to preserve 110 miles of pavement annually. The city has the funding and capacity necessary to complete 50 miles. “If we do 110 next year, that’s not going to help,” Gebler said. “We have a bunch of maintenance that we’ve deferred for the past 10 years that we need to catch up on.”

“End of an era: HSN signs off from St. Pete for the final time” via Ashley Gurbal Kritzer of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — HSN has signed off from its St. Petersburg studios for the final time, ending a 47-year run in Pinellas County. A spokesperson for the network confirmed to the Tampa Bay Business Journal that HSN “transitioned to broadcasting full-time from our corporate headquarters in West Chester” at noon on Wednesday. Parent company QVC Group announced in January that it would consolidate the operations of HSN and QVC in its suburban Philadelphia studios. HSN began as a Clearwater-based radio program in 1977 before transitioning to cable television in 1982 as the Home Shopping Network. Before its 2017 acquisition by QVC Group, HSN employed thousands of people at its St. Petersburg campus, which is on the edge of the Carillon Office Park, not far from the county’s solid waste plant.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“DeSantis appoints former Osceola School Board member to FSU Board of Trustees” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A former Central Florida elected educational leader is being appointed to the Florida State University (FSU) Board of Trustees. DeSantis announced the appointment of Tim Weisheyer this month. The appointment still needs to be confirmed by the Florida Senate. If the appointment is approved, Weisheyer becomes part of the Board effective Aug. 30. Weisheyer is a businessman in Osceola County outside of Orlando, and he is no stranger to Florida politics. Weisheyer was elected to the School Board of Osceola County, where he served as Chair of the panel. He initially won office for the District 3 seat in 2012 and served two terms until 2020. He grew up in Osceola County and was a public schoolteacher for years.

“Jay Trumbull promotes Destin waterfront land purchase, denies it was slipped into budget” via Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO — State Senate negotiators inserted last-minute language into the 2025-26 budget that could allocate tens of millions of dollars to purchase a small waterfront parcel in Destin for a park. Sen. Trumbull, who requested the provision, stated the goal is to secure public water access and prevent condominium development on the land, with potential costs estimated between $70 million and $90 million. The language prioritizes this purchase over projects in the Florida Wildlife Corridor by redirecting previously appropriated funds. While Trumbull defended the process, environmental groups have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and the potential for political influence to override established conservation priorities, questioning the high valuation for a property under 5 acres.

“Miami-area sewage sludge raising cost of St. Johns River cleanup over $1 billion]” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — Communities around the St. Johns River may face expenses topping $1.1 billion to clean phosphorus pollution in the river caused by sludge spread on farmland far upstream, an environmental nonprofit’s report released July 10 said. The algae-feeding pollution has become a lasting worry for the river’s health since a 2013 change in state rules triggered increased sludge-dumping in the St. Johns upper basin, around Brevard and Indian River counties. Starting hundreds of miles away, upper basin waters flow north to Jacksonville and the ocean, carrying pollution that has been a longtime Northeast Florida problem.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“‘Liquid gold’ draining away as Naples, Fort Myers areas lose more wetlands each year” via Amy Bennett Williams of the Fort Myers News-Press — It should come as no surprise that a vast swath of our wetlands has vanished in the last two decades. The information is right out in the open. No one’s trying to hide it. It’s recorded in formal determinations, public records and perfectly legal permits, all of which are freely available for citizens to examine. And yet, for those who know what it means, seeing the loss mapped out feels like a gut punch. Created by the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, and quietly released earlier this year, an interactive online tool charts the disappearance of the region’s wetlands – decades of erasure now visible in pale green and Pepto pink. And though the mapmakers chose the color marking the now-dry acres solely for visual contrast, that it’s the same hue as a heartburn remedy may seem fitting to some worried about overdevelopment.

— TOP OPINION —

“Florida schools didn’t want those millions of dollars anyway” via Stephanie Hayes of the Tampa Bay Times — You know what? It’s perfectly fine. Florida’s schools can certainly do without the nearly $400 million in federal funding that the Trump administration has decided to hold back. After all, everyone knows that public education is just swimming in cash. Giving money to schools is as pointless as adding water to the ocean. Teachers are far too busy enjoying their lavish, state-funded lifestyles to be bothered with such trivial matters.

It’s true that Congress had already given the green light for these funds, which are meant to help students in need. However, the administration’s lawyers seem to think it’s perfectly reasonable to keep this money as a form of punishment for what they see as “lefty antics.” But that’s all right. A last-minute budget crisis is a minor inconvenience for educators who are clearly living in the lap of luxury, what with their daily glasses of Dom Pérignon and wardrobes full of designer clothes.

There’s absolutely no reason for Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco schools to miss the millions they were anticipating. Just look at the students; clearly they are all thriving. Any talk of a lack of resources is surely an exaggeration. Do children really need more after-school programs or extra help with reading? It’s about time someone put a stop to the outrageous spending happening in our schools, with their marble hallways and extravagant field trips. The schools have always been resourceful; they’ll simply have to make some cuts, starting with those unnecessary foam parties.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“The unfolding tragedy at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’” via Steve Bousquet of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The news keeps getting worse from the Dade-Collier Transition and Training Detention Center. Day after day, come stories of stifling heat and extreme cold, terrible food, no access to showers and toilets that won’t flush properly. This is far, far beneath the dignity of a civilized society. As a state lawmaker, former Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes made dozens of unannounced visits to state prisons. He said it costs about $27,000 a year to house an inmate in a state prison, and from the figures he’s seen, “Alligator Alcatraz” will cost about four times as much. “This was all about the alligators. This was not about efficiency,” Brandes said. “We’re paying four times as much money for an alligator moat.”

“Lawmakers, stand up to DeSantis and start healing a mangled river” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — For Florida’s leaders, a few controversies stand as bright-line tests: There is a wrong side and a right side, with little gray in between. The fate of the Ocklawaha River, strangled for six decades by an ill-conceived dam just north of the Ocala National Forest, is one of those issues. And once again, DeSantis and a misguided minority of Florida lawmakers are on the wrong side. DeSantis’ recent veto of $6.25 million to begin the restoration of the river constitutes a dangerous gamble. The George Kirkpatrick Dam, named after the late state Senator who was its fiercest defender, is in perilously poor repair, to the point of endangering lives if it fails.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Pensacola Beach Air Show: Look back at Saturday’s stellar show by the Blue Angels” via Jim Little, Brittany Misencik and Edward Bunch III of The Pensacola News Journal — Tens of thousands of Blue Angels fans are already making their way to Pensacola Beach for the culmination of Red, White and Blues Week on Saturday. The Blue Angels won’t perform until 2 p.m., weather permitting, but there’s plenty of entertainment to keep you busy in the meantime, including more than a dozen civilian performers. Follow along throughout the day for live coverage of the airshow as it unfolds. Traffic leaving Pensacola Beach is slow going as of 3:20 p.m. Live traffic data shows congestion on both Fort Pickens Road and Via De Luna. Congestion on Fort Pickens Road stretches nearly 1.8 miles from the central intersection with Pensacola Beach Boulevard and Via De Luna. On Via De Luna, traffic is backed up 3 miles to Avenida 18 from the Pensacola Beach Boulevard intersection.

___

