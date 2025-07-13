July 13, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

From tariffs to universities, Donald Trump’s negotiating style is often less dealmaking and more coercion

Associated PressJuly 13, 202514min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

Democrats call for closure of controversial ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

2026Headlines

‘Time to look to the future’: Byron Donalds talks Governor’s race, New York mayoral battle

FederalHeadlines

Rick Scott spotlights ‘big wins’ for Florida, Donald Trump in National Defense Authorization Act

Donald Trump Education AP
Critics say Donald Trump's approach is diminishing pluralism in the United States.

President Donald Trump prides himself on being a dealmaker, but his negotiating style is more ultimatum than compromise.

In the last week, Trump has slapped trading partnerswith tariffs rather than slog through prolonged talks to reach agreements. He ratcheted up the pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. And his administration launched a new investigation into higher education as he tries to reshape universities.

For Trump, a deal isn’t necessarily agreement in which two sides compromise — it’s an opportunity to bend others to his will. While Trump occasionally backs down from his threats, the past week is a reminder that they are a permanent feature of his presidency.

As Trump tightens his grip on independent institutions, there are fewer checks on his power. Republicans in Congress fear primary challenges backed by the president, and the Supreme Court is stocked with appointees from his first term.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDemocrats call for closure of controversial 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories