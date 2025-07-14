Associated Industries of Florida boosts Emily Duda Buckley in key race to succeed David Smith

One of Florida’s most influential pro-business groups will promote Emily Duda Buckley in one of Florida’s hottest open House races.

The Associated Industries of Florida announced it will endorse the Oviedo Republican, who is running to succeed Rep. David Smith in House District 38.

“As a fifth-generation Floridian with deep roots in our state’s business and agriculture communities, Emily Duda Buckley has a unique understanding of what is needed to help keep Florida’s industries thriving,” said AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis.

“With conservative principles that closely align with AIF’s priorities, we believe she will be a strong ally in the Florida Legislature who will fight for both Florida’s families and job creators. That’s why AIF is proud to endorse her campaign today.”

Buckley is one of three Republicans running for the seat and faces Marcus Hyatt and Austyn Cydney Spell in a GOP Primary in August 2026. But Buckley has been the top fundraiser.

Smith, a four-term Representative, cannot run again because of term limits.

AIF remains a powerful force, particularly in Republican politics, in promoting pro-business candidates, and has marketed itself as “The Voice of Florida Business.” It has been engaged in state politics since 1920.

Buckley, who launched her campaign in April, has focused her campaign on the message of government efficiency and strengthening families. She embraced the support of AIF.

“For over a century, my family has called Florida home and building our business in Seminole County was no coincidence. Supporting Florida’s local businesses and the people behind them has been the focus of my professional life,” Duda Buckley said.

“I’ve seen how a strong, stable business environment fuels opportunity, while red tape and excessive taxes hinder economic growth. That’s why I’m honored to be endorsed by the Associated Industries of Florida (AIF), a leading voice for job creators across our state. In the State House, I’ll stay focused on what matters most: strengthening families, supporting small businesses, and preserving the freedoms and values that make Florida the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

The open seat could be one of the most-watched contests by November 2026. While Smith won four terms, the Winter Springs Republican was a top target of Democrats in 2024 and 2026. He won his last election in November with less than 51% of the vote.

Meanwhile, just over 50% of voters in HD 38 supported Democrat Kamala Harris over Republican Donald Trump for President, according to MCI Maps.