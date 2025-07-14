July 14, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Associated Industries of Florida boosts Emily Duda Buckley in key race to succeed David Smith
Image via Emily Duda Buckley campaign.

Jacob OglesJuly 14, 20254min0

Related Articles

2026Headlines

Poll: Voters largely approve job performance of Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis

2026Headlines

Fentrice Driskell jumps into SD 16 race to replace Darryl Rouson

2026Headlines

Poll: Byron Donalds emerges as early favorite for Governor over Casey DeSantis

Emily Duda Buckley
The Voice of Florida Business said the Oviedo Republican is the top choice to defend House District 38.

One of Florida’s most influential pro-business groups will promote Emily Duda Buckley in one of Florida’s hottest open House races.

The Associated Industries of Florida announced it will endorse the Oviedo Republican, who is running to succeed Rep. David Smith in House District 38.

“As a fifth-generation Floridian with deep roots in our state’s business and agriculture communities, Emily Duda Buckley has a unique understanding of what is needed to help keep Florida’s industries thriving,” said AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis.

“With conservative principles that closely align with AIF’s priorities, we believe she will be a strong ally in the Florida Legislature who will fight for both Florida’s families and job creators. That’s why AIF is proud to endorse her campaign today.”

Buckley is one of three Republicans running for the seat and faces Marcus Hyatt and Austyn Cydney Spell in a GOP Primary in August 2026. But Buckley has been the top fundraiser.

Smith, a four-term Representative, cannot run again because of term limits.

AIF remains a powerful force, particularly in Republican politics, in promoting pro-business candidates, and has marketed itself as “The Voice of Florida Business.” It has been engaged in state politics since 1920.

Buckley, who launched her campaign in April, has focused her campaign on the message of government efficiency and strengthening families. She embraced the support of AIF.

“For over a century, my family has called Florida home and building our business in Seminole County was no coincidence. Supporting Florida’s local businesses and the people behind them has been the focus of my professional life,” Duda Buckley said.

“I’ve seen how a strong, stable business environment fuels opportunity, while red tape and excessive taxes hinder economic growth. That’s why I’m honored to be endorsed by the Associated Industries of Florida (AIF), a leading voice for job creators across our state. In the State House, I’ll stay focused on what matters most: strengthening families, supporting small businesses, and preserving the freedoms and values that make Florida the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

The open seat could be one of the most-watched contests by November 2026. While Smith won four terms, the Winter Springs Republican was a top target of Democrats in 2024 and 2026. He won his last election in November with less than 51% of the vote.

Meanwhile, just over 50% of voters in HD 38 supported Democrat Kamala Harris over Republican Donald Trump for President, according to MCI Maps.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Voters largely approve job performance of Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories