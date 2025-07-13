Anastasia State Park gets new accessible playground funded by donations

A new fully-accessible playground funded by donations was opened in Anastasia State Park in St. Johns County this month.

The timing of opening the new playground coincided with Disability Pride Month. The playground which features a sea turtle theme was paid for with donations. The Delores Barr Weaver Legacy, Friends of Anastasia State Park and the St. Augustine Amphitheatre all contributed to funding the facility at the oceanfront park outside of St. Augustine.

A central feature of the new playground is that its clearly accessible for wheelchairs and mobility devices. It also has sensory activities on the ground level.

“Access for all is one of the Foundation’s core values, and we are so proud to have played a part in creating this incredible new playground,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “Anastasia State Park is a true treasure, and having this playground in place will help our youngest park visitors create lasting, meaningful connections with the outdoors.”

Delores Weaver, spouse of founding owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars Wayne Weaver, steered $500,000 in donations to the playground at the park. She was named “Florida State Parks Foundation Accessibility Champion” in 2024 when she pledged the funding.

The money will be disbursed over five years and will also include an accessible playground at Fort Clinch State Park in Nassau County. That facility’s construction is in progress.

“Our state parks belong to everyone — including the next generation,” Weaver said. “My hope is that this new playground sparks curiosity, joy, and a lifelong connection to nature for the many children and families who experience this special place each year.”

Weaver’s foundation is involved in multiple charitable efforts. But the foundation has contributed to state parks before. In 2021 the foundation helped fund an accessible glass-bottom boat at Silver Springs State Park.

Kathleen Brennan, President of the Board of Directors of the Florida State Parks Foundation said Weaver’s contributions are invaluable.

“Mrs. Weaver has made an incredible, generational impact in Northeast Florida and beyond. We are so excited to see this playground, as well as future projects, come to fruition through her generosity,” Brennan said.

Two musical artists who recently performed at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, which is adjacent to Anastasia State Park, contributed to the accessible playground as well. Billy Strings and J.J. Grey & Mofro accounted for the donation from the amphitheater.

“We love being a part of this community and supporting our state parks here in St. Johns County whenever we can,” said Ryan Hall, Chief Marketing & Public Relations Officer for St. Johns County Cultural Events, Inc. “It’s an honor to join the Foundation and Delores Barr Weaver on a project that will bring a major benefit to one of our area’s iconic outdoor spaces.”